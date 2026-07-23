With State Champion Coach at the Helm, Chickasha Football Poised for Turnaround Season in 2026

The Chickasha football team in Oklahoma have had a tough stretch the last few seasons.

Tough Stretch for the Fightin’ Chicks

The Fightin’ Chicks went 2-8 last year for their third straight losing season. Chickasha hasn’t had a winning season since the team compiled a 6-4 record in 2022.

Chickasha will now look to turn things around with a new coach for the upcoming 2026 season.

“He wins...Google him”

Steve Huff, the Fightin’ Chicks new head coach, has more than 30 years of coaching experience.

Huff was previously at Decatur High School in Texas for four seasons. He led the Eagles to a compiled 36-18 record, four consecutive playoff appearances and two OSSAA 4A-1 state semifinal bids.

The longtime coach also led College Station (TX) for eight seasons, the program’s first head coach when the school opened in 2012. Huff guided the Cougars to an 88-19 record, including the Class 5A-II state title in 2017.

“We are thrilled to welcome Coach Huff and his family to our school and community. Steve Huff's appointment as Chickasha Head Football Coach marks a new era for our team. With his impressive background and achievements, Coach Huff is poised to make a lasting impact. His winning philosophy is well-documented,” noted in the Chickasha Fightin' Chick Quarterback Club Facebook page.

Earlier in his career, Huff was a graduate assistant at the University of Kansas and the University of North Dakota. He also had coaching stops at Tecumseh, U.S. Grant and Midwest City – all in Oklahoma.

“He is a highly decorated Coach from both Oklahoma and Texas. He wins. Google him,” noted in the Chickasha Athletic and Activities Facebook page.

2026 Season Outlook

Chickasha kicks off its 2026 season with a home game against Woodward on September 4. The last time the Fightin’ Chicks faced the Boomers was in 2023, a game Chickasha won 41-0.

On September 11, Chickasha will hit the road to face Lone Grove. Last season, the Longhorns went 6-5.

The Fightin’ Chicks return home on September 18 to host Anadarko (8-3 last season). The Warriors have won their last two meetings against Chickasha. The Fightin’ Chicks beat Anadarko, 31-8, in 2023.

Chickasha will welcome Harrah (6-4 last year) to its home turf on September 25. The Panthers have beaten the Fightin’ Chicks the last two seasons, including a close 28-25 victory in 2025.

On October 2, Chickasha will have an away game against Blanchard (5-6 last year). The Lions have beaten the Fightin’ Chicks in the last two matchups.

The Fightin’ Chicks are set to host Tecumseh (3-7 in 2025) for their homecoming game on October 9. Chickasha defeated the Savages, 62-25, last season.

Chickasha will go on the road for its next two matchups against Bridge Creek (Thursday, October 15) and Ardmore (October 23). The Bobcats were 1-9 in 2025, while the Tigers compiled a 8-4 record.

Last season, Ardmore knocked off Chickasha by a 42-21 score.

Chickasha will wrap up its home schedule with a Senior Night contest against reigning state champion Tuttle (14-0 last season) on October 30. The Fightin’ Chicks lost 56-0 to the Tigers last year.

The Fightin’ Chicks’ regular-season finale is on the road November 6 against Western Heights (0-10 in 2025).

2026 Chickasha Fightin’ Chicks Varsity Football Schedule

Sept. 4 – vs. Woodward

Sept. 11 – at Lone Grove

Sept. 18 – vs. Anadarko

Sept. 25 – vs. Harrah

Oct. 2 – at Blanchard

Oct. 9 – vs. Tecumseh (Homecoming)

Oct. 15 – vs. Bridge Creek

Oct. 23 – at Ardmore

Oct. 30 – vs. Tuttle (Senior Night)

Nov. 6 – at Western Heights