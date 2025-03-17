A list of Maryland high school alums in this year's NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament
March Madness is officially upon us, as the NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Tournament begins this week. Many people will be filling out brackets and doing extensive research to determine which school will win it all.
One U.S. state that is known for having a certain number of high school basketball alums represented in the Big Dance is Maryland. Here is a list of NCAA Men's Tournament players who originally went to high school in Maryland:
American
Colin Smalls, Guard - St. Andrews (Potomac)
Lincoln Ball, Guard - Williamsport (Williamsport)
Matt Rogers, Forward - St. Maria Goretti (Hagerstown)
Noah Jones, Forward - Mount Saint Joseph (Baltimore)
Bryant
Earl Timberlake, Guard - Rock Creek Christian Academy (Upper Marlboro) / DeMatha Catholic (Hyattsville)
Barry Evans, Forward - Baltimore Poly (Baltimore)
Favour Eire, Forward - Bishop McNamara (Forestville)
Jakai Robinson, Guard - Rock Creek Christian Academy (Upper Marlboro)
Langston Bailey, Guard - Springdale Prep (New Windsor)
Kansas
Hunter Dickinson, Center - DeMatha Catholic (Hyattsville)
Louisville
Khani Rooths, Forward - Georgetown Prep (North Bethesda)
Maryland
Rodney Rice, Guard - DeMatha Catholic (Hyattsville)
Julian Reese, Forward - St. Frances Academy (Baltimore)
Derik Queen, Center - St. Frances Academy (Baltimore)
Ben Murphy, Guard - Franklin (Reisterstown)
McNeese
Brandon Murray, Guard - Baltimore Poly (Baltimore)
North Carolina
Dante Mayo Jr. - Richard Montgomery (Rockville)
Robert Morris
Ryan Prather Jr., Guard/Forward - Clarksburg (Clarksburg)
Saint Frances
Aidan Harris, Forward - Saint Mary's (Annapolis)
Texas Tech
Elijah Hawkins, Guard - DeMatha Catholic (Hyattsville)
Yale
Bez Mbeng, Guard - Good Counsel (Olney)
Jordan Brathwaite, Guard - Mount Saint Joseph (Baltimore)
