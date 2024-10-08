Vote: Who should be High School on SI's Maine Football Player of the Week? (10/8/2024)
Maine high school football is back and so begins our Player of the Week polls for the state. Teams showcased more of what they’ve got heading into Week 6 of the regular season.
As such, we have 11 athletes nominated this week for the SBLive’s Maine Football Player of the Week award from October 4-5, and we ask you, the fans, to help decide who should indeed be the top athlete selected.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Hudson Lufkin, Dirigo
Lufkin had arguably his best game of the season in a 40-0 win over Madison/Carrabec/Valley, completing 17-of-25 passes for 260 yards and five touchdowns.
SBLive voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll. You can vote as often as you wish and are encouraged to share our polls with others. The use of voting bots and other forms of automated voting are not allowed. Individuals will be removed from the poll if any form of automated voting can be verified. - SBLive Sports
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13th. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:
Cameron Bradbury, Messabesic
The running back had himself a big night in Messabesic's 30-14 win over Westbrook, rushing for 101 yards on 19 carries and scoring three touchdowns.
Aiden Kochendoerfer, Hampden
Kochendoerfer literally did it all in Hampden's 20-15 loss to Nokomis. The senior athlete had 14 touches for 194 yards and a touchdown.
Dylan Kewlett, Spruce Mountain
The Spruce Mountain sophomore running back had a strong outing in a 38-20 win over Traip, with Kewlett rushing for 120 yards and two touchdowns.
Austin Armandi, Spruce Mountain
Armandi was the other running back that had a big night for Spruce Mountain, as the tailback rushed for 116 yards and two touchdowns.
Louis Thurston, Portland
The Bulldogs' signal caller had a strong night in the team's 55-0 win over Edward Little, completing 6-of-7 passes for 97 yards and three touchdowns.
Aidan McGowan, Portland
McGowan was the the Bulldogs' lead rusher in the win over Edward Little, the running back rushed for 160 yards on nine touches and two scores.
Jack Brewer, Orono
Brewer had arguably his best game of the season in a 48-20 win over Bucksport, completing 15-of-16 passes for 355 yards and five touchdowns.
William Francis, Orono
The top target for Brewer through the air was Francis, who hauled in nine passes for 284 yards and four touchdowns.
Colin Moran, Bonny Eagle
Moran was the true definition of a dual-threat quarterback in Bonny Eagle's 24-19 win over Noble, accounting for 285 all-purpose yards an three touchdowns.
Tatum Doucette, Messalonskee
Despite coming in a losing effort, Doucette totaled 286 all-purpose yards and four touchdowns in a 48-28 loss to Lawrence.
Zeb Foster, Oceanside
Foster might as well have a spot reserved every week on this list. In Oceanside's 28-14 win over Medomak Valley, Foster rushed for 239 yards and scored three times.
Follow SBLive Maine throughout the 2024 high school football season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!
Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @sblivesports