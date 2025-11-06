2025 Maryland High School Girls Flag Football State Semifinals Set
The 2025 Maryland high school girls flag football playoffs are almost finished. Regional champions have been crowned as the state semifinals and finals are set to take place for 4A/3A and 2A/1A this weekend.
Last season, Clarksburg won the inaugural Maryland state championship. This year, the Coyotes are back and look to repeat.
Here is a look at the matchups for each classification in the Maryland high school girls flag football state semifinals. Each game will take place at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore.
Semifinals - Friday, Nov. 7
Class 2A/1A:
3:30 p.m. - Semifinal #1 - #2 Forest Park vs. #3 Linganore
5:00 p.m. - Semifinal #2 - #1 Calvert vs. #4 Largo
Class 4A-/3A:
6:30 p.m. - Semifinal #1 - #1 Wise vs. #4 Whitman
8:00 p.m. - Semifinal #1 - #2 Clarksburg vs. #3 Western
Finals - Saturday, Nov. 8
Class 2A/1A - 5:30 p.m. (Winners of Nov. 7 games)
Class 4A/3A - 7:00 p.m. (Winners of Nov. 7 games)