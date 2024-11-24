Final Top 10 Maine High School Football Rankings (11/24/2024)
Now as we head towards the off-season of the high school football season in Maine, the has concluded and giving us the final clear picture and so are the rankings. We've finished the final week of games in Maine, as teams prepare to head into the winter workouts and other sports throughout the state.
There's a new No. 1 team in the Pine Tree State as Portland Bulldogs took over the top spot, followed by Class B champion Falmouth and then 37-time state champion Thornton Academy.
Here’s the final complete breakdown of Maine's elite high school football teams, heading into the off-season as the 2024 season concludes, as we see it.
High School On SI Final Top 10 Maine high school football rankings
1. Portland (10-2)
The Bulldogs capped a tremendous season with a dominating 35-14 victory over Thornton Academy for the Class A state championship. Portland closed the door on the conversation on who is the best team in the state.
2. Thornton Academy (9-3)
Thornton Academy was the top team in the state, but then Portland came along. A 14-7 loss to Portland dropped the Trojans down out of the top spot for the first time this season the Bulldogs effectively ended their run at a 38th state title on Saturday.
3. Falmouth (12-0)
The best high school foall story in the state ends with a fairy tale ending as the Navigators finish the story with a 26-13 win over Kennebunk for the Class B state championship. What a story for Spencer Emerson and the job he's done this season.
4. Kennebunk (11-1)
An undefeated run through the first 10 games had been very impressive for the Rams as they soundly defeating a talented Deering team 35-14 last week. Kennebunk ended the season with a Class B state title loss to Falmouth on Saturday.
5. Noble (8-3)
Though the Knights' season ended with a whimper, a 59-27 loss to Thornton Academy, it's been a very campaign for Noble Nonetheless. No reason to hang their heads regarding the kind of season they've had.
6. Bonny Eagle (7-3)
One of the toughest teams to gauge this season has been this particular Bonny Eagle team. Despite losses to Lewiston and Thornton Academy, they just defeated a previously undefeated South Portland group a few weeks ago. Bonny Eagle's playoff run ended with a loss to Noble, 28-24.
7. Deering (8-2)
Really hard to fault the Rams for one loss to Kennebunk. Outside of that, Deering has been really good behind a timely offense and tough defense. The Rams season ended with a 35-14 loss to Kennebunk in the playoffs.
8. Wells (12-0)
The Warriors might play in Maine's lowest classification, but we can't leave out the Class D state champions after the kind of performance they had this past season. Wells capped the magical campaign wit a 34-0 thrashing of Foxcroft Academy.
9. Fryeburg (10-2)
The Raiders are playing for the Class C state championship after soundly defeating Leavitt last week, 38-0. Fryeburg had out-scored it's previous last two opponents 86-0 before routing Hermon 28-0 for the Class C state championship on Saturday.
10. Massabesic (7-3)
Two out of Massabesic's three losses on the season have come up against Deering.
