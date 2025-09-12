Baltimore Area High School Football Schedule & Scores - September 12-13, 2025
Get Baltimore area schedules and scores as the 2025 Maryland high school football season continues on Friday, September 12
There are 63 games scheduled across the Baltimore metro area this weekend, including seven games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Baltimore Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the weekend are No. 4 Archbishop Spalding vs No. 5 McDonogh and No. 1 St. Frances vs St. Joseph's Prep.
Baltimore High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 12, 2025
There are 55 games scheduled across the Baltimore metro area on Friday, highlighted by No. 4 Archbishop Spalding vs No. 5 McDonogh at 6:00 PM. You can follow every game on our Baltimore Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Full list of Friday Baltimore metro games:
Aberdeen vs Edgewood
Annapolis vs Southern
Archbishop Spalding vs McDonogh
Arundel vs Severn Run
Atholton vs Wilde Lake
Bel Air vs Overlea
Benjamin Franklin vs Joppatowne
Bohemia Manor vs Havre de Grace
Broadneck vs Milford Mill Academy
C. Milton Wright vs Perryville
Caesar Rodney vs Our Lady of Mount Carmel
Catonsville vs Dulaney
Centennial vs Mt. Hebron
Century vs Marriotts Ridge
Chesapeake vs Patterson
Chesapeake vs Woodlawn
Christ the King vs John Carroll
City College vs Randallstown
Colonel Richardson vs Seaford
Concordia Prep vs St. Mary's
Crofton vs Old Mill
Digital Harbor vs SEED
Douglass vs Fairmont Heights
Dundalk vs Mount St. Joseph
Eastern Tech vs Pikesville
Easton vs Parkside
Edmondson-Westside vs Poly
Elkton vs Harford Tech
Fallston vs North Harford
Fort Hill vs Dunbar
Francis Scott Key vs South Hagerstown
Franklin vs Parkville
Glenelg vs River Hill
Glen Burnie vs Largo
Guilford Park vs Hammond
Hereford vs South River
Howard vs Reservoir
Kenwood vs Long Reach
Kent Island vs Middletown
Lewis vs Central
Liberty vs Washington
Linganore vs Meade
Loch Raven vs Western Tech & Environmental Science
Manchester Valley vs North Hagerstown
Mergenthaler Vo-Tech vs St. Vincent Pallotti
North County vs Owings Mills
North East vs Washington
Northeast vs Severna Park
Oakland Mills vs Perry Hall
Patterson Mill vs Rising Sun
St. John's Catholic Prep vs Severn School
Sparrows Point vs Patapsco
Urbana vs Westminster
Walkersville vs South Carroll
Watkins Mill vs Winters Mill
Baltimore High School Football Schedule - Saturday, September 13, 2025
There are eight games scheduled across the Baltimore metro area on Saturday, highlighted by No. 1 St. Frances vs St. Joseph's Prep at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our Baltimore Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Full list of Saturday Baltimore metro games:
Annapolis Area Christian vs Central Maryland Christian Crusaders
Boys' Latin vs Long Island Lutheran
Calvert Hall vs La Salle College
Carver Vo-Tech vs Forest Park
Gonzaga vs Loyola Blakefield
Gwynn Park vs New Town
Lansdowne vs Towson
St. Frances vs St. Joseph's Prep
