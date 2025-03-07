A look at the MPSSAA 4A boys basketball teams in the quarterfinals
The MPSSAA 4A boys basketball playoffs have hit the midway point with the regional championships wrapped up. Only eight teams remain and will have a chance to win the state championship in College Park.
Here is a look at the MPSSAA 4A boys basketball quarterfinal matchups:
No. 1 Laurel vs. No. 8 Merganthaler
Laurel enters the quarterfinals as the top seed, as the program has had a breakthrough season coming off the Prince George's County 4A regular-season title. Laurel will play host to No. 8-seeded Merganthaler.
The Spartans became 4A South Region I champions by beating Northwood (87-61) and Blair (71-62), and the Mustangs defeated Kenwood IB (59-43) and Perry Hall (65-57) to claim the 4A North Region I title.
No. 2 C.H. Flowers vs. No. 7 Frederick
C.H. Flowers has been known mainly for being a football powerhouse, but now its boys basketball team has come to play. It will play host to defending 4A champion Frederick in this quarterfinal matchup, as junior JJ Addison and senior Emonte Hill will be looking to repeat.
The Jaguars overcame Prince George's County foes Parkdale (83-47) and Eleanor Roosevelt (60-52) to become 4A South II regional champions. The Cadets took care of Clarksburg (53-40), Urbana (66-33) and Gov. Thomas Johnson (68-46) to claim the 4A West Region I crown.
No. 3 Whitman vs. No. 6 Springbrook
The two remaining teams in Montgomery County will face off as Whitman will be looking to rebound from last year's state final loss. It will play host to Springbrook, led by head coach Miriam Tesfamikael.
Chris Lun's Vikings dominated Churchill (72-45) and narrowly escaped Bethesda-Chevy Chase (61-58) in an overtime thriller to claim the 4A West Region II title, and the Blue Devils took care of Paint Branch (62-58) and Kennedy (65-56) to become 4A North Region II champions.
No. 4 Meade vs. No. 5 Leonardtown
Anne Arundel county champion Meade has been on a remarkable run by winning 20 in a row to make it this far, and Leonardtown will be looking to end that streak in a battle of 4A East regional champions.
The Mustangs extended their win streak with blowout wins over Crofton (71-24) and Glen Burnie (84-49). The Raiders defeated Broadneck (70-58) and Bowie (59-41) to make it to the quarterfinals.
