Arrowhead Voted High School on SI Wisconsin's Football Team of the Year
WIAA Division 1 state champion Warhawks earned 92% of the vote in season-ending poll
Congratulations to Hartland Arrowhead for being voted High School On SI Wisconsin's Football Team of the Year.
The Warhawks, who finished with a 13-1 overall record, defeated No. 1-ranked Bay Port 18-15 in the WIAA Division 1 state championship game at the University of Wisconsin's Camp Randall Stadium on Nov. 21, 2025.
It was the program's seventh state title and first since 2013.
Arrowhead earned the top spot with 92% of the vote, West De Pere followed in second (3%), and Grafton was third (2%) in the season-ending poll. There were 1,462 votes registered.
Download the SBLive App
-- Jeff Hagenau | jeffreyhagenau@gmail.com
Published