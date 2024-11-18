Top 10 Maine High School Football Rankings (11/18/2024)
Now as we head towards the latter end of the high school football season in Maine, the playoff picture has fully come to light and so are the rankings. We've come to the final week of games in Maine, as teams prepare to play for state championships in four classifications.
There's a new No. 1 team in the Pine Tree State as Portland Bulldogs took over the top spot, followed by 37-time state champion Thornton Academy and then the Kennebunk Rams.
Here’s the complete breakdown of Maine's elite high school football teams, heading into state championships of the 2024 season, as we see it.
High School On SI Top 10 Maine high school football rankings
1. Portland (9-2)
The Bulldogs leapfrog Wells, but we have a pretty good reason for that: A 14-7 win over Thornton Academy a few weeks ago. Portland defeated South Portland 39-21 last week. We took a little to come around on this one, but the Bulldogs are rightfully the state's top team.
2. Thornton Academy (9-2)
Thornton Academy was the top team in the state, but then Portland came along. A 14-7 loss to Portland dropped the Trojans down out of the top spot for the first time this season. Could a run at a 38th state title be in jeopardy?
3. Kennebunk (10-0)
An undefeated run through the first 10 games has been very impressive for the Rams as they soundly defeating a talented Deering team 35-14 last week. Kennebunk ended the regular season with a 56-20 thrashing of Biddeford.
4. Noble (8-3)
Though the Knights' season ended with a whimper, a 59-27 loss to Thornton Academy, it's been a very campaign for Noble Nonetheless. No reason to hang their heads regarding the kind of season they've had.
5. Bonny Eagle (7-3)
One of the toughest teams to gauge this season has been this particular Bonny Eagle team. Despite losses to Lewiston and Thornton Academy, they just defeated a previously undefeated South Portland group a few weeks ago. Bonny Eagle's playoff run ended with a loss to Noble, 28-24.
6. Deering (8-2)
Really hard to fault the Rams for one loss to Kennebunk. Outside of that, Deering has been really good behind a timely offense and tough defense. The Rams season ended with a 35-14 loss to Kennebunk in the playoffs.
7. Wells (10-0)
The Warriors have played well all season long and continued that string in last week's 35-7 playoff win over Winthrop/Monmouth/Hall-Dale.
8. Falmouth (10-0)
What more can we really say about arguably the feel good story of the year in Maine high school football? Spencer Emerson has the Navigators playing good ball and the incredible part is they’re undefeated. Emerson has really made his case for Coach of the Year loud and clear after leading this squad to a state title game appearance.
9. Fryeburg (8-2)
The Raiders are playing for the Class C state championship after soundly defeating Leavitt last week, 38-0. Fryeburg has out-scoredit's last two opponents 86-0.
10. Massabesic (7-3)
Two out of Massabesic's three losses on the season have come up against Deering.
