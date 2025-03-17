A list of Maryland high school alums in this year's NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament
March Madness is here, and many people will be filling out brackets and watching tons of exciting college basketball action for the next few weeks. Not only will people watch the men take the court, but the NCAA Division I Women's Basketball Tournament also begins this week.
One U.S. state that is known for having a certain number of high school basketball alums represented in the Big Dance is Maryland. Here is a list of NCAA Women's Basketball players who went to high school in Maryland:
Baylor
Aliyah Mathuru, Guard - Bishop McNamara (Forestville)
Duke
Riley Nelson, Guard - Bullis (Potomac)
Ella Moore, Guard - Holton-Arms (Bethesda)
Olivia Martin, Guard - Quince Orchard (Gaithersburg)
George Mason
Trinity Massenburg, Forward - Baltimore Poly (Baltimore)
Nekhu Mitchell, Forward - McDonogh (Owings Mills)
Harvard
Mary Hollensteiner, Forward - Stone Ridge (Bethesda)
Maryland
Saylor Poffenbarger, Guard - Middletown (Middletown)
Mir McLean, Guard/Forward - Roland Park Country School (Baltimore)
Mississippi State
Eniya Russell, Guard/Forward - St. Vincent Pallotti (Laurel) / Institute of Notre Dame (Baltimore / Coppin (Baltimore)
Norfolk State
Da'Brya Clark, Guard - Baltimore Poly (Baltimore)
North Carolina
Maria Gakdeng, Forward/Center - New Hope Academy (Landover Hills)
Notre Dame
Liatu King, Forward - Bishop McNamara (Forestville)
Ole Miss
Madison Scott, Point Guard/Forward - Bishop McNamara (Forestville)
Princeton
Parker Hill, Forward - Churchill (Potomac)
Richmond
Alicia Newell, Guard - Elizabeth Seton (Bladensburg)
South Carolina
Maddy McDaniel, Guard - Bishop McNamara (Forestville)
Southern
Aniya Gourdine, Guard - St. Frances Academy (Baltimore)
UConn
Qadence Samuels, Guard - Bishop McNamara (Forestville)
William & Mary
Kayla Beckwith, Guard - Bullis (Potomac)
