Top 10 Maine high school football rankings (10/20/2024)
Now as we head towards the latter end of the high school football season in Maine, the playoff picture is coming into light and so are the rankings. With teams jostling for position, every game from here on out means plenty with November coming right around the corner.
There's a new No. 1 team in the Pine Tree State as Kennebunk Rams take over the top spot, followed by Portland and then 37-time state champion Thornton Academy.
Here’s the complete breakdown of Maine's elite high school football teams, heading into Week 8 of the 2024 season, as we see it.
High School On SI Top 10 Maine high school football rankings
1. Kennebunk (7-0)
An undefeated run through the first seven games has been very impressive for the Rams as they soundly defeating a talented Massabesic team 49-7 last week. Now they take on a feisty Biddeford club to end the regular season. Kennebunk holds the top spot for the first time this season.
2. Portland (6-1)
The Bulldogs leapfrog Wells, but we have a pretty good reason for that: A 14-7 win over Thornton Academy. Upset of the week takes Portland up to the second spot.
3. Thornton Academy (5-2)
Thornton Academy was the top team in the state, but then Portland came along. A 14-7 loss to Portland drops the Trojans down out of the top spot for the first time this season. Could a run at a 38th state title be in jeopardy?
4. Wells (7-0)
The Warriors have played well all season long and continued that string in last week's 21-20 wn over a feisty Fryeburg squad.
5. Noble (6-1)
After dropping a couple spots a couple weeks ago, the Knights see themselves bounced right back up. Noble cruised to a 31-7 win over Lewiston and defeated a talented South Portland team, 21-13.
6. Deering (6-1)
Really hard to fault the Rams for one loss to Kennebunk. Outside of that, Deering has been really good behind a timely offense and tough defense.
7. Falmouth (7-0)
What more can we really say about arguably the feel good story of the year in Maine high school football? Spencer Emerson has the Navigators playing good ball and the incredible part is they’re undefeated. Emerson has really made his case for Coach of the Year loud and clear.
8. Winthrop/Monmouth/Hall-Dale (7-0)
Another week and another strong showing for Winthrop/Monmouth/Hall-Dale as they rolled to 7-0 with a 51-0 defeat of Maranacook. Next up they have a date with a very good Wells team at home. This team just continues to play solid week in and week out.
9. Bonny Eagle (5-2)
One of the toughest teams to gauge this season has been this particular Bonny Eagle team. Despite losses to Lewiston and Thornton Academy, they just defeated a previously undefeated South Portland group a few weeks ago. On tab this week is a road trip against Noble. That contest should be a doozy.
10. Fryeburg (5-2)
The Raiders just played Wells tough and down to the wire, falling 21-20. We just found it too difficult to leave these guys on the outside looking in.
Andy Villamarzo