Top 10 Maine high school softball rankings (5/27/2025)
Break out the bats and gloves as high school softball season is upon us across the country, especially in the Pine Tree State. One of the tops when it comes to high level softball, Maine features several teams that are among the New England region's best around and the regular season is well underway.
Remaining in the No. 1 spot out of Maine is the defending Class A state champion Cheverus Stags, who are off to a sizzling 11-0 start and the undefeated Monmouth Academy Mustangs make their debut in this week's rankings. Who else is in the conversation, though?
Besides them, who else is among the elites when it comes to high school softball in Maine? Take a look at our Maine Power 10 high school softball rankings as we give you our list, as we see it.
1. Cheverus (11-0)
When looking at what the Stags did last season, going 20-1 and winning the Class A state championship, we sit them at the top of our latest rankings because of the hot start. Addison DeRoche (7-0, 0.17 ERA, 92 strikeouts) is the team's ace on on the mound after a terrific 2024 freshman season. The Stags have been the state's top club through the early part of the season, with the team's latest win being a 17-2 defeat of Westbrook last week.
2. Windham (8-1)
It's hard to see how dominant the Eagles were in 2024, but ended up falling to Cheverus in the Class A playoffs. Windham only yielded nine runs against five different opponents. With the bevy of talent back in the fold, the Eagles will contend for a state title. Windham's lone loss on the season so far is to the very team ranked above them in Cheverus, 6-2. The pitching of senior Kennedy Kimball has been clutch for the Eagles, with the pitcher currently 6-0 with a 0.20 ERA and 78 strikeouts.
3. Gorham (12-3)
Gorham makes their way up this list because of its first three losses coming against a couple of Rhode Island's top softball teams and a 2-0 loss to top-ranked Cheverus. Since losses a loss to the Stags, the Rams have won five straight games. A matchup against Windham (see above) takes place tonight.
4. Bucksport (12-0)
We know the Golden Bucks didn't finish the assignment of winning it all out of Class C last year, but this team boasts a strong roster and plenty experience. Expect Bucksport to be right there at the end once again. Scoring runs has been no problem for the undefeated Golden Bucks, compiling 142 over the first 12 games. Bucksport has been equally stingy on the mound, only yielding six runs this season. Natalie Simpson makes the case as the state's best pitcher, currently 12-0 with a 0.10 ERA and 127 strikeouts. Not too shabby.
5. Monmouth Academy (13-0)
Making their debut into our weekly Maine softball rankings are the Mustangs after they soundly defeated Hall-Dale last week. There should be very little doubt casted on why Monmouth should be on here as they have out-scored opponents 145-20 this season. Shannah Parsons has been simply terrific on the mound this season as she leads the team as the ace on the mound.
6. Hall-Dale (11-1)
Entering our rankings at No. 6 is last year's Class C state champions, the Bulldogs, as they went 18-2 in 2024. There's a lot to like about this team as they make a run at a repeat. Hall-Dale has looked good through its first eight games, upending Dirigo twice, Madison and Mountain Valley. The Bulldogs recently dropped their second game of the season to Monmouth Academy (see above).
7. York (12-0)
The Wildcats make their debut into our rankings and its pretty easy to see why by the way they've been playing as of late. York has ripped off twelve straight victories, with every game except one being by double digits. Pretty impressive stuff from York.
8. Freeport (8-2)
Having ace senior pitcher Isabella George returning to lead the way makes the Falcons a viable contender in Class B. Freeport has looked good out of the gates, but fall a spot because of losses to Greely and Lincoln Academy, respectively.
9. Medomak Valley (10-2)
Yes, Medomak Valley lost their first game of the season recently but it was a 2-1 decision against an undefeated Leavitt squad. The Panthers have looked impressive in their last two wins against Lincoln Academy and Morse by a combined score of 32-0.
10. Belfast (11-1)
The Lions dropped their first game of the season against Camden Hills, but is still in our minds one of the top clubs in Maine. Jordyn MacKay has impressed on the mound through eleven appearances, compiling a 10-1 record with a 1.44 earned run average and 101 strikeouts.
