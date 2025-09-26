Baltimore Area High School Football Schedule & Scores - September 26, 2025
Get Baltimore area schedules and scores as the 2025 Maryland high school football season continues on Friday, September 26
There are 61 games scheduled across the Baltimore metro area this weekend, including eight games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Baltimore Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the weekend are No. 4 Archbishop Spalding traveling to take on No. 25 Gilman, and St. Mary's hosting No. 5 Mcdonogh.
Baltimore High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 26, 2025
There are 53 Baltimore high school football games in Maryland on Friday, highlighted by Archbishop Spalding vs Gilman at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our Baltimore Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Full list of Friday Baltimore metro games:
Aberdeen vs Fallston
Annapolis vs Broadneck
Archbishop Curley vs Boys' Latin
Archbishop Spalding vs Gilman
Arundel vs Old Mill
Atholton vs Mt. Hebron
Bel Air vs Joppatowne
Benjamin Franklin vs Digital Harbor
Bennett vs Kent Island
Bohemia Manor vs North East
C. Milton Wright vs Havre de Grace
Catonsville vs Milford Mill Academy
Century vs South Carroll
Chesapeake vs Patterson Mill
City College vs Forest Park
Clarksburg vs Richard Montgomery
Concordia Prep vs Loyola Blakefield
Crofton vs Meade
Decatur vs Queen Anne's County
Douglass vs Green Street Academy
Dundalk vs Kenwood
Dulaney vs Overlea
Easton vs North Caroline
Edgewood vs Perryville
Edmondson-Westside vs Lewis
Elkton vs Rising Sun
Francis Scott Key vs Tuscarora
Franklin vs Woodlawn
Glenelg vs Marriotts Ridge
Glen Burnie vs North County
Guilford Park vs Reservoir
Hammond vs Howard
Harford Tech vs North Harford
Hereford vs Randallstown
John Carroll vs St. John's Catholic Prep
Kent County vs Nandua
Liberty vs Westminster
Loch Raven vs Sparrows Point
Manchester Valley vs Winters Mill
McDonogh vs St. Mary's
Mergenthaler Vo-Tech vs Patterson
Oakland Mills vs Wilde Lake
Our Lady of Mount Carmel vs St. Paul's
Owings Mills vs New Town
Patapsco vs Eastern Tech
Perry Hall vs Parkville
Poly vs Dunbar
Prep Sports Academy vs St. Frances
Severn Run vs Severna Park
Severn School vs St. Vincent Pallotti
South River vs Urbana
Western Tech & Environmental Science vs Lansdowne
Williamsport vs Northeast
