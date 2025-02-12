Vote: Who is the top returning Maine quarterback in 2025?
The quality of quarterback play in Maine was on full display in the 2024 season in every classification. That’s because the state is filled with signal callers who can change games with either their arms, legs or both.
There’s no shortage of talented quarterbacks in Maine, which makes it hard to pick just one as the best in the area.
So here at High School On SI Maine, we’re asking you, the fans, to decide.
Vote now on who is the top returning quarterback in Maine for 2025. Voting closes April 1st, 2025.
Editor’s note: Our corresponding poll is intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition. This poll is specifically for fans to vote on the players that have been nominated and in no way discredits any other players who may not be mentioned in our poll.
Here are the nominations:
Gavin Monyok, Hampden
As a junior quarterback, Monyok completed 96-of-149 passes for 1,687 yards and 15 touchdowns to just six interceptions.
Tatum Doucette, Messalonskee
Whether he was needed to run the ball or throw it, Doucette was solid in both departments for Messalonskee. The signal caller completed 89-of-170 passes for 1,294 yards and 19 touchdowns. Also rushed for 980 yards and 12 touchdowns.
Tres Walker, Falmouth
Walker guided Falmouth to the Class B state championship win and was terrific every bit of the way. Walker for the 11-0 Navigators, completed 115-of-167 passes for 1,923 yards, 27 touchdowns to just four picks.
Colin Moran, Bonny Eagle
Another dual-threat quarterback that impressed last season was Moran for Bonny Eagle. Moran threw for 1,069 yards and nine touchdowns. Also rushed for 980 yards and found pay dirt 11 times.
Garrett Poulin, Gorham
As a junior signal caller for Gorham, Poulin was one of the top passers in the state. The quarterback completed 77-of-142 passes for 997 yards and 15 touchdowns.
Hudson Lufkin, Dirigo
The sophomore signal caller played really well through the 2024 season, completing 64-of-129 passes for 854 yards and nine touchdowns. Also rushed for 716 yards and scored times. On defense, tallied 49 tackles and 10 went for a loss.
Damon Martin, Poland
One of the state’s more underrated quarterbacks was Martin for Poland in 2024. Martin totaled 1,568 all-purpose yards and 14 touchdowns last season.
