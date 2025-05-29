Tush Push considered an illegal play in Maine high school football
Just over a week ago, NFL owners decided to not ban the controversial offensive play made famous by the Philadelphia Eagles known as the tush push.
When it comes to high school football out of the state of Maine, however, that very play to gain a yard or two for a first down or touchdown, is still considered illegal.
According to a report by the Bangor Daily News' Matt Junker, the tush push play will not be allowed as its considered apart of the rule that bans players from assisting the ball carrier.
Up in the Pine Tree State, one of the rules under the Maine Principal Association (MPA) pertaining to high school football is "helping the runner", per the report, which conflicts with the tush push play.
“Our stance on the tush push, or whatever you want to call it, is that the forward progress has stopped once the runner’s ability to advance on his own has stopped,” Maine football rules interpreter Ralph Damren said via the Bangor Daily News report. “So we don’t flag it for helping the runner, we just kill the play. And rule that the ball is dead right where it is.
You might see it on the goal line, but a lot of times you would see it on a close to a first down situation where his teammates want to push him to gain an extra inch, maybe."
Per multiple referees that were interviewed for the story, the officials stated that usually the play is blown dead if they see the runner is being aided by teammates, but could also throw a flag for a 5-yard penalty in some egregious cases of the tush push.
National Federation of State High School Associations football rulebook has an entire section regarding the rule regarding helping the runner:
HELPING THE RUNNER
Rule changes have been made at higher levels of football allowing offensive teams to pile in behind and directly push the runner. Because of these changes, we are now seeing similar plays at the high school level.
As guardians of the game, it is imperative that all stakeholders work together to remove “helping the runner” from our high school game.
Administrators, coaches and football game officials all have a responsibility to know, respect and
teach/enforce the NFHS rules of high school football. Football is a vigorous, physical contact game and, for this reason, much attention is given to minimizing risk of injury to all players. Each respective rules code (NFL, NCAA and NFHS) has rules that coincide with the physical development of competing athletes and their goals for the game.
The NFHS Football Rules Committee’s main focus is risk minimization, followed closely by assurance of a balance between offensive and defensive rules. Because the players on defense must guard against the pass, they are not able to counter the advantages created by “helping the runner” formations. Allowing teams to help the runner by illegal techniques swings the balance heavily in favor of the offense.
Football game officials need to change their view of “helping the runner” to a risk issue (clipping, chop block) and remove it from the “pioneer call” category and refocus on ending plays when forward progress is stopped. Pushing the pile is legal; direct contact and pushing, pulling, lifting of the runner is not.
The NFHS Coaches Code of Ethics states: “Coaches shall master the contest rules and shall teach the rules to their team members. Coaches shall not seek an advantage by circumvention of the spirit or letter of the rules. Coaches have a tremendous influence, for good or ill, on the education of the student, and thus shall never place the value of winning above the value of instilling the highest ideals of character.”
If school administrators/athletic directors truly believe that activities are an extension of the classroom, they must be actively involved with programs they supervise and redirect coaches when they observe them teaching prohibited tactics.
Removing “helping the runner” from high school football will at times be met with resistance. School
administrative support of football game officials, re-focus of coaches and education of players will lead to a smooth transition. All those directly involved in our great game must stay committed to trying to minimize risk to all players and maintaining the balance between offensive and defensive play.
