Former High School Stars Rob Martin, Chase Johnston Fuel NCAA Tournament Upset

Two former high school basketball stars were at the forefront for the biggest NCAA Tournament upset of the early window of games Thursday, as No. 12 seed High Point completed a thrilling comeback to eliminate fifth-seed Wisconsin.

Rob Martin, a graduate of Christian Brothers High School, and Chase Johnston, who starred at Westminster Academy, were the leaders for the Panthers in a thrilling 83-82 victory to send High Point to the next round.

The Panthers bring a 31-4 record into the second round of the West Region where they will face either Arkansas or Hawaii on Saturday.

Rod Martin Dominated Missouri High School Basketball

Add us as a preferred source on Google Follow

Martin took over in the second half, finishing with 23 points and 10 assists to just one turnover while draining four 3-pointers. The senior transferred to High Point from Southeast Missouri following his junior season after starting his college career at Indiana State.

Rob Martin is COOKING for High Point 🔥



He cashes the tough triple to tie the game at 58-58!



pic.twitter.com/g7fTd6HR3r — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) March 19, 2026

In high school, Martin led Christian Brothers to the Missouri Class 6A state championship and No. 2 ranking in the state, averaging 20 points, five assists, almost four rebounds and two steals per game. He was tabbed the Missouri 6A player of the year and earned St. Louis Post-Dispatch All-Metro player of the year honors.

Over the course of his high school career, the Cadets went 88-30.

Chase Johnston’s 3-Point Shooting Helped Fuel High Point Comeback

Johnston, meanwhile, drained four 3-pointers off the bench, scoring 14 total points. But it was his first made two-point basket of the year that was the biggest, as he broke free from the Wisconsin defense and layed in the eventual game-winner.

🚨 No. 12 seed High Point takes down No. 5 Wisconsin 🚨



Chase Johnston, who hadn’t scored a two-point basket all season, made the game-winning layup with 11 seconds left to win it.



🎥 @TSN_Sports pic.twitter.com/sV1r6u2HEw — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) March 19, 2026

Like Martin, the senior started his career elsewhere, playing for former NCAA Tournament Cinderella Florida Gulf Coast, Stetson and Purdue Fort Wayne before arriving at High Point as a graduate student.

In high school, Martin set the national record for made career 3-pointers with an incredible 546, finishing his career with 2,605 points scored. He was named a finalist for the Mr. Basketball Award in Florida, leading Westminster Academy to three Florida High School Athletic Association Class 4A titles while playing in the championship game all four years.