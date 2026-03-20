Maryland High School Boys Basketball State Champions & Runners-Up - March 20, 2026
The 2026 Maryland boys basketball season has come to an end, and champions have been crowned across each classification.
After months of competition, the teams listed below rose above the field to capture state titles in their respective divisions.
High School On SI has the completed brackets along with the champions and runners-up for every classification.
Take a look below to see the teams that finished on top and the full path each squad took to reach the state finals.
Class 4A (Click to see full bracket)
Champion: Blake Bengals
Runner-Up: Whitman Vikings
Class 3A
Champion: South River Seahawks
Runner-Up: Magruder Colonels
Class 2A
Champion: Lackey Chargers
Runner-Up: Wicomico Indians
Class 1A
Champion: Seed Sabers
Runner-Up: Cambridge-South Dorchester Vikings
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Gray Reid has spent most of his career in basketball and sports media. He began as a student manager for the Nevada men’s basketball team, then went on to coach overseas in China and later joined the LC State men’s basketball program as a graduate assistant. After coaching, Gray joined SBLive Sports as a videographer and video editor, eventually moving into his current role as Regional Marketing Director.