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Maryland High School Boys Basketball State Champions & Runners-Up - March 20, 2026

See every MIAA champion and runner-up for all four classifications as the Maryland high school basketball season comes to a close
Gray Reid|
Maryland High School Boys Basketball State Champions & Runners-Up - March 20, 2026
Maryland High School Boys Basketball State Champions & Runners-Up - March 20, 2026 | SBLive

The 2026 Maryland boys basketball season has come to an end, and champions have been crowned across each classification.

After months of competition, the teams listed below rose above the field to capture state titles in their respective divisions.

High School On SI has the completed brackets along with the champions and runners-up for every classification.

Take a look below to see the teams that finished on top and the full path each squad took to reach the state finals.

Class 4A (Click to see full bracket)

Champion: Blake Bengals

Runner-Up: Whitman Vikings

Class 3A

Champion: South River Seahawks

Runner-Up: Magruder Colonels

Class 2A

Champion: Lackey Chargers

Runner-Up: Wicomico Indians

Class 1A

Champion: Seed Sabers

Runner-Up: Cambridge-South Dorchester Vikings

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Gray Reid
GRAY REID

Gray Reid has spent most of his career in basketball and sports media. He began as a student manager for the Nevada men’s basketball team, then went on to coach overseas in China and later joined the LC State men’s basketball program as a graduate assistant. After coaching, Gray joined SBLive Sports as a videographer and video editor, eventually moving into his current role as Regional Marketing Director.

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