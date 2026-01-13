High School

Arrowhead Voted High School on SI Wisconsin's Football Team of the Year

WIAA Division 1 state champion Warhawks earned 92% of the vote in season-ending poll

Jeff Hagenau

Arrowhead quarterback Nolan Hanson (3) passes the ball against Bay Port High School during the WIAA Division 1 state championship football game on Friday, November 21, 2025. Tork Mason/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Arrowhead quarterback Nolan Hanson (3) passes the ball against Bay Port High School during the WIAA Division 1 state championship football game on Friday, November 21, 2025. Tork Mason/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / Tork Mason / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Congratulations to Hartland Arrowhead for being voted High School On SI Wisconsin's Football Team of the Year.

The Warhawks, who finished with a 13-1 overall record, defeated No. 1-ranked Bay Port 18-15 in the WIAA Division 1 state championship game at the University of Wisconsin's Camp Randall Stadium on Nov. 21, 2025.

It was the program's seventh state title and first since 2013.

Arrowhead earned the top spot with 92% of the vote, West De Pere followed in second (3%), and Grafton was third (2%) in the season-ending poll. There were 1,462 votes registered.

Download the SBLive App

-- Jeff Hagenau | jeffreyhagenau@gmail.com

Published
Jeff Hagenau
JEFF HAGENAU

Jeff Hagenau has been a sports writer in southeast Wisconsin for the past 28 years, covering at the high school, collegiate and professional levels. He graduated from Carroll University with a degree in journalism and has showcased his versatility by reporting on a wide array of sports over the course of his memorable career.

Home/Wisconsin