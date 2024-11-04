Top 10 Maine high school football rankings (11/4/2024)
Now as we head towards the latter end of the high school football season in Maine, the playoff picture has fully come to light and so are the rankings. With teams jostling for postseason position, every game from here on out means plenty with November coming right around the corner.
There's a new No. 1 team in the Pine Tree State as Kennebunk Rams took over the top spot, followed by Portland and then 37-time state champion Thornton Academy.
Here’s the complete breakdown of Maine's elite high school football teams, heading into state playoffs of the 2024 season, as we see it.
High School On SI Top 10 Maine high school football rankings
1. Kennebunk (8-0)
An undefeated run through the first eight games has been very impressive for the Rams as they soundly defeating a talented Massabesic team 49-7 last week. Kennebunk ended the regular season with a 56-20 thrashing of Biddeford.
2. Portland (7-2)
The Bulldogs leapfrog Wells, but we have a pretty good reason for that: A 14-7 win over Thornton Academy a few weeks ago. Portland defeated South Portland 39-21 last week.
3. Thornton Academy (7-2)
Thornton Academy was the top team in the state, but then Portland came along. A 14-7 loss to Portland dropped the Trojans down out of the top spot for the first time this season. Could a run at a 38th state title be in jeopardy?
4. Bonny Eagle (7-2)
One of the toughest teams to gauge this season has been this particular Bonny Eagle team. Despite losses to Lewiston and Thornton Academy, they just defeated a previously undefeated South Portland group a few weeks ago. Last week, Bonny Eagle defeated Windham 30-28.
5. Noble (7-2)
After dropping a couple spots a few weeks ago, the Knights see themselves bounced right back up. Noble cruised to a 31-7 win over Lewiston and defeated a talented South Portland team, 21-13. Noble bounced back from its second loss with a 41-0 victory over Sanford.
6. Deering (7-1)
Really hard to fault the Rams for one loss to Kennebunk. Outside of that, Deering has been really good behind a timely offense and tough defense. The Rams ended the regular season with a solid 35-0 win over Cheverus.
7. Wells (8-0)
The Warriors have played well all season long and continued that string in last week's 30-13 win over Winthrop/Monmouth/Hall-Dale.
8. Falmouth (8-0)
What more can we really say about arguably the feel good story of the year in Maine high school football? Spencer Emerson has the Navigators playing good ball and the incredible part is they’re undefeated. Emerson has really made his case for Coach of the Year loud and clear.
9. Lewiston (5-3)
The Blue Devils have played really well down the stretch of the regular season, picking up victories over Edward Little, Windham and Brunswick. Can they continue with the momentum heading into the playoffs?
10. Massabesic (7-2)
Bouncing back from a 49-7 loss to Kennebunk, the Mustangs last week went out and picked up a 43-20 Gorham.
