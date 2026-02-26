PVC Boys and Girls Basketball All-Conference Teams Announced as Maine State Title Games Tip Off Friday
The Maine high school boys and girls basketball state championship games will tip off this weekend, with action beginning on Friday, February 27.
Ahead of the state title games, the Penobscot Valley Conference (PVC) announced its selections for this year’s Class C and Class D/S boys and girls basketball teams All-Conference Teams .
Let’s take a look at who was named All-Conference in basketball this season in the PVL.
PVL Boys Basketball 2026 All-Conference Selections
Class C
1st Team:
-Owen Corrigan: Caribou
-Aden Jeffers: Fort Kent
-Brady Hews: Orono
-Andrew Oliver: Mattanawcook Academy
-Lennon McAfee: Foxcroft Academy
2nd Team:
-Tobias Naranja: Fort Kent
-Noah Faulkingham: Washington Academy
-Landen Belanger: Caribou
-Kooper McCarthy: Mattanawcook Academy
-Lucas Sands: Foxcroft Academy
3rd Team:
-Logan Crowley: Sumner
-Bergen Soderberg: Orono
-Avery Jordan: Mattanawcook Academy
-Bryce Cooper: Dexter
-Malcolm Page: George Steves Academy
Honorable Mentions:
-Frank Milano: Calais
-Jack Morrison: Bucksport
Player of the Year: Owen Corrigan- Caribou
Coach of the Year: Chad Cyr- Fort Kent
Class D/S
1st Team:
-Rajon Reed: Bangor Christian
-Mickey Fitzsimmons: Machias
-Evan Monk: Woodland
-Brayden Osborne: Schenck
-Brady Gaw: Piscataquis Community
2nd Team
-Kaiyden Carter: Machias
-Anderson Alley: Jonesport-Beals
-Shayne Grass : Stearns
Noah Austin: Penobscot Valley
Jesse Booker: Bangor Christian
3rd Team
-Isacc Traves :Searsport
-Liam O'Connor: Machias
-Brae Sonthonax: Narraguagus
-Gage Brown: Schenck
-Koben Robinson: Jonesport-Beals
Honorable Mentions:
-Jace Roussell: Woodland
-Jon Andrews: Shead
-Isaac Sullivan: Shead
Player of the Year: Rajon Reed
Coach of the Year: Skipper Alley, Jonesport-Beals
PVL Girls Basketball 2026 All-Conference Selections
Class C
1st Team:
-Addison Cyr: Mattanawcook Academy
-Megan House: Mattanawcook Academy
-Quinn Corrigan: Caribou
-Lily Bell: Caribou
-Nola Mason: Foxcroft Academy
2nd Team:
-Desiree Adams: Dexter
-Julianna Cloukey: Mattanawcook Academy
-Layla Hutchins: George Stevens Academy
-Addie Day: Foxcroft Academy
-Halle Clifford: George Stevens Academy
3rd Team:
-Chloe De La Cruz: Mattanawcook Academy
-Sarah Wentworth: Calais
-Maddie Muth: Foxcroft Academy
-Nina Mitchell: Orono
-Bristoll Parritt: Sumner
Honorable Mentions:
-Kassidy Lebel: Foxcroft Academy
-Ella McClintock-Hatch: Dexter
Player of the Year: Addison Cyr - Mattanawcook Academy
Coach of the Year: Pat House - Mattanawcook Academy
Class D/S
1st Team:
-Mary Allen: Bangor Christian
-Rylee Moulton: Penobscot Valley
-Mia Mills: Jonesport-Beals
-Aubrey Wood: Machias
-Lila Cummings: Penobscot Valley
2nd Team:
-Brooklyn Raymond: Penobscot Valley
-Loretta Richardson: Machias
-Mariah Frost: Stearns
-Annie Allen: Bangor Christian
-Rivers Bradford: Bangor Christian
3rd Team:
-Kaylin Hamilton: Woodland
-Karleigh Smith: Woodland
-Brooklyn Decker: Penquis
-Harlee Sprague: Schenck
-Riley Balicki: Jonesport-Beals
Honorable Mentions:
-Hayden Soucy: Lee Academy
-Eden Fraser: Narraguagus
Player of the Year: Mary Allen - Bangor Christian
Coach of the Year: Scottie Reynolds:Machias