Maryland High School Football Top 25 State Rankings - Sept. 23, 2025

Concordia Prep knocks off then-No. 8 MSJ to rejoin the Top 25; Gilman, Middletown and Saint Charles also join this week's rankings

Derek Toney

Concordia Prep knocked off previously undefeated Mount St. Joseph to regain a spot in the latest Maryland High School Football Top 25 state rankings.
/ John Bowers

Four teams - Concordia Prep, Gilman, Middletown and Saint Charles - join the newest High School on SI Maryland football Top 25.

Concordia (No. 15) handed previously undefeated and then-No. 8 Mount St. Joseph its first loss. Saint Charles (No. 22) knocked off then-No. 23 Patuxent to improve to 3-0.

Middletown (No. 24) move to 3-0 with a 20-17 win over then-No. 24 Oakdale. Gilman (25th) posted a 6-0 shutout win over then-No. 22 and previously undefeated St. Mary’s.

Nationally-ranked Saint Frances Academy remains No. 1 followed by DeMatha Catholic, Our Lady of Good Counsel, Archbishop Spalding and McDonogh School. Quince Orchard, Charles H. Flowers, North Point, Milford Mill Academy and Loyola Blakefield make up the rest of the Top 10. 

Three Top 25 matchups are on tap this weekend with Concordia at Loyola, Spalding visiting Gilman, and No. 19 Saint Mary’s Ryken hosting 17th-ranked Bullis School.

Here’s this week’s High School on SI Maryland football Top 25:

1. SAINT FRANCES ACADEMY

Previous rank: No. 1 

Record: 3-1

Last week: Defeated Hewlett Sports Academy, 66-0

This week: vs. Prep Sports Academy (Ala.), Sept. 26

2. DEMATHA CATHOLIC 

Previous rank: No. 2

Record: 3-0

Last week: Defeated Mount Zion Prep, 41-0

This week: Off (next game - vs. Riverdale Baptist School at Prince George’s Sports & Learning Complex, Oct. 3)

3. OUR LADY OF GOOD COUNSEL

Previous rank: No. 3

Record: 3-1

Last week: Lost to Saint Joseph’s Prep, 24-0

This week: vs. The St. James Performance Academy (Va.), Sept. 26

4. ARCHBISHOP SPALDING 

Previous rank: No. 4

Record: 3-2

Last week: Defeated then-No. 21 Calvert Hall College, 56-14

This week: at No. 25 Gilman School, Sept. 26

5. MCDONOGH SCHOOL

Previous rank: No. 5

Record: 3-1

Last week: Defeated then-No. 7 Loyola Blakefield, 48-29

This week: at Saint Mary’s, Sept. 26

6. QUINCE ORCHARD

Previous rank: No. 6

Record: 3-0

Last week: Defeated Stone Bridge (Va.), 20-0

This week: vs. Seneca Valley, Sept. 25

7. CHARLES H. FLOWERS

Previous rank: No. 10

Record: 3-0

Last week: Defeated then-No. 9 Henry A. Wise, 17-6

This week: vs. DuVal, Sept. 26

8. NORTH POINT

Previous rank: No. 11

Record: 3-0

Last week: Defeated Northern-Calvert, 27-19

This week: at Henry E. Lackey, Sept. 25

9. MILFORD MILL ACADEMY

Previous rank: No. 14

Record: 2-0

Last week: Defeated Perry Hall, 59-0

This week: at Catonsville, Sept. 26

10. LOYOLA BLAKEFIELD 

Previous rank: No. 7

Record: 2-2

Last week: Lost to No. 5 McDonogh School, 48-29

This week: vs. No. 15 Concordia Prep, Sept. 26

11. HENRY A. WISE 

Previous rank: No. 9

Record: 1-2

Last week: Lost to then-No. 10 Charles H. Flowers, 17-6

This week: at Bowie, Sept. 26

12. PAINT BRANCH

Previous rank: No. 13

Record: 2-1

Last week: Defeated Montgomery Blair, 61-14

This week: at Northwest, Sept. 26

13. ARUNDEL

Previous rank: No. 17

Record: 3-0

Last week: Defeated Broadneck, 49-48

This week: vs. Old Mill, Sept. 26

14. LINGANORE

Previous rank: No. 18

Record: 3-0

Last week: Defeated Tuscarora, 56-7

This week: vs. Walkersville, Sept. 26

15. CONCORDIA PREP

Previous rank: Not ranked

Record: 3-2

Last week: Defeated then-No. 8 Mount St. Joseph, 7-6

This week: at No. 10 Loyola Blakefield, Sept. 26

16. MOUNT SAINT JOSEPH

Previous rank: No. 8

Record: 4-1

Last week: Lost to Concordia Prep, 7-6

This week: vs. Calvert Hall College, Sept. 27

17. BULLIS SCHOOL 

Previous rank: No. 12

Record: 2-2

Last week: Defeated Loudoun Sports Academy, 23-6

This week: at No. 19 St. Mary’s Ryken, Sept. 26

18. PAUL LAURENCE DUNBAR

Previous rank: No. 19

Record: 2-1

Last week: Defeated Forest Park, 30-2

This week: at Baltimore Polytechnic Institute, Sept. 26

19. SAINT MARY’S RYKEN

Previous rank: No. 20

Record: 2-2

Last week: Defeated then-No. 16 Bishop McNamara, 28-21

This week: vs. No. 17 Bullis School, Sept. 26

20. BISHOP MCNAMARA

Previous rank: No. 16

Record: 2-2

Last week: Lost to then-No. 20 Saint Mary’s Ryken, 28-21

This week: at Saint Edward (Ohio), Sept. 27

21. GEORGETOWN PREP

Previous rank: No. 15

Record: 1-3

Last week: Lost to Benedictine College Prep (Va.), 28-3

This week: at Woodberry Forest School (Va.), Sept. 26

22. SAINT CHARLES

Previous rank: Not ranked

Record: 3-0

Last week: Defeated then-No. 23 Patuxent, 26-22

This week: at LaPlata, Sept. 26

23. WICOMICO

Previous rank: No. 24

Record: 3-0

This week: Defeated Queen Anne’s, 42-38

This week: at Cambridge-South Dorchester, Sept. 27

24. MIDDLETOWN

Previous rank: Not ranked

Record: 3-0

This week: Defeated then-No. 25 Oakdale, 20-17

This week: at Frederick, Sept. 26

25. GILMAN SCHOOL

Previous rank: Not ranked

Record: 2-2

Last week: Defeated then-No. 22 St. Mary’s, 6-0

This week: vs. No. 4 Archbishop Spalding, Sept. 26

