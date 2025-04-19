A pair of Bishop McNamara grads selected in WNBA Draft
A pair of former high school basketball teammates from Prince George’s County, Maryland were selected in Monday’s WNBA Draft.
Madison Scott and Liatu King, who played together at Bishop McNamara High School in Forestville, Maryland, were each selected in the draft. They both graduated from high school in 2020.
The Dallas Wings selected Scott, who played college basketball at Ole Miss, with the 14th pick in the draft. Scott, a first team All-SEC forward, was a second-round draft pick and looks forward to playing professional basketball at the highest level.
“I’m a competitor,” said Scott. “I love to compete especially on that defensive end. It gets me motivated; it gets me juiced up. I’m looking forward to competing against the best.”
Meanwhile, Scott’s high school teammate, King, was selected by the Los Angeles Sparks with the No 28 pick in the third round.
King played college basketball at the University of Pittsburgh before transferring to Notre Dame where she averaged a double-double with 11.5 points and 10.4 rebounds per game this past season.
“It was a blessing to coach both of them,” said former Bishop McNamara head coach Frank Oliver Jr., who guided IMG Academy’s girls’ basketball program to the first-ever Chipotle National Championship earlier this month.
Oliver, a 1996 DeMatha graduate, took over as head coach at IMG Academy in 2023 after successful head coaching stints at H.D. Woodson in Washington, D.C., and Bishop McNamara.
During her high school career at Bishop McNamara, King registered 1,024 points and 1,018 rebounds and helped guide the Mustangs to a 28-5 overall record and their first Washington Catholic Athletic Conference championship since 2008.
King, who was a member of the National Honor Society and boasted a 3.7 grade point average, was named first team All-WCAC as a senior and earned second team all-conference honors during her junior campaign.
“She’s always been a leader,” said Oliver. “She’s always been one of the hardest workers. She’s just an amazing young lady.”