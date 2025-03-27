Top 10 Maine high school softball preseason rankings (3/27/2025)
Break out the bats and gloves as high school softball season is upon us across the country, especially in the Pine Tree State. One of the tops when it comes to high level softball, Maine features several teams that are among the New England region's best around.
Starting off at the top spot is Nokomis, as they are coming off winning the Class B state championship last season. Who else is in the conversation, though?
Besides them, who else is among the elites when it comes to high school softball in Maine? Take a look at our Power 10 rankings as we give you our preseason list ahead of next week's regular season openers.
Top 10 Maine High School Softball Preseason Rankings
1. Nokomis
After winning the Class B state championship and only losing one game all season long, the Warriors begin as our top team out of the Pine Tree State. Nokomis only yielded 22 runs through 18 games in 2024.
2. Cheverus
When looking at what the Stags did last season, going 20-1 and winning the Class A state championship, it's hard not having them right behind Nokomis. Addison DeRoche is the team's ace on on the mound after a terrific 2024 freshman season.
3. Windham
It's hard to see how dominant the Eagles were in 2024, but ended up falling to Cheverus in the Class A playoffs. Windham only yielded nine runs against five different opponents. With the bevy of talent back in the fold, the Eagles will contend for a state title.
4. Bucksport
We know the Golden Bucks didn't finish the assignment of winning it all out of Class C, but this team boasts a strong roster and plenty experience. Expect Bucksport to be right there at the end once again.
5. Oxford Hills
Finishing 17-3 last year and on the doorstep of winning the Class A crown, falling to Cheverus, Oxford Hills has another solid squad returning. Expect the Vikings to be in contention all season long.
6. Hall-Dale
Entering our rankings at No. 6 is last year's Class C state champions, the Bulldogs, as they went 18-2 in 2024. There's a lot to like about this team as they make a run at a repeat.
7. Skowhegan
The River Hawks had an early exit out of the Class A playoffs at the hands of Oxford Hills. Regardless, Skowhegan still remains another team in these rankings that will push Cheverus in Class A this spring.
8. Spruce Mountain
Two of Spruce Mountain's three losses came against Hall-Dale last year. If they want to climb the Class C proverbial mountain, they'll need to figure out a way past the Bulldogs.
9. Scarborough
Playing in a very tough Class A classification, the Red Storm competed up against the top teams in the state. Returning pitchers Gabby Pelletier and Taylor Swalla makes this Scarborough team a top 10 team at the end of the day.
10. Freeport
Having ace senior pitcher Isabella George returning to lead the way makes the Falcons a viable contender in Class B.
