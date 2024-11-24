Vote: Who was Maine’s top football performer of the 2024 MPA state championships?
It’s playoff time in the Pine Tree State for football and we’ve got your top performers from the gridiron coming at you.
From offense to defense to special teams, we examined each game to give you the top candidates from the state championship round. We ask you, who was the best performer from Saturday's MPA state finals?
Voting will end on December 1st, 11:59 p.m.
Editor’s note: Our corresponding poll is intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition. This poll is specifically for fans to vote on the players that have been nominated and in no way discredits any other player that may not be mentioned in our poll.
Here are the nominations:
Tres Walker, QB, Falmouth
The Navigators' quarterback played a role in the program's first-ever state championship win. Wlker threw for touchdown and ran the offense effectively in Falmouth's 26-13 win over Kennebunk for the Class B Gold Cup crown.
Gio Guerrette, RB, Falmouth
Another offensive player that made an impact was Guerette for Falmouth. The 5-foot-9, 187-pound senior capped his senior season with a 80-yard rushing touchdown and a state title.
Louis Thurston, QB, Portland
Ending a state championship drought dating back to 2002, Thurston accounted for four touchdowns in Portland's dominating 35-14 win over Thornton Academy for the Class A title.
Aidan McGowan, ATH, Portland
McGowan does a variety of things for the Bulldogs, playing a role on offense and defense. In helping Portland win the Class A state championship, McGowan scored a touchdown and made plays on defense en route to the victory.
Ty Boone, RB, Fryeburg Academy
In Fryeburg Academy's decisive 28-0 victory over Hermon for the Class C state championship, the speedy running back scored two touchdowns in the win.
Malik Sow, RB, Fryeburg Academy
Sow paired with Boone to help the ground game in Fryeburg Academy's win, rushing for 82 yards on 13 attempts and scoring a touchdown in the state championship win.
Dominic Carbonneau, RB, Wells
The Wells running back helped lead the charge in Wells' dominating 34-0 thrashing of Foxcroft Academy for the Class D state championship. Carbonneau scored two times, leading a Warriors' rushing attack that went for over 200 yards.
Eli Potter, RB/LB, Wells
Potter was apart of the rushing attack and defensive effort that landed the Warriors the Class D state crown, scoring two touchdowns and making a bevy of tackles on defense.
