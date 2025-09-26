High School

Baltimore Area High School Football Schedule & Scores - September 26, 2025

Get Baltimore area schedules and scores as the 2025 Maryland high school football season continues on Friday, September 26

Archbishop Spalding bounced back from its opening week loss in Indiana to trounce Ohio power Archbishop Hoban in its home opener.
There are 61 games scheduled across the Baltimore metro area this weekend, including eight games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Baltimore Metro High School Football Scoreboard

The marquee matchups of the weekend are No. 4 Archbishop Spalding traveling to take on No. 25 Gilman, and St. Mary's hosting No. 5 Mcdonogh.

Baltimore High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 26, 2025

There are 53 Baltimore high school football games in Maryland on Friday, highlighted by Archbishop Spalding vs Gilman at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our Baltimore Metro High School Football Scoreboard

Full list of Friday Baltimore metro games:

Aberdeen vs Fallston

Annapolis vs Broadneck

Archbishop Curley vs Boys' Latin

Archbishop Spalding vs Gilman

Arundel vs Old Mill

Atholton vs Mt. Hebron

Bel Air vs Joppatowne

Benjamin Franklin vs Digital Harbor

Bennett vs Kent Island

Bohemia Manor vs North East

C. Milton Wright vs Havre de Grace

Catonsville vs Milford Mill Academy

Century vs South Carroll

Chesapeake vs Patterson Mill

City College vs Forest Park

Clarksburg vs Richard Montgomery

Concordia Prep vs Loyola Blakefield

Crofton vs Meade

Decatur vs Queen Anne's County

Douglass vs Green Street Academy

Dundalk vs Kenwood

Dulaney vs Overlea

Easton vs North Caroline

Edgewood vs Perryville

Edmondson-Westside vs Lewis

Elkton vs Rising Sun

Francis Scott Key vs Tuscarora

Franklin vs Woodlawn

Glenelg vs Marriotts Ridge

Glen Burnie vs North County

Guilford Park vs Reservoir

Hammond vs Howard

Harford Tech vs North Harford

Hereford vs Randallstown

John Carroll vs St. John's Catholic Prep

Kent County vs Nandua

Liberty vs Westminster

Loch Raven vs Sparrows Point

Manchester Valley vs Winters Mill

McDonogh vs St. Mary's

Mergenthaler Vo-Tech vs Patterson

Oakland Mills vs Wilde Lake

Our Lady of Mount Carmel vs St. Paul's

Owings Mills vs New Town

Patapsco vs Eastern Tech

Perry Hall vs Parkville

Poly vs Dunbar

Prep Sports Academy vs St. Frances

Severn Run vs Severna Park

Severn School vs St. Vincent Pallotti

South River vs Urbana

Western Tech & Environmental Science vs Lansdowne

Williamsport vs Northeast

View all Baltimore metro games

