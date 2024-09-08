Top 10 Maine high school football rankings (9/8/2024)
It’s that time of the year, everyone. High school football games have started up and that means the gridiron is upon us.
With that, weekly power rankings coming straight to you from SBLive Sports Maine after Week 1's action.
Preseason high school football games kicked off a couple weeks ago throughout the state of Maine starting the week of Aug. 30. The Maine regular season kicked off this past weekend with a full slate of games.
The No. 1 team in the Pine Tree State is 37-time state champion Thornton Academy Trojans followed by the Portland Bulldogs.
Here’s the complete breakdown of Maine's elite high school football teams, heading into Week 2 of the 2024 season, as we see it.
1. Thornton Academy (1-0)
If you had any doubts about the Trojans returning as the state’s top program, think again. Thornton Academy handled business in a 42-0 romp over Bangor. The Trojans are already looking in mid-season form.
2. Portland (1-0)
The Bulldogs want a piece of Thornton Academy, but that state title rematch won’t happen until later in October. Portland opened up the season with a 40-20 romp of Oxford Hills/Buckfield. Impressive start to the 2024 campaign.
3. Kennebunk (1-0)
It’s easy to see why many are high once again on Kennebunk after the way they played to start the season. A 33-7 victory over Westbrook was impressive. Gorham is up next for the Rams.
4. Deering (1-0)
The Rams made easy work of Marshwood in the opening week of action. Deering cruised to a 35-8 victory and sets their sights now on Biddeford in Week 2.
5. Lewiston (1-0)
Got to like how the Blue Devils came right out of the gates against Bonny Eagle in Week 1. Lewiston nabbed a convincing 27-18 victory. Keep a close eye on this club as the season trudges along.
6. Noble (1-0)
The Knights pulled off a solid victory in Week 1, defeating Windham 28-14 to open up the season. Things don't get any easier come Week 2 against Edward Little.
7. Winthrop/Monmouth/Hall-Dale (1-0)
Taking out Leavitt 30-0 to open the season up was an eye opener. Now Winthrop/Monmouth/Hall-Dale will look to continue its winning ways against Lisbon/St. Dominic.
8. Lawrence (1-0)
After one week of play, the Bulldogs showed easily why they belong among Maine's top clubs. Lawrence rolled in a easy 26-0 win over Gardiner.
9. Wells (1-0)
Cape Elizabeth was no match for Wells in the seasn opener, with the latter cruising to a 40-0 victory. Up next for the Warriors is Freeport.
10. Cony (1-0)
For the Top 10 teams on this list, Cony has arguably the most exciting game, coming away with a 33-27 victory over Messalonskee. Next week's tilt with No. 8 Lawrence should be the game of the week.
