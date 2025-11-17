High School

Baltimore Metro High School Football Top 10 Rankings - Nov. 17, 2025

No. 2 Archbishop Spalding outlasts No. 4 McDonogh in a classic MIAA A final; Public school powers continue their state title runs

Derek Toney

Archbishop Spalding will not finish No. 1 in the Baltimore Region this fall, as it did a year ago, but the second-ranked Cavaliers did win their fourth straight MIAA A Conference championship.
Archbishop Spalding will not finish No. 1 in the Baltimore Region this fall, as it did a year ago, but the second-ranked Cavaliers did win their fourth straight MIAA A Conference championship.

There’s no change in the latest High School on SI Baltimore metro football Top 10 as the postseason continues. 

Saint Frances Academy, the No. 1 team in the High School on SI national Top 25, remain tops in Baltimore, followed by Archbishop Spalding, which claimed its fourth consecutive Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association (MIAA) A Conference championship.

The rest of the Top 5 feature undefeated Milford Mill Academy. McDonogh School and Saint Mary’s. The state public tournament moves into state quarterfinal play this weekend.

Here’s this week’s High School on SI Baltimore area football Top 10: 

1. SAINT FRANCES ACADEMY

Previous rank: No. 1 

Record: 9-1

Last week: Did not play

This week: Off

2. ARCHBISHOP SPALDING 

Previous rank: No. 2

Record: 10-2

Last week: Defeated No. 4 McDonogh School, 30-22, Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association (MIAA) A Conference final

SEASON COMPLETE - MIAA A CONFERENCE CHAMPIONS

3. MILFORD MILL ACADEMY

Previous rank: No. 3

Record: 9-0

Last week: Defeated New Town, 35-0. Maryland Class 3A North Region playoffs second round

This week: vs. Edgewood, Maryland Class 3A state quarterfinal, Nov. 21

4. MCDONOGH SCHOOL

Previous rank: No. 4

Record: 8-3

Last week: Lost to No. 2 Archbishop Spalding, MIAA A final, 30-22

SEASON COMPLETE - MIAA A CONFERENCE FINALIST

5. SAINT MARY’S

Previous rank: No. 5

Record: 7-4

SEASON COMPLETE - MIAA A CONFERENCE SEMIFINALIST

6. MERGENTHALER VOCATIONAL-TECHNICAL

Previous rank: No. 6

Record: 9-1

Last week: Defeated Woodlawn, 34-8, Maryland Class 4A/3A North Region playoffs second round

This week: vs. Marriotts Ridge, Maryland Class 4A/3A state quarterfinal, Nov. 21

7. PAUL LAURENCE DUNBAR

Previous rank: No. 7

Record: 9-1 

Last week: Defeated Chesapeake-Baltimore County, 68-0, Maryland Class 2A/1A South Region playoffs second round, 

This week: vs. Queen Anne’s County, Maryland Class 2A/1A state quarterfinal, Nov. 21

8. GILMAN SCHOOL

Previous rank: No. 8

Record: 4-5

SEASON COMPLETE - MIAA A CONFERENCE SEMIFINALIST

9. CALVERT HALL COLLEGE

Previous rank: No. 9

Record: 5-4

Last week: Did not play

This week: Off (next game - vs. Loyola Blakefield, 105th Turkey Bowl at Towson University, Nov. 27)

10. GUILFORD PARK

Previous rank: No. 10

Record: 11-0

Last week: Defeated Stephen Decatur, 28-14, Maryland Class 3A South Region playoffs second round

This week: vs. Westminster, Maryland Class 3A state quarterfinal, Nov. 21

Published
Derek Toney
DEREK TONEY

Derek Toney is an award winning sports journalist with nearly four decades of content creation, editing and management experience in the DMV area. He has served as a reporter with the Baltimore Sun, Capital Journal, PG Gazette, Digital Sports and the Baltimore Banner, among others. He also spent 12 years as a Senior Content Editor with Varsity Sports Network. He has been writing for High School on SI since 2023

