Peter’s Points: NBA Best Bets Today (Predictions, Prop Bets for KAT, Knicks, Nuggets, Immanuel Quickley)

Tuesday’s NBA action features a little bit of a shorter slate, but there are some great matchups – featuring some title contenders – to dive into.
The New York Knicks have won six games in a row at home to open the season, and they’re looking to build on a blowout win over the Brooklyn Nets when they take on Ja Morant and the struggling Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday.
Later on in the evening, Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors have a tough road test against the 10-1 Oklahoma City Thunder, who appear poised to get back to the NBA Finals.
Finally, Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets close out the night against the Sacramento Kings, as they look to move to 8-2 in their first 10 games.
With so many exciting teams to watch, I’m eyeing a few best bets for Tuesday’s action.
Over the last two days, I’ve gone 14-2 in this column and my best NBA props column, including a combined 7-1 night on Monday. Here’s where I’m leaning on Nov. 11!
1 Season, 600 Bets: NBA Betting Record
- 2025-26 season record: 40-28 (+4.68 units)
- 2024-25 season record: 281-293-5 (-4.94 units)
- OVERALL (since 2021-22 season): 1331-1265-27 (+37.83 units)
NBA Best Bets Today
- Karl-Anthony Towns OVER 11+ Rebounds (-151)
- New York Knicks-Denver Nuggets Moneyline Parlay (-162)
- Immanuel Quickley OVER 9.5 Rebounds and Assists (-138)
- Indiana Pacers-Utah Jazz UNDER 231.5 (-105)
Karl-Anthony Towns OVER 11+ Rebounds (-151)
Karl-Anthony Towns has 11 or more rebounds in seven of his nine games for the Knicks this season, and he’s grabbed at least 10 boards in every matchup.
With Mitchell Robinson (questionable) potentially out for this game, Towns could have an even bigger role on the glass as the primary center in New York’s starting lineup. KAT has thrived as a rebounder during his time in New York, averaging 12.8 rebounds per game last season and 12.7 this season.
He’s also averaging a whopping 21.1 rebound chances per game in the 2025-26 campaign.
The Grizzlies are down two centers in Brandon Clarke and Zach Edey, and they rank 20th in the NBA in rebounding percentage and 21st in opponent rebounds per game. Towns should have a big day on the glass on Tuesday.
New York Knicks-Denver Nuggets Moneyline Parlay (-162)
The Knicks and Nuggets are two of the biggest favorites on the board on Tuesday, and I like them both to win outright against struggling Western Conference teams.
New York Knicks
New York is a perfect 6-0 straight up and against the spread at home this season, dominating all different levels of opponents from the Cleveland Cavaliers and Minnesota Timberwolves to the Brooklyn Nets in their last home game.
Now, the Knicks take on a Memphis team that is 22nd in the NBA in net rating and just 25th in offensive rating so far this season. The Grizzlies are down multiple rotation players with Clarke, Edey, Scotty Pippen Jr. and Ty Jerome all banged up.
That’s led Memphis to just a 3-8 start against the spread, and it’s going to have a hard time containing a Knicks offense that has jumped to No. 2 in the NBA, scoring 137 and 134 points in its last two games.
At home, the Knicks have posted an average scoring margin of +17.7 – the second-best mark in the NBA. New York should win a fifth game in a row in this matchup.
Denver Nuggets
Denver knocked off the Kings at home earlier this season, but it did not cover the spread in that matchup, winning by just six points.
So, this is a tall task for the Nuggets on the road, as they are favored by 8.5 points. Still, I think they’re worth a bet – especially in this parlay – on Tuesday.
Denver ranks second in the NBA in net rating this season (+13.0), and it has a massive advantage across the board against a Sacramento team that is 23rd in offense, 27th in defense and 26th in net rating this season.
The Kings also could be down Domantas Sabonis (questionable, which would undoubtedly move the line in this game in Denver’s favor. The Nuggets have won four games in a row after a 3-2 start, and they should handle business in this matchup.
Immanuel Quickley OVER 9.5 Rebounds and Assists (-138)
Toronto Raptors guard Immanuel Quickley has gotten off to a slow start shooting the ball, hitting just 40.5 percent of his shots from the field.
However, he’s stuffed the stat sheet in other ways, averaging 4.4 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game. He’s picked up at least 10 rebounds and assists in eight of his 10 games, and he has a great matchup on Tuesday against the Brooklyn Nets.
Brooklyn is dead last in the NBA in defensive rating and opponent assists per game, setting up Quickley in a good spot to rack up dimes in this matchup. This season, IQ is averaging 8.2 rebound chances and 10.0 potential assists per game, giving him a pretty solid floor when it comes to this prop.
Indiana Pacers-Utah Jazz UNDER 231.5 (-105)
Two of the worst offensive teams in the NBA face off on Tuesday in what is the second night of a back-to-back for the Utah Jazz.
Utah is coming off a loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves, and it’s taking on an Indiana Pacers team that is just 1-9 this season and has hit the UNDER in eight of its 10 games.
Meanwhile, the Jazz have hit the UNDER in six of their 10 games. These teams rank 30th (Indiana) and 26th (Utah) in offensive rating. The Pacers are a little better on defense than one would expect – 17th in defensive rating – and they have really struggled shooting the ball on the other end.
The Pacers are dead last in the league in effective field goal percentage, and they only have three games with more than 231 combined points, and one of those was an overtime loss to Oklahoma City.
The Jazz, on the other hand, have fallen short of 232 combined points in half of their games this season. I expect a low-scoring affair with Utah playing the second night of a back-to-back.
