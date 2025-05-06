Top 10 Maine high school softball rankings (5/6/2025)
Break out the bats and gloves as high school softball season is upon us across the country, especially in the Pine Tree State. One of the tops when it comes to high level softball, Maine features several teams that are among the New England region's best around and the regular season is officially underway.
Continuing to remain at the No. 1 spot is Nokomis, as they are coming off winning the Class B state championship last season. Who else is in the conversation, though?
Besides them, who else is among the elites when it comes to high school softball in Maine? Take a look at our Maine Power 10 high school softball rankings as we give you our list, as we see it.
Top 10 Maine High School Softball Rankings (5/6/2025)
1. Nokomis (1-0)
After winning the Class B state championship and only losing one game all season long, the Warriors begins as our top team out of the Pine Tree State. Nokomis only yielded 22 runs through 18 games in 2024. The Warriors kicked off the season with a 10-5 victory over Lawrence.
2. Cheverus (2-0)
When looking at what the Stags did last season, going 20-1 and winning the Class A state championship, it's hard not having them right behind Nokomis. Addison DeRoche is the team's ace on on the mound after a terrific 2024 freshman season. The Stags have notched a pair of victories over Thornton Academy and Noble by a combined 27-3 to start the season.
3. Windham (3-0)
It's hard to see how dominant the Eagles were in 2024, but ended up falling to Cheverus in the Class A playoffs. Windham only yielded nine runs against five different opponents. With the bevy of talent back in the fold, the Eagles will contend for a state title. Through the first three games, Windham has left no doubt that they're an early contender in Class A.
4. Bucksport (5-0)
We know the Golden Bucks didn't finish the assignment of winning it all out of Class C, but this team boasts a strong roster and plenty experience. Expect Bucksport to be right there at the end once again. Scoring runs has been no problem for Bucksport, compiling 56 over the first five games.
5. Hall-Dale (4-0)
Entering our rankings at No. 6 is last year's Class C state champions, the Bulldogs, as they went 18-2 in 2024. There's a lot to like about this team as they make a run at a repeat. Hall-Dale has looked good through its first four games, upending Dirigo twice, Madison and Mountain Valley.
6. Gorham (5-2)
Honestly, Gorham could be higher on this list because of its first two losses coming against a couple of Rhode Island's top softball teams. Since losses to nationally-ranked La Salle Academy and Cranston West, the Rams have reeled off five straight wins.
7. Oxford Hills (4-2)
A couple losses from the outset of the season has us dropping the Vikings down a few notches in our first regular season Maine softball ranking. Oxford Hills still has one of the better clubs around, despite losing two games thus far.
8. Leavitt (5-0)
Entering the rankings after a solid undefeated start are the Hornets of Leavitt. Reeling off five straight victories, with every game except one where the Hornets scored more than 10 runs, this team has started things off impressively.
9. Belfast (5-0)
Another newbie entering this week's set of rankings are the undefeated Lions. Jordyn MacKay has impressed on the mound through five games, compiling a 5-0 record with a 1.93 earned run average and 49 strikeouts.
10. Freeport (4-0)
Having ace senior pitcher Isabella George returning to lead the way makes the Falcons a viable contender in Class B. Freeport has looked good out of the gates, out-scoring opponents 40-11 through four games.
