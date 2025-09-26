Maryland High School Football Schedule & Scores - September 26, 2025
There are 91 games scheduled across Maryland on Friday, September 26, including 16 games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Maryland High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups on Friday include some of Maryland's top-ranked teams as No. 5 McDonogh travels to take on St. Mary's, and No. 10 Loyola Blakefield hosts No. 15 Concordia Prep.
Maryland High School Football Games To Watch - September 26, 2025
16 ranked matchups highlight this week of Maryland high school football on Friday, setting the stage for an exciting slate of games.
Maryland Class 1A High School Football Schedule - September 26
There are 22 Class 1A high school football games in Maryland on Friday, September 26, 2025. The first game, Benjamin Franklin vs Digital Harbor, starts at 3:45 PM. The final game, Frankfort vs Northern, starts at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our Maryland Class 1A High School Football Scoreboard.
Maryland Class 2A High School Football Schedule - September 26
There are 26 Class 2A high school football games in Maryland on Friday, September 26, 2025. The first game, Eastern Tech vs Patapsco, starts at 4:00 PM. The game of the week is highlighted by Milford Mill Academy vs Catonsville at 6:00 PM. The final game, Largo vs Gwynn Park, starts at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our Maryland Class 2A High School Football Scoreboard.
Maryland Class 2A- 1A High School Football Schedule - September 26
There are 22 Class 2A-1A high school football games in Maryland on Friday, September 26, 2025. The first game, City College vs Forest Park, starts at 3:45 PM. The game of the week is highlighted by Dunbar vs Poly at 3:45 PM. The final game, Tuscarora vs Francis Scott Key, starts at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our Maryland Class 2A-1A High School Football Scoreboard.
Maryland Class 3A High School Football Schedule - September 26
There are 34 Class 3A high school football games in Maryland on Friday, September 26, 2025. The first game, Dunbar vs Poly, starts at 3:45 PM. The game of the week is highlighted by Milford Mill Academy vs Catonsville at 6:00 PM. The final game,Potomac vs Oxon Hill, starts at 7 :00 PM. You can follow every game on our Maryland Class 3A High School Football Scoreboard.
Maryland Class 4A High School Football Schedule - September 26
There are 18 Class 4A high school football games in Maryland today. The first game, North County vs Glen Burnie, starts at 6:00 PM. The game of the week is highlighted by Wise vs Bowie at 6:30 PM. The final game, Walter Johnson vs Wootton, starts at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our Maryland Class 4A High School Football Scoreboard.
Maryland Class 4A-3A High School Football Schedule - September 26
There are 27 Class 4A-3A high school football games in Maryland today. The first game, Benjamin Franklin vs Digital Harbor, starts at 3:45 PM. The game of the week is highlighted by Old Mill vs Arundel at 6:00 PM. The final game, Tuscarora vs Francis Scott Key, starts at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our Maryland Class 4A-3A High School Football Scoreboard.
