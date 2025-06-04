Top 10 Maine high school softball rankings (6/4/2025)
Break out the bats and gloves as high school softball season is upon us across the country, especially in the Pine Tree State. One of the tops when it comes to high level softball, Maine features several teams that are among the New England region's best around and the regular season is winding down as the MPA playoffs loom ahead.
Remaining strong in the No. 1 spot out of Maine is the defending Class A state champion Cheverus Stags, who are off to a sizzling 14-0 start and three teams make their debut in this week's rankings. Who else is in the conversation, though?
Besides them, who else is among the elites when it comes to high school softball in Maine? Take a look at our Maine Power 10 high school softball rankings as we give you our list, as we see it.
Top 10 Maine High School Softball Rankings (6/4/2025)
1. Cheverus (14-0)
When looking at what the Stags did last season, going 20-1 and winning the Class A state championship, we sit them at the top of our latest rankings because of the hot start. Addison DeRoche (8-0, 0.38 ERA, 122 strikeouts) has been one of the best pitchers in the circle out of New England after a terrific 2024 freshman season. The Stags have been the state's top club and have proven their dominance as they head into the MPA postseason.
2. Windham (14-1)
It's hard to see how dominant the Eagles were in 2024, but ended up falling to Cheverus in the Class A playoffs. Windham only yielded nine runs against five different opponents. With the bevy of talent back in the fold, the Eagles will contend for a state title. Windham's lone loss on the season so far is to the very team ranked above them in Cheverus, 6-2. The pitching of senior Kennedy Kimball has been clutch for the Eagles, with the pitcher currently 11-0 with a 0.35 ERA and 115 strikeouts.
3. Gorham (13-5)
Gorham made their way up this list because of its first three losses coming against a couple of Rhode Island's top softball teams and a 2-0 loss to top-ranked Cheverus. The Rams have had a recent tough stretch of games in which they lost to Windham twice, with a win over South Portland squeezed in between.
4. Monmouth Academy (16-0)
The Mustangs made their debut into the rankings last week after they soundly defeated Hall-Dale. There should be very little doubt casted on why Monmouth should be on here as they have out-scored opponents 167-23 this season. Shannah Parsons has been simply terrific on the mound this season as she leads the team as the ace in the circle.
5. Kennebunk (12-4)
A team that comes out of nowhere, but likely should've been here earlier are the Rams. When you take a look into the four losses, it's easy to see that Kennebunk has been one of Maine's best ball clubs. Only three teams Kennebunk has lost to are Cheverus (twice), Gorham and Windham.
6. Hall-Dale (13-2)
Entering our rankings at No. 5 is last year's Class C state champions, the Bulldogs, as they went 18-2 in 2024. There's a lot to like about this team as they make a run at a repeat as they move up a spot this week. Hall-Dale has looked good through its first eight games, upending Dirigo twice, Madison and Mountain Valley. The Bulldogs recently dropped their second game of the season to Monmouth Academy (see above).
7. York (15-0)
The Wildcats make their debut into our rankings and its pretty easy to see why by the way they've been playing as of late. York has ripped off fifteen straight victories, with every game except four being by double digits. The Wildcats end their regular season on the road against Cape Elizabeth.
8. Bucksport (14-1)
We know the Golden Bucks ended up dropping their first game of the season in a tight 2-1 loss to Washington Academy. Scoring runs has been no problem for the undefeated Golden Bucks, however, compiling 161 over the first 15 games. Bucksport has been equally stingy on the mound, only yielding 10 runs this season. Natalie Simpson makes the case as the state's best pitcher, currently 13-1 with a 0.16 ERA and 164 strikeouts.
9. Buckfield (15-1)
We felt compelled to introduce the Bucks into our weekly rankings as they have won 15 games in a row since a season-opening loss to Leavitt. This could be a team that wins it all out of Class D.
10. Belfast (15-1)
The Lions dropped their first game of the season against Camden Hills, but is still in our minds one of the top clubs in Maine. Jordyn MacKay has impressed on the mound through fifteen appearances, compiling a 13-1 record with a 1.33 earned run average and 132 strikeouts.
-- Andy Villamarzo