Maine Crowns 10 Basketball State Champs; Including Two for Upper Kennebec on Gold Ball Weekend
Over the weekend, the Maine MPA boys and girls basketball state championships took place, with 20 total teams competing and 10 state champions crowned on Friday and Saturday. Games were hosted at the Cross Center in Bangor, the Augusta Civic Center in Augusta, and the Cross Insurance Arena in Portland.
Upper Kennebec Valley Brought Home a Pair of Titles to Bingham
Upper Kennebec Valley High School highlighted the weekend with both its boys and girls basketball teams winning state titles. A few teams won their first titles in program history
Here are the 10 “Gold Ball” winners from this past weekend across the Pine Tree State.
2025-26 Maine Boys High School Basketball Champions
Class A- Portland def. Camden Hills 76-60
Cordell Jones scored 20 points (10 in the fourth quarter) and had three assists and three steals in the win for Portland.
Class B- Gardiner def. Yarmouth 58-54
Trace Moody (20 points) and Brady Peacock (14 points) combined to score 34 points for Gardiner in its 58-54 win over Yarmouth.
Class C- Fort Kent def. Maranacook 70-63
Aden Jeffers led Fort Kent with 27 points and 10 rebounds in the win. The championship victory was the first in Fort Kent program history.
Class D- Monmouth def. Machias 51-41
Monmouth’s Levi Laverdiere was a scoring machine in his team’s championship win, scoring 33 of the team’s 51 points against Machias. Laverdiere also reached the 1,000 career-point milestone in the win.
Class S- Upper Kennebec def. Easton 77-46
Harry Louis scored 29 points, including 21 first-half points and added six steals and four assists
2025-26 Maine Girls High School Basketball Champions
Class A- Chevrus def. Hampden Academy 63-61 (overtime)
Chevrus dug deep in the second half, overcoming an 18-point deficit and forcing the game to overtime, where they won. Freshman Kristin King shone, scoring 24 points in the game as Kylie Lamson added 21 points.
Class B- Lawrence def. Oceanside 52-41
Maddie Prevost had 19 points, 14 rebounds, five assists, and four blocks, leading Lawrence in their championship win.
Class C- Mattanawcook def. Spruce Mountain 54-40
Addison Cyr had a monster game for Mattanawcook, recording a 20-20 double-double with 25 points and 23 rebounds in the win. The win was the first state title in Mattanawcook program history.
Class D- Penobscot def. Mount Abram 42-35
Penobscot won its second-straight state title, behind Lila Cummings’ 15 point-16 rebound performance.
Class S- Upper Kennebec Valley def. Wisdom 48-30
Upper Kennebec won its second-straight title behind Delia Hill’s 13 points and four rebounds.