Iowa High School State Baseball Tournament: Hectic Day Of Action

The Iowa High School Athletic Association State Baseball Tournament was put into a bit of a whirlwind of action on Tuesday.

After rain and severe weather impacted games scheduled for Monday in Cedar Rapids, the schedule was adjusted and packed full of action.

While things remained as planned in Carroll with Class 2A quarterfinal round play, the Class 4A quarterfinals in Cedar Rapids were split over two days to allow time to play the remaining Class 3A games.

Class 3A Wraps Up With Two Extra-Inning Games

North Polk, Davenport Assumption and MOC-Floyd Valley joined Dubuque Wahlert Catholic in the Class 3A semifinals with wins on Tuesday.

It took 10 innings for North Polk, but the Comets eliminated Western Dubuque, 7-6, scoring three in the 10th after Western Dubuque went up, 6-4.

Easton Ingle drove in four on three hits, as Ty Lamfers had three hits and three RBI. Ryan Zoske also had three hits for North Polk.

Brett Harris, who recently committed to Iowa to play baseball , finished 2-for-3 with two walks, as Adler Gibbs and Brady Rissman each had two hits and an RBI.

MOC-Floyd Valley joined them in the final four with a thrilling 4-2 victory over Cedar Rapids Xavier in nine. Kaleb Koerselman and Tucker Doughan each drove in a run, as Cole Pottebaum had two hits. Brooks McCarty struck out nine over seven innings while Henry Heller had a perfect ninth with two strikeouts.

For the Saints, Zander Murray struck out eight and Mac Driscoll had two hits and drove in a pair.

Davenport Assumption picked up an 11-1 win in six over Carlisle behindsix strikeouts from Cooper Sweeney and a four-RBI, three-hit performance by Charlie Mauser. Eli Egger nad Bently Caudill each had two RBI.

No. 1 Pleasantville Dominates, Moves Closer To Class 2A Title Defense

Pleasantville picked up gold in Class 2A last summer, and they have looked every part of the champions this season, starting off state with a 10-0 victory in five over Ridge View.

Brayden Kennedy struck out six over four innings, allowing just two hits, as William Mesecher homered and drove in two. Logan Roff and Braylon Bingham each had two hits, with Bingham driving in three.

Unity Christian scored a 15-9 victory over West Lyon to open the day in Carroll, plating eight in the second. Adler Van Essen had three hits, drove in three and scored three times, with Kaleb Obbink, Dylan Bosma and Brody Emmelkamp each scoring twice.

For West Lyon, Easton De Jong had two RBI and Sam Underberg recorded three hits.

Durant, Cascade PIck Up 2-1 Triumphs

Both Durant and Cascade advanced with 2-1 victories, as Durant topped Roland-Story. Kaden Sickels had two hits and Colby Gast pitched a complete game, striking out nine.

Cascade bested Dyersville Beckman Catholic, with Jackson Green going all seven, striking out nine with five hits allowed. Cason Rausch and Green each drove in a run.