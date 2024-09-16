Top 10 Maine high school football rankings (9/15/2024)
Preseason high school football games kicked off a few weeks ago throughout the state of Maine starting the week of Aug. 30. The Maine regular season kicked off this past weekend with its second full slate of games.
The No. 1 team in the Pine Tree State continues to be the 37-time state champion Thornton Academy Trojans followed by the Portland Bulldogs.
Here’s the complete breakdown of Maine's elite high school football teams, heading into Week 3 of the 2024 season, as we see it.
2024 SBLive Football Top 10 Maine high school football rankings
1. Thornton Academy (1-1)
Up against New Hampshire's top team in Bedford, Thornton Academy was no match in a 35-21. That doesn't change the fact, however, that the Trojans are Maine's top team.
2. Portland (2-0)
The Bulldogs are off and running to a 2-0 start behind the strong running of Cordell Jones, who has rushed for 250 yards and scored our touchdowns in two games.
3. Kennebunk (2-0)
It's two up and two down for the Rams early in the season as they downed Gorham 29-7 last week. They've got Marshwood and Sanford coming up.
4. Deering (2-0)
The Rams notched another blowout victory as they cruised to a 56-7 victory over Biddeford. A date with Leavitt is coming up this Friday.
5. Noble (2-0)
Through two games, the Knights are averaging a cool 35.5 points per game. The latest victory was a 43-8 rout of Edward Little. Next is a road game at Scarborough.
6. Winthrop/Monmouth/Hall-Dale (2-0)
Another team that is putting up quite a bit of points each and every team out is Winthrop/Monmouth/Hall-Dale. The team is averaging 43 points per game after a 56-14 beatdown of Lisbon/St. Dominic.
7. Cony (2-0)
The Rams have had no problem scoring points, but have also yielded some as well. Cony's defense is giving up 24 points per game, but offensively putting up well over 35.
8. Wells (2-0)
Through two games, the Warriors have only yielded six points. Up next is a meeting against Lisbon/St. Dominic.
9. Lewiston (1-0)
Got to like how the Blue Devils came right out of the gates against Bonny Eagle in Week 1. Lewiston nabbed a convincing 27-18 victory. Keep a close eye on this club as the season trudges along.
10. South Portland (2-0)
The Red Riots make their debut into the rankings after a convincing 42-26 victory over Bangor.
Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.
SBLIVE SPORTS LAUNCHES HIGH SCHOOL ON SI
High School On SI will serve as the premier destination for high school sports fans, delivering unparalleled coverage of high school athletics nationwide through in-depth stories, recruiting coverage, rankings, highlights and much more. The launch of a dedicated high school experience expands Sports Illustrated’s reach to even more local communities as fans can now truly follow athletes from “preps to the pros” on a single platform, bringing them closer to the action than ever before. For more information, visit si.com/high-school.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @sblivesports