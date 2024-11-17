Amid Michigan, Penn State rumors, Malik Washington reaffirms Maryland commitment
After completing his Archbishop Spalding football career Saturday evening, Malik Washington took a picture with Cavaliers assistant coach Aaron Campbell.
Campbell held the Mike Whittles/MIAA A Conference championship trophy.
Washington held up a black jersey with his name and the number 4 on the back with a red scripted lettered Terps logo patch on the top.
With several schools still pursuing the 4-star quarterback, Washington reaffirmed his commitment to the University of Maryland Saturday.
“I’ve always felt good about my commitment as soon as I made it…there’s no danger of flipping or anything like that,” Washington said after Spalding’s 31-7 win over McDonogh School in the MIAA A final at Calvert Hall College.
The 6-foot-4 dual threat quarterback said Penn State and Michigan have contacted him.
The Wolverines are looking to bring in a quarterback from the Class of 2025. The defending national champions lost their only quarterback commit when Carter Smith from Bishop Verot (Fla.) announced his decommitment Oct. 30.
Earlier in the week, recruiting site On3Sports reported that Michigan is preparing a $10.5 million NIL package to Bryce Underwood, the nation’s top quarterback who hails from nearby Belleville, Mich.
Underwood, via his Instagram space, posted the next day that he’s “likely to decline” the offer. Underwood is verbally committed to LSU.
Washington, who committed to Maryland in late June, said he would be “respectful” to schools who want to contact him.
“They can reach out and I’m going to be respectful and respond but, at the end of the day, I know I’m good where I’m at.”
Spalding coach Kyle Schmitt, a former center at Maryland in the early 2000s, is confident Washington will be in College Park in January for the start of the spring semester and take part in Terps’ spring practice.
“He’s authentic and loyal to the people who’s been good to him from the start,” said Schmitt, who’s known Washington since he was a 7th grader. “Malik is going to be a Terp.”
Saturday, Washington led Spalding, No. 11 in the latest High School On SI's Top 25 National High School Football Rankings, to a third consecutive MIAA A championship and a perfect 12-0 season. Washington accounted for three touchdowns (two passing, one running), capping a 32-4 run as Cavalier starting quarterback.
Washington is excited about joining the Terps with Spalding senior teammates Jayden Shipps and Delmar White.
“We’re going to go into Maryland off a win and we’re going to bring the culture here and keep it going,” said Washington.