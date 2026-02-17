Ranson Named BCL Player of the Year as One of the Nation’s Top League Unveils 2025-26 Hoop Honors
The Baltimore Catholic League, one of the nation’s top boys high basketball school leagues, honored their award winners Monday.
BJ Ranson Named the BCL's Jerry Savage Player of the Year
Mount Saint Joseph senior B.J. Ranson was named the Jerry Savage recipient as the league’s Player of the Year.
Ranson, a 6-foot-3 senior guard headed to Saint Joseph’s University, is averaging 22.7 points, 6.2 rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Gaels, ranked No. 5 in the latest High School on SI Maryland Top 25. Ranson, whose father Orlando “Bino” Ranson, is an assistant at Saint Joseph’s University and former BCL star at Saint Frances Academy, was a second-team All-BCL selection a year ago.
The BCL top player award is named in honor of Savage, the former longtime Loyola Blakefield coach and athletic director, who was instrumental in the formation of the BCL in the early 1980s.
St. Frances Lands Two on BCL First-Team
Terrence Jones and Carter Fisk, who helped Saint Frances (31-6; No. 2 in Maryland Top 25) to the BCL regular season title and the No. 1 seed in the upcoming tournament, joined Ranson on the first-team along with John Carroll School's Aidan Able, Tristen Wilson from Our Lady of Mount Carmel and Archbishop Spalding's Braxton Bogard.
John Carroll's Able and Spalding's Bogard Each Honored for a Second Straight Year
It's the second straight first-team honor for Able, who became John Carroll's all-time leading scorer this season surpassing current Toronto Raptor guard Immanuel Quickley's mark. The 6-3 guard headed to the University of Maryland-Baltimore County is the 11th player in BCL history to score 2,000 career points.
Bogard, a 6-9 sophomore, also has his second straight first-team All-BCL honor. Last year, he became the first freshman to be named to the first-team since current New Orleans Pelican forward and former University of Maryland star Derik Queen at Saint Frances in the COVID-19 pandemic shortened 2021 season.
Jones, a 6-1 junior guard, was an honorable mention pick on last year's BCL team while Fisk (6-2 junior guard) also received the Cokey Robertson Award as the league's most improved player. Wilson, a 6-3 guard bound to Holy Cross, was an honorable mention pick last year.
Pat Clatchey and Seth Goldberg Share Coach of the Year Honors
Pat Clatchey of Mount Saint Joseph and John Carroll School’s Seth Goldberg was recognized as the O. Ray Mullis Coach of the Year. It’s the first time the top coaching honor was shared.
Goldberg, in his eighth season at John Carroll, led the No. 8 Patriots to a 22-8 record during the regular season. Goldberg, who guided the Patriots to the BCL Tournament crown in 2021, previously coached at Saint Paul’s School where he won three Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association (MIAA) B Conference championships over 12 seasons.
It’s the record eighth Coach of the Year honor for Clatchey, who owns BCL’s coaching bests in regular season wins (316), regular season (12) and tournament (nine) titles. Clatchey, a 1980 Mount Saint Joseph graduate, is 879-285 (29-6 this season) in 34 seasons at the Baltimore school.
Anthony Smith Names Defensive Player of the Year
Saint Frances’ Anthony Smith was given the Mark Amatucci Award as the league’s Defensive Player of the Year. Carter Fisk from Saint Frances received the Cokey Robertson Award as Most Improved Player.
The 55th Baltimore Catholic League Tournament will take place at Loyola University, starting March 1 with the quarterfinals and semifinals March 2. The championship game will be played March 4.
2025-26 BALTIMORE CATHOLIC LEAGUE AWARDS
Player of the Year (Jerry Savage Award)
BJ Ranson, Mount Saint Joseph, Sr., guard
Coach of the Year (O. Ray Mullis Award)
Pat Clatchey, Mount Saint Joseph & Seth Goldberg, John Carroll School
Defensive Player of the Year (Mark Amatucci Award)
Anthony Smith, Saint Frances Academy, Sr., guard
Most Improved Player of the Year (Cokey Robertson Award)
Carter Fisk, Saint Frances Academy, Jr., guard
Never Never Quit (Dave Kropfelder Award)
Nicholas Argerson, Saint Mary’s, Sr., guard
Greg Butler, Mount St. Joseph, Jr., forward
Jordan Crawford, Loyola Blakefield, Sr., forward
Donte Davis, Archbishop Spalding, Sr., guard
Carter Fisk, Saint Frances Academy, Jr., guard
Mason Glover, St. Frances Academy, Sr., forward
Tristan Heflin, Our Lady of Mount Carmel, Sr., forward
Jacksen Jeselkis, Saint Frances Academy, So., guard
Cole Johnson, John Carroll School, Sr., guard
Junior Mancho, Our Lady of Mount Carmel, Jr., forward
Emmanuel Okezie, Calvert Hall College, Jr., center
All-Academic Team
Aidan Able, John Carroll School, Sr.
Nicholas Argerson, Saint Mary’s
Kenneth Anthony, Mount Saint Joseph, Jr.
Anthony Buchman, Archbishop Spalding, So.
Noah Cerny, Saint Mary’s, Jr.
Colin Clevenger, Loyola Blakefield, Sr.
Colin Foster, Calvert Hall College, Jr.
Shamal Hartgrove, Mount Saint Joseph, Sr.
TJ Moultrie, Archbishop Spalding, Sr.
Charlie Rhinehart, John Carroll School, Jr.
BJ Simmons, Loyola Blakefield, Jr.
Christian Smith, Calvert Hall College, Sr.
Tristen Wilson, Our Lady of Mount Carmel, Sr.
ALL-BALTIMORE CATHOLIC LEAGUE TEAMS
First team
Aidan Able, John Carroll School, Sr., guard
Braxton Bogard, Archbishop Spalding, So., forward
Carter Fisk, Saint Frances Academy, Jr., guard
Terence Jones III, Saint Frances Academy, Jr., guard
BJ Ranson, Mount Saint Joseph, Sr., guard
Tristen Wilson, Our Lady of Mount Carmel, Sr., guard
Second team
Nash Avery, Archbishop Spalding, So., forward
Andrew Clark, John Carroll School, Sr., forward
Gage Howard, Our Lady of Mount Carmel, Sr., forward
Cameron Wood, Calvert Hall College, Jr., guard
Chauncey Word, Mount St. Joseph, So., guard
Honorable mention
Noah Cerny, St. Mary’s, Jr., guard/forward
Colin Clevenger, Loyola Blakefield, Sr., guard
Aaron Early Jr., Mount Saint Joseph, So., guard
Kaleb Haysbert, Loyola Blakefield, So., forward
Gavin Johnson, Saint Mary’s, Sr., guard
Ellis Johnson, Calvert Hall College, So., guard
Parris Lee, John Carroll School, Sr., guard
Moe Lonergan, Archbishop Spalding, Sr., guard
Junior Mancho, Our Lady of Mount Carmel, Jr., forward
Anthony Smith, St. Frances Academy