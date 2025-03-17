High School

A list of Maryland high school alums in this year's NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament

This year's NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Tournament features four players who went to DeMatha Catholic High School in Hyattsville, Maryland

Harry Lichtman

Four DeMatha alums are in the 2025 NCAA Division I NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament.
March Madness is officially upon us, as the NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Tournament begins this week. Many people will be filling out brackets and doing extensive research to determine which school will win it all.

One U.S. state that is known for having a certain number of high school basketball alums represented in the Big Dance is Maryland. Here is a list of NCAA Men's Tournament players who originally went to high school in Maryland:

American

Colin Smalls, Guard - St. Andrews (Potomac)

Lincoln Ball, Guard - Williamsport (Williamsport)

Matt Rogers, Forward - St. Maria Goretti (Hagerstown)

Noah Jones, Forward - Mount Saint Joseph (Baltimore)

Bryant

Earl Timberlake, Guard - Rock Creek Christian Academy (Upper Marlboro) / DeMatha Catholic (Hyattsville)

Barry Evans, Forward - Baltimore Poly (Baltimore)

Favour Eire, Forward - Bishop McNamara (Forestville)

Jakai Robinson, Guard - Rock Creek Christian Academy (Upper Marlboro)

Langston Bailey, Guard - Springdale Prep (New Windsor)

Kansas

Hunter Dickinson, Center - DeMatha Catholic (Hyattsville)

Louisville

Khani Rooths, Forward - Georgetown Prep (North Bethesda)

Maryland

Rodney Rice, Guard - DeMatha Catholic (Hyattsville)

Julian Reese, Forward - St. Frances Academy (Baltimore)

Derik Queen, Center - St. Frances Academy (Baltimore)

Ben Murphy, Guard - Franklin (Reisterstown)

McNeese

Brandon Murray, Guard - Baltimore Poly (Baltimore)

North Carolina

Dante Mayo Jr. - Richard Montgomery (Rockville)

Robert Morris

Ryan Prather Jr., Guard/Forward - Clarksburg (Clarksburg)

Saint Frances

Aidan Harris, Forward - Saint Mary's (Annapolis)

Texas Tech

Elijah Hawkins, Guard - DeMatha Catholic (Hyattsville)

Yale

Bez Mbeng, Guard - Good Counsel (Olney)

Jordan Brathwaite, Guard - Mount Saint Joseph (Baltimore)

