Baltimore Area High School Football Schedule & Scores - September 12-13, 2025

Get Baltimore area schedules and scores as the 2025 Maryland high school football season continues on Friday, September 12

CJ Vafiadis

Archbishop Spalding Cavaliers at Brownsburg Bulldogs from August 22, 2025.
There are 63 games scheduled across the Baltimore metro area this weekend, including seven games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Baltimore Metro High School Football Scoreboard

The marquee matchups of the weekend are No. 4 Archbishop Spalding vs No. 5 McDonogh and No. 1 St. Frances vs St. Joseph's Prep.

Baltimore High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 12, 2025

There are 55 games scheduled across the Baltimore metro area on Friday, highlighted by No. 4 Archbishop Spalding vs No. 5 McDonogh at 6:00 PM. You can follow every game on our Baltimore Metro High School Football Scoreboard

Full list of Friday Baltimore metro games:

Aberdeen vs Edgewood

Annapolis vs Southern

Archbishop Spalding vs McDonogh

Arundel vs Severn Run

Atholton vs Wilde Lake

Bel Air vs Overlea

Benjamin Franklin vs Joppatowne

Bohemia Manor vs Havre de Grace

Broadneck vs Milford Mill Academy

C. Milton Wright vs Perryville

Caesar Rodney vs Our Lady of Mount Carmel

Catonsville vs Dulaney

Centennial vs Mt. Hebron

Century vs Marriotts Ridge

Chesapeake vs Woodlawn

Christ the King vs John Carroll

City College vs Randallstown

Colonel Richardson vs Seaford

Concordia Prep vs St. Mary's

Crofton vs Old Mill

Digital Harbor vs SEED

Douglass vs Fairmont Heights

Dundalk vs Mount St. Joseph

Eastern Tech vs Pikesville

Easton vs Parkside

Edmondson-Westside vs Poly

Elkton vs Harford Tech

Fallston vs North Harford

Fort Hill vs Dunbar

Francis Scott Key vs South Hagerstown

Franklin vs Parkville

Glenelg vs River Hill

Glen Burnie vs Largo

Guilford Park vs Hammond

Hereford vs South River

Howard vs Reservoir

Kenwood vs Long Reach

Kent Island vs Middletown

Lewis vs Central

Liberty vs Washington

Linganore vs Meade

Loch Raven vs Western Tech & Environmental Science

Manchester Valley vs North Hagerstown

Mergenthaler Vo-Tech vs St. Vincent Pallotti

North County vs Owings Mills

North East vs Washington

Northeast vs Severna Park

Oakland Mills vs Perry Hall

Patterson Mill vs Rising Sun

St. John's Catholic Prep vs Severn School

Sparrows Point vs Patapsco

Urbana vs Westminster

Walkersville vs South Carroll

Watkins Mill vs Winters Mill

Baltimore High School Football Schedule - Saturday, September 13, 2025

There are eight games scheduled across the Baltimore metro area on Saturday, highlighted by No. 1 St. Frances vs St. Joseph's Prep at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our Baltimore Metro High School Football Scoreboard

Full list of Saturday Baltimore metro games:

Annapolis Area Christian vs Central Maryland Christian Crusaders

Boys' Latin vs Long Island Lutheran

Calvert Hall vs La Salle College

Carver Vo-Tech vs Forest Park

Gonzaga vs Loyola Blakefield

Gwynn Park vs New Town

Lansdowne vs Towson

St. Frances vs St. Joseph's Prep

Published
CJ Vafiadis
CJ VAFIADIS

CJ Vafiadis is the Marketing Director at SBLive Sports, bringing over 10 years of experience in sports marketing and team operations. His career began courtside as a student manager for the University of San Diego men’s basketball team, followed by a role as a graduate assistant with the University of Arizona basketball program. CJ’s background in both collegiate athletics and media has shaped his passion for connecting communities through high school sports coverage and innovative marketing strategies.

