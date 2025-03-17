High School

A list of Maryland high school alums in this year's NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament

This year's NCAA Division I Women's Basketball Tournament features five players who went to Bishop McNamara High School in Forestville, Maryland

Harry Lichtman

Five Bishop McNamara alums are in the 2025 NCAA Division I Women's Basketball Tournament.
Bishop McNamara Girls Basketball Instagram

March Madness is here, and many people will be filling out brackets and watching tons of exciting college basketball action for the next few weeks. Not only will people watch the men take the court, but the NCAA Division I Women's Basketball Tournament also begins this week.

One U.S. state that is known for having a certain number of high school basketball alums represented in the Big Dance is Maryland. Here is a list of NCAA Women's Basketball players who went to high school in Maryland:

Baylor

Aliyah Mathuru, Guard - Bishop McNamara (Forestville)

Duke

Riley Nelson, Guard - Bullis (Potomac)

Ella Moore, Guard - Holton-Arms (Bethesda)

Olivia Martin, Guard - Quince Orchard (Gaithersburg)

George Mason

Trinity Massenburg, Forward - Baltimore Poly (Baltimore)

Nekhu Mitchell, Forward - McDonogh (Owings Mills)

Harvard

Mary Hollensteiner, Forward - Stone Ridge (Bethesda)

Maryland

Saylor Poffenbarger, Guard - Middletown (Middletown)

Mir McLean, Guard/Forward - Roland Park Country School (Baltimore)

Mississippi State

Eniya Russell, Guard/Forward - St. Vincent Pallotti (Laurel) / Institute of Notre Dame (Baltimore / Coppin (Baltimore)

Norfolk State

Da'Brya Clark, Guard - Baltimore Poly (Baltimore)

North Carolina

Maria Gakdeng, Forward/Center - New Hope Academy (Landover Hills)

Notre Dame

Liatu King, Forward - Bishop McNamara (Forestville)

Ole Miss

Madison Scott, Point Guard/Forward - Bishop McNamara (Forestville)

Princeton

Parker Hill, Forward - Churchill (Potomac)

Richmond

Alicia Newell, Guard - Elizabeth Seton (Bladensburg)

South Carolina

Maddy McDaniel, Guard - Bishop McNamara (Forestville)

Southern

Aniya Gourdine, Guard - St. Frances Academy (Baltimore)

UConn

Qadence Samuels, Guard - Bishop McNamara (Forestville)

William & Mary

Kayla Beckwith, Guard - Bullis (Potomac)




Harry Lichtman is a sports reporter based in Montgomery County, MD and the DC area. He also writes for Capitals Outsider and LastWordOnSports, and previously wrote for MLB Report, The Sports Pulse, the Baltimore Jewish Times, the Montgomery County Sentinel, and The Bottom Line newspaper at Frostburg State University. In 2020, Harry won an MDDC Press award for a story about former high school lacrosse head coach Jeff Fritz. Harry has been writing since 2016.

