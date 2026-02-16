Top 25 Maryland Boys High School Basketball State Rankings - Feb. 16, 2026
The boys basketball postseason is underway for Maryland private schools as DeMatha Catholic remains No. 1 in the latest High School on SI Maryland boys basketball Top 25.
The Stags, who’ll complete Washington Catholic Athletic Conference play Monday against No. 15 Bishop McNamara, have qualified for the postseason tournament that begins Saturday with quarterfinal matches at Gallaudet University. The semifinals take place Sunday at American University, which will host the title game Monday Feb. 23.
No. 2 Saint Frances Academy, which won the Baltimore Catholic League regular season title, will compete in the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association (MIAA) A Conference playoffs starting Tuesday. The Panthers host Saint Vincent Pallotti in a quarterfinal match Tuesday.
Springdale Prep, Our Lady of Mount Carmel and Mount Saint Joseph complete the Top 5. Springdale Prep fell to Highland School (Va.) in the Metro Private School Conference (MPSC) semifinals.
Mount Carmel, the reigning MIAA A champ, hosts Boys’ Latin School in a quarterfinal Tuesday. Mount Saint Joseph welcomes No. 11 Archbishop Spalding in another MIAA A quarterfinal contest. No. 12 Glenelg Country School visits No. 8 John Carroll School in the final MIAA A quarterfinal.
No. 7 Georgetown Prep is the top-seed for the Interstate Athletic Conference (IAC) playoffs. The Little Hoyas host Saint Albans School (D.C.) or Landon School in a semifinal Wednesday. No. 9 Bullis School hosts Saint Stephen’s & Saint Agnes School (Va.) in an opening round match Tuesday (winner plays at Virginia’s Episcopal in Wednesday’s semifinals);
The IAC title game will be Friday at the highest-seeded semifinal winner. No. 14 Our Lady of Good Counsel will play in the WCAC quarterfinals while, on Monday, No. 21 Clinton Grace Christian School takes on Highland School for the MPSC crown.
No. 25 Saint James takes on Maret School (D.C.) in the Mid-Atlantic Athletic Conference quarterfinals Tuesday. Severna Park returns to the poll after knocking off previously unbeaten and then-No. 11 Meade.
Here’s this week’s High School on SI Maryland boys basketball Top 25:
1. DEMATHA CATHOLIC
Previous rank: No. 1
Record: 21-7
The Stags defeated No. 14 Our Lady of Good Counsel, 60-51, and Bishop Denis J. O’Connell (Va.), 65-63.
2. SAINT FRANCES ACADEMY
Previous rank: No. 2
Record: 31-6
The Panthers defeated then-No. 13 Archbishop Spalding after a loss to No. 8 John Carroll School.
3. SPRINGDALE PREP
Previous rank: No. 3
Record: 25-5
The Lions lost to Highland School (Va.) in the Metro Private School Conference (MPSC) semifinals after victories against New Hope Academy (85-58; MPSC quarterfinals) and then-No. 16 Riverdale Baptist School (69-55).
4. OUR LADY OF MOUNT CARMEL
Previous rank: No. 5
Record: 25-10
The Cougars rebounded from a loss to Archbishop Spalding with three victories, capped with a 66-61 decision over then-No. 4 Mount Saint Joseph.
5. MOUNT SAINT JOSEPH
Previous rank: No. 4
Record: 29-6
The Gaels lost to then-No. 5 Our Lady of Mount Carmel after wins against McDonogh School (71-58), Saint Vincent Pallotti (88-66) and Saint Mary’s (74-47).
6. MOUNT ZION PREP ACADEMY
Previous rank: No. 6
Record: 19-4
The Warriors defeated Hargrave Military Academy (Va.), 81-80, and IX International (Ga.), 81-74.
7. GEORGETOWN PREP
Previous rank: No. 7
Record: 15-8
The Little Hoyas defeated Landon School, 73-58, and Saint Stephen’s & St. Agnes (Va.), 62-56.
8. JOHN CARROLL SCHOOL
Previous rank: No. 8
Record: 22-8
The Patriots lost to then-No. 17 Glenelg Country School after a 62-59 win over No. 2 Saint Frances Academy.
9. BULLIS SCHOOL
Previous rank: No. 9
Record: 18-8
The Bulldogs defeated Saint Albans School (D.C.), 76-67, and Landon School, 71-50.
10. CHARLES HERBERT FLOWERS
Previous rank: No. 10
Record: 17-0
The Jaguars posted three victories by an average margin of 38 points.
11. ARCHBISHOP SPALDING
Previous rank: No. 13
Record: 19-12
The Cavaliers went 2-1 last week, defeating then-No. 5 Our Lady of Mount Carmel (67-51) and Gilman School (96-78) and lost to No. 2 Saint Frances Academy.
12. GLENELG COUNTRY SCHOOL
Previous rank: No. 17
Record: 15-8
The Dragons defeated Saint Vincent Pallotti, 71-68, and No. 8 John Carroll School, 73-72.
13. MEADE
Previous rank: No. 11
Record: 19-1
The Mustangs rebounded from their first loss of the season to Severna Park with a 64-59 win over Arundel.
14. OUR LADY OF GOOD COUNSEL
Previous rank: No. 14
Record: 15-11
The Falcons defeated Gonzaga College (D.C.), 60-58, after losses to No. 1 DeMatha Catholic and Virginia No. 1 Saint Paul VI Catholic (87-42).
15. BISHOP MCNAMARA
Previous rank: No. 15
Record: 10-18
The Mustangs went 1-2 last week, defeating Saint Mary’s Ryken (71-61) and falling to District of Columbia No. 1 Saint John’s College, 65-59, and Bishop Denis J. O’Connell in overtime (70-65).
16. COLONEL ZADOK MAGRUDER
Previous rank: No. 18
Record: 18-1
The Colonels defeated Clarksburg, 71-46, and Springbrook, 61-42.
17. JAMES HUBERT BLAKE
Previous rank: No. 19
Record: 15-3
The Bengals defeated Gaithersburg, 82-48, and Bethesda-Chevy Chase, 69-55.
18. WALT WHITMAN
Previous rank: No. 21
Record: 17-1
The Vikings ran their winning streak to 11 with decisions over Sherwood, Walter Johnson and Springbrook.
19. SEVERNA PARK
Previous rank: Not ranked
Record: 17-2
The Falcons defeated then-No. 11 Meade, 64-59, and Broadneck, 53-43.
20. TAKOMA ACADEMY
Previous rank: No. 20
Record: 23-7
The Tigers went 3-0, including victories over then-No. 23 Clinton Grace Christian School (85-53) and No. 24 Southern Maryland Christian Academy (80-65).
21. CLINTON GRACE CHRISTIAN SCHOOL
Previous rank: No. 23
Record: 25-16
The Eagles advanced to the MPSC championship game, defeating then-No 13 Prince George’s Christian Academy (69-56 quarterfinal) and The Fairfax Christian School (Va.), 68-53 (semifinal).
22. PRINCE GEORGE’S CHRISTIAN ACADEMY
Previous rank: No. 13
Record: 16-14
The Flyers lost to then-No. 23 Clinton Grace Christian School in the MPSC quarterfinals.
23. RIVERDALE BAPTIST SCHOOL
Previous rank: No. 17
Record: 15-10
The Crusaders went 2-3 (both wins against Rosedale Christian Academy), capped with a loss to The Fairfax Christian School (Va.) in the MPSC quarterfinals.
24. SOUTHERN MARYLAND CHRISTIAN ACADEMY
Previous rank: No. 24
Record: 15-7
The Mustangs defeated The Heights (82-54) and The Calverton School (77-61) after a loss to No. 20 Takoma Academy.
25. SAINT JAMES SCHOOL
Previous rank: No. 25
Record: 18-7
The Saints defeated then-No. 22 Saint Andrew’s Episcopal School and Georgetown Day School (D.C.) after a loss to Potomac School (Va.).