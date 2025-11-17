Baltimore Metro High School Football Top 10 Rankings - Nov. 17, 2025
There’s no change in the latest High School on SI Baltimore metro football Top 10 as the postseason continues.
Saint Frances Academy, the No. 1 team in the High School on SI national Top 25, remain tops in Baltimore, followed by Archbishop Spalding, which claimed its fourth consecutive Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association (MIAA) A Conference championship.
The rest of the Top 5 feature undefeated Milford Mill Academy. McDonogh School and Saint Mary’s. The state public tournament moves into state quarterfinal play this weekend.
Here’s this week’s High School on SI Baltimore area football Top 10:
1. SAINT FRANCES ACADEMY
Previous rank: No. 1
Record: 9-1
Last week: Did not play
This week: Off
2. ARCHBISHOP SPALDING
Previous rank: No. 2
Record: 10-2
Last week: Defeated No. 4 McDonogh School, 30-22, Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association (MIAA) A Conference final
SEASON COMPLETE - MIAA A CONFERENCE CHAMPIONS
3. MILFORD MILL ACADEMY
Previous rank: No. 3
Record: 9-0
Last week: Defeated New Town, 35-0. Maryland Class 3A North Region playoffs second round
This week: vs. Edgewood, Maryland Class 3A state quarterfinal, Nov. 21
4. MCDONOGH SCHOOL
Previous rank: No. 4
Record: 8-3
Last week: Lost to No. 2 Archbishop Spalding, MIAA A final, 30-22
SEASON COMPLETE - MIAA A CONFERENCE FINALIST
5. SAINT MARY’S
Previous rank: No. 5
Record: 7-4
SEASON COMPLETE - MIAA A CONFERENCE SEMIFINALIST
6. MERGENTHALER VOCATIONAL-TECHNICAL
Previous rank: No. 6
Record: 9-1
Last week: Defeated Woodlawn, 34-8, Maryland Class 4A/3A North Region playoffs second round
This week: vs. Marriotts Ridge, Maryland Class 4A/3A state quarterfinal, Nov. 21
7. PAUL LAURENCE DUNBAR
Previous rank: No. 7
Record: 9-1
Last week: Defeated Chesapeake-Baltimore County, 68-0, Maryland Class 2A/1A South Region playoffs second round,
This week: vs. Queen Anne’s County, Maryland Class 2A/1A state quarterfinal, Nov. 21
8. GILMAN SCHOOL
Previous rank: No. 8
Record: 4-5
SEASON COMPLETE - MIAA A CONFERENCE SEMIFINALIST
9. CALVERT HALL COLLEGE
Previous rank: No. 9
Record: 5-4
Last week: Did not play
This week: Off (next game - vs. Loyola Blakefield, 105th Turkey Bowl at Towson University, Nov. 27)
10. GUILFORD PARK
Previous rank: No. 10
Record: 11-0
Last week: Defeated Stephen Decatur, 28-14, Maryland Class 3A South Region playoffs second round
This week: vs. Westminster, Maryland Class 3A state quarterfinal, Nov. 21