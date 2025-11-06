High School

2025 Maryland High School Girls Flag Football State Semifinals Set

Semifinals will take place on Friday while the Finals take place on Saturday

Harry Lichtman

Clarksburg flag football players celebrate their victory over Boonsboro after the finals of Maryland's first girls flag football state championship, hosted by the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. / Derek Toney

The 2025 Maryland high school girls flag football playoffs are almost finished. Regional champions have been crowned as the state semifinals and finals are set to take place for 4A/3A and 2A/1A this weekend.

Last season, Clarksburg won the inaugural Maryland state championship. This year, the Coyotes are back and look to repeat.

Here is a look at the matchups for each classification in the Maryland high school girls flag football state semifinals. Each game will take place at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore.

Semifinals - Friday, Nov. 7

Class 2A/1A:
3:30 p.m. - Semifinal #1 - #2 Forest Park vs. #3 Linganore
5:00 p.m. - Semifinal #2 - #1 Calvert vs. #4 Largo

Class 4A-/3A:
6:30 p.m. - Semifinal #1 - #1 Wise vs. #4 Whitman
8:00 p.m. - Semifinal #1 - #2 Clarksburg vs. #3 Western

Finals - Saturday, Nov. 8

Class 2A/1A - 5:30 p.m. (Winners of Nov. 7 games)
Class 4A/3A - 7:00 p.m. (Winners of Nov. 7 games)

