SBLive/SI Top 25 national high school football rankings (11/11/2024)
While the five Texas Power 25 teams completed their regular season last week, many of the top teams had the week off to ready themselves for the postseason.
One of the few powerhouse matchups of the week took place in the Pennsylvania state playoffs, with St. Joseph’s Prep avenging a loss to then-No. 23 La Salle College with a 21-14 victory in the second round of the 6A state playoffs.
Here’s the complete breakdown of Week 13 of our SBLive/SI Power 25 national high school football rankings.
SBLIVE/SI TOP 25 FOOTBALL RANKINGS
November 11, 2024
1. Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.) (9-0)
Previous ranking: 1. Last week: Idle
The Monarchs learned the identity of their first playoff opponent when Sierra Canyon defeated Servite 38-14 thanks in part to three touchdowns from running back Dane Dunn.
Next: Nov. 15, vs. Sierra Canyon, CIF Southern Section Division 1 playoffs
2. Duncanville (Texas) (9-0)
Previous ranking: 2. Last week: Def. Cedar Hill (Texas) 48-6
Five-star Alabama-committed quarterback Keelon Russell had another solid performance, throwing for 208 yards and four touchdowns, as the Panthers tuned up for the state playoffs.
Next: Nov. 15 vs. Temple, UIL 6A Division I playoffs
3. Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas) (9-1)
Previous ranking: 3. Last week: Idle
The Gaels will take on Liberty, which ousted Foothill 42-0 in the first round of the Nevada 5A Division I playoffs. The teams met in late September, with Bishop Gorman winning 49-0.
Next: Nov. 15, Liberty, Nevada 5A Division I playoffs
4. Milton (Ga.) (10-0)
Previous ranking: 4. Last week: Idle
The Eagles got the week off to prepare for the state playoffs.
Next: Nov. 15 vs. Woodstock, Georgia 5A playoffs
5. North Crowley (Fort Worth, Texas) (10-0)
Previous ranking: 5. Last week: Def. Crowley (Texas) 65-21
The Panthers led just 14-13 midway through the first half before pouring on the points before halftime. UNLV commit Cornelius Warren and Kiante Ingram combined for five touchdowns on the ground in the absence of SMU commit Daniel Bray in North Crowley’s 31st consecutive regular-season victory.
Next: Nov. 16 vs. Byron Nelson, UIL 6A Division 1 playoffs
6. North Shore (Houston) (10-0)
Previous ranking: 6. Last week: Def. Summer Creek (Houston) 35-10
The Mustangs wrapped up another district championship by dispatching Summer Creek behind another big game from quarterback Kaleb Bailey (258 total yards, three touchdowns), and D’Andre Hardeman Jr. rushed for 101 yards and a touchdown.
Next: Nov. 14 vs. Deer Park, UIL 6A Division 1 playoffs
7. Carrollton (Ga.) (10-0)
Previous ranking: 7. Last week: Idle
The Trojans prepared for the state playoffs after claiming their 34th region title and third in a row a week earlier.
Next: Nov. 15 vs. Dacula, Georgia 6A playoffs
8. Bergen Catholic (Oradell, N.J.) (8-1)
Previous ranking: 8. Last week: Idle
The Crusaders had the week to study tape of their game against their Week 9 opponent to prepare for their first-round playoff matchup against … the same opponent.
Next: Nov. 16 vs. Seton Hall Prep, New Jersey Non-Public A playoffs
9. Mission Viejo (Calif.) (10-0)
Previous ranking: 9. Last week: Idle
The Diablos’ showdown with Centennial is one of the marquee matchups of the Southern Section Division 1 quarterfinals.
Next: Nov. 15 at Centennial, CIF Southern Section Division 1 playoffs
10. Lakeland (Fla.) (9-0)
Previous ranking: 10. Last week: Def. Sebring (Fla.) 22-12
The Dreadnaughts survived five turnovers in their long-delayed (because of Hurricane Milton) season finale against Sebring, rallying from a 12-7 deficit after three quarters with touchdowns from Malik Morris and Jordan Henderson.
Next: Nov. 15 vs. Spoto, Florida 5A playoffs
11. St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.) (9-1)
Previous ranking: 11. Last week: Idle
The Braves will take on Santa Margarita, a 59-26 winner over Inglewood, in a quarterfinal rematch of their Trinity League matchup that St. John Bosco won 14-0.
Next: Nov. 15 vs. Santa Margarita, CIF Southern Section Division 1 playoffs
12. Boyle County (Danville, Ky.) (11-0)
Previous ranking: 12. Last week: Def. Perry County Central (Hazard, Ky.) 57-7
The Rebels made quick work of their first-round playoff opponent, with seven players finding the end zone.
Next: Nov. 15 vs. Letcher County Central, Kentucky 4A Region 4 playoffs
13. Westlake (Austin, Texas) (9-1)
Previous ranking: 13. Last week: Def. Dripping Springs (Texas) 35-14
Already assured of the top division seed from District 26-6A, the Chaparrals eased past the Tigers as Rees Wise went 16 of 19 for 168 yards and rushed for two touchdowns, and Sebastian Henault also ran for two scores.
Next: Nov. 15 vs. Vista Ridge, UIL 6A Division 1 playoffs
14. Buford (Ga.) (9-1)
Previous ranking: 14. Last week: Idle
The Wolves got the week off to prepare for the state playoffs.
Next: Nov. 15 vs. East Coweta, Georgia 6A playoffs
15. Archbishop Spalding (Severn, Md.) (11-0)
Previous ranking: 15. Last week: Def. Mount St. Joseph (Baltimore) 38-0
The Cavaliers followed a 31-0 win over the Gaels in the regular-season finale by improving their performance in the state semifinals, with Malik Washington throwing for 193 yards and four touchdowns and Chase Gorman rushing for 162 yards and a score.
Next: Nov. 16 vs. McDonogh, MIAA A Conference championship
16. Baylor (Chattanooga, Tenn.) (10-0)
Previous ranking: 16. Last week: Idle
The Red Raiders will face Memphis University School, which defeated Knoxville Catholic 41-7, in the Division II-AAA quarterfinals.
Next: Nov. 15, vs. Memphis University School, Tennessee Division II-AAA playoffs
17. Atascocita (Humble, Texas) (9-1)
Previous ranking: 17. Last week: Def, Goose Creek Memorial (Baytown, Texas) 73-14
The Eagles tuned up for the state playoffs by rolling over the winless Patriots. Troy Blaylock ran for two touchdowns, and Cardae Mack ran for two scores and threw for two as Atascocita led 42-0 after one quarter.
Next: Nov. 15 vs. Dickinson, UIL 6A Division 1 playoffs
18. Liberty (Peoria, Ariz.) (9-1)
Previous ranking: 18. Last week: Def. Centennial (Peoria, Ariz.) 45-17
Hayden Fletcher threw for 226 yards and three touchdowns, Hudson Dunn had 4½ tackles for loss, and Tyvel Calloway had an interception and a fumble recovery as the Lions readied to defend their Open Division title by defeating their West Valley rivals.
Next: Nov. 22 vs. Higley, Arizona Open Division playoffs
19. Chaminade-Madonna (Hollywood, Fla.) (8-2)
Previous ranking: 19. Last week: Idle
The Lions will open their postseason at home against St. John Paul Academy, which finished third in District 13.
Next: Nov. 15, vs. St. John Paul Academy, Florida Class 1A playoffs
20. Archbishop Moeller (Cincinnati) (11-1)
Previous ranking: 21. Last week: Def. Lakota East (Liberty Township, Ohio) 55-28
Matt Panatoski threw three of his five touchdown passes in the first 13 minutes as the Crusaders built a 35-0 lead en route to the quarterfinal victory. Chris Bradley returned an interception for a touchdown, and Carson Khayo returned a kickoff for a score.
Next: Nov. 15 vs. Princeton, Ohio Region 4 playoffs
21. Corner Canyon (Draper, Utah) (11-1)
Previous ranking: 23. Last week: Def. Weber (Pleasant View, Utah) 59-34
The Chargers made their way to the state semifinals for the eighth consecutive season, pulling away in the second half after the Warriors had a chance to take the lead midway through the third quarter. Bronson Evans had three touchdown passes, and Weston Briggs and Zion Finau each ran for two scores.
Next: Nov. 15 vs. Lehi, Utah 6A playoffs
22. Weddington (Matthews, N.C.) (9-0)
Previous ranking: 22. Last week: Idle
The Warriors had the week off before the start of the state playoffs.
Next: Nov. 15 vs. A.L. Brown, North Carolina 4A playoffs
23. East St. Louis (Ill.) (10-1)
Previous ranking: 24. Last week: Def. Normal (Ill.) West 48-0
The Flyers advanced to the quarterfinals for the eighth consecutive season as senior Kendrick Lyons was 6 of 8 for 112 yards and three touchdowns and the defense recorded its fifth shutout led by KeAndre McClendon’s 12 tackles.
Next: Nov. 15-16, at Chatham-Glenwood, Illinois 6A playoffs
24. Auburn (Ala.) (10-0)
Previous ranking: NR. Last week: Def. Bob Jones (Madison, Ala.) 63-27
Senior Jackson Kilgore was 13 of 13 for 320 yards and three touchdowns in the first half as the Tigers led 49-7 at halftime, improving his season totals to 2,096 yards, 21 touchdowns and two interceptions.
Next: Nov. 15 vs. Thompson, Alabama 7A playoffs
25. De La Salle (Concord, Calif.) (10-0)
Previous ranking: NR. Last week: Def. Clayton Valley Charter (Concord, Calif.) 49-3
The Spartans improved to 275-0-1 against section opponents since 1991, with Toa Faavae scoring on a 55-yard keeper 25 seconds into the contest and becoming the first De La Salle quarterback to rush for more than 2,000 yards in his career. The 10-0 regular season is the Spartans’ first since 2018.
Next: Nov. 15 vs. San Marin, CIF North Coast Section Division 1 playoffs
Dropped out
23. La Salle College (Wyndmoor, Pa.)
Just missed
Armwood (Seffner, Fla.)
Belleville (Mich.)
Bryant (Ark.)
Crown Point (Ind.)
DeSoto (Texas)
Edna Karr (New Orleans)
IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.)
North Gwinnett (Suwanee, Ga.)
Owasso (Okla.)
Southlake Carroll (Texas)
St. Joseph’s Prep (Philadelphia)
Venice (Fla.)
Walsh Jesuit (Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio)
— René Ferrán | rferran.scorebooklive@gmail.com
