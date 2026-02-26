High School

PVC Boys and Girls Basketball All-Conference Teams Announced as Maine State Title Games Tip Off Friday

With the Maine state playoffs set to tip-off the PVC honors its award winners from the hardwood.

Robert Gullo

Owen Corrigan of Caribou is the PVC Class C Boys Basketball Player of the Year.
The Maine high school boys and girls basketball state championship games will tip off this weekend, with action beginning on Friday, February 27. 

Ahead of the state title games, the Penobscot Valley Conference (PVC) announced its selections for this year’s Class C and Class D/S boys and girls basketball teams All-Conference Teams .

Let’s take a look at who was named All-Conference in basketball this season in the PVL. 

PVL Boys Basketball 2026 All-Conference Selections 

Class C

1st Team:

-Owen Corrigan: Caribou

-Aden Jeffers: Fort Kent

-Brady Hews: Orono

-Andrew Oliver: Mattanawcook Academy

-Lennon McAfee: Foxcroft Academy

2nd Team:

-Tobias Naranja: Fort Kent

-Noah Faulkingham: Washington Academy

-Landen Belanger: Caribou

-Kooper McCarthy: Mattanawcook Academy

-Lucas Sands: Foxcroft Academy

3rd Team:

-Logan Crowley: Sumner

-Bergen Soderberg: Orono

-Avery Jordan: Mattanawcook Academy

-Bryce Cooper: Dexter

-Malcolm Page: George Steves Academy

Honorable Mentions:

-Frank Milano: Calais

-Jack Morrison: Bucksport

Player of the Year: Owen Corrigan- Caribou

Coach of the Year: Chad Cyr- Fort Kent 

Class D/S

1st Team:

-Rajon Reed: Bangor Christian 

-Mickey Fitzsimmons: Machias

-Evan Monk: Woodland

-Brayden Osborne: Schenck

-Brady Gaw: Piscataquis Community

2nd Team

-Kaiyden Carter: Machias

-Anderson Alley: Jonesport-Beals

-Shayne Grass : Stearns

Noah Austin: Penobscot Valley

Jesse Booker: Bangor Christian

3rd Team

-Isacc Traves :Searsport

-Liam O'Connor: Machias

-Brae Sonthonax: Narraguagus

-Gage Brown:  Schenck

-Koben Robinson:  Jonesport-Beals

Honorable Mentions:

-Jace Roussell: Woodland

-Jon Andrews: Shead

-Isaac Sullivan: Shead

Player of the Year: Rajon Reed

Coach of the Year: Skipper Alley, Jonesport-Beals

PVL Girls Basketball 2026 All-Conference Selections 

Class C

1st Team:

-Addison Cyr: Mattanawcook Academy

-Megan House: Mattanawcook Academy

-Quinn Corrigan: Caribou

-Lily Bell: Caribou

-Nola Mason: Foxcroft Academy

2nd Team:

-Desiree Adams: Dexter

-Julianna Cloukey: Mattanawcook Academy

-Layla Hutchins: George Stevens Academy

-Addie Day: Foxcroft Academy

-Halle Clifford: George Stevens Academy

3rd Team:

-Chloe De La Cruz: Mattanawcook Academy

-Sarah Wentworth: Calais

-Maddie Muth: Foxcroft Academy

-Nina Mitchell:  Orono

-Bristoll Parritt: Sumner

Honorable Mentions:

-Kassidy Lebel: Foxcroft Academy

-Ella McClintock-Hatch: Dexter

Player of the Year: Addison Cyr - Mattanawcook Academy

Coach of the Year: Pat House - Mattanawcook Academy

Class D/S

1st Team:

-Mary Allen: Bangor Christian

-Rylee Moulton:  Penobscot Valley

-Mia Mills: Jonesport-Beals

-Aubrey Wood: Machias

-Lila Cummings: Penobscot Valley

2nd Team:

-Brooklyn Raymond: Penobscot Valley

-Loretta Richardson: Machias

-Mariah Frost: Stearns

-Annie Allen:  Bangor Christian

-Rivers Bradford: Bangor Christian

3rd Team:

-Kaylin Hamilton: Woodland

-Karleigh Smith: Woodland

-Brooklyn Decker: Penquis

-Harlee Sprague: Schenck

-Riley Balicki: Jonesport-Beals

Honorable Mentions:

-Hayden Soucy: Lee Academy

-Eden Fraser: Narraguagus

Player of the Year: Mary Allen - Bangor Christian

Coach of the Year: Scottie Reynolds:Machias 

ROBERT GULLO

Robert Gullo developed an interest in covering sports as a child, developing a true love for football. He studied sports journalism at Central Connecticut State University, earning a bachelor's degree and beginning is journalism career at the Record Journal, in his hometown. He has been freelance sportswriter for may sites, including Sportskeeda NFL and College Sports Network, as well as numerous local newspapers. In 2023, Gullo became a sports reporter for the New Britain Herald where he also taken on editorial duties. He covers local high school sports as well as college sports at CCSU. In addition, Gullo freelances for the New England Football Journal each fall.

