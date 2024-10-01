Vote: Who should be High School on SI's Maine Football Player of the Week? (10/1/2024)
Maine high school football is back and so begins our Player of the Week polls for the state. Teams showcased more of what they’ve got heading into Week 5 of the regular season.
As such, we have eight athletes nominated this week for the SBLive’s Maine Football Player of the Week award from September 26-28, and we ask you, the fans, to help decide who should indeed be the top athlete selected.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Hudson Lufkin, Dirigo
The dual-threat quarterback accounted for 334 yards and three touchdowns in Dirigo's 43-22 victory over Mountain Valley.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6th. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:
Zeb Foster, Oceanside
Without a doubt one of the top performances of the weekend came from Foster, who rushed for 338 yards on 20 carries and scored six touchdowns in a 52-32 win over Brewer.
Louis Thurston, Portland
The Bulldogs' quarterback had himself a night in the team's 56-0 win over Lewiston, completing 8-of-9 passes for 227 yards and three touchdowns.
Tatum Doucette, Messalonskee
The junior signal caller led the way in Messalonskee's 13-6 victory over Gardiner, with Doucette totaling 190 all-purpose yards.
Hudson Lufkin, Dirigo
Lufkin had arguably his best game of the season in a 40-0 win over Madison/Carrabec/Valley, completing 17-of-25 passes for 260 yards and five touchdowns.
Colin Moran, Bonny Eagle
Moran had an efficient night despite being on the losing end of a 35-12 loss to Thornton Academy, completing 12-of-20 passes for 167 yards and two touchdowns.
Marcello Mousally, Hampden
No one was flying around the field making tackles like Mousally was in their game against Medomak Valley. Mousally finished with a game-high 20 tackles.
Sal Wise, Orono
The senior wide receiver was the top pass catcher for Orono in their loss to Stearns/Schenck last week, hauling in eight passes for 75 yards.
Cameron Bradbury, Massabesic
Bradbury had a solid all-around game despite coming in a 21-14 loss to Deering, totaling 160 all-purpose yards and two touchdowns.
