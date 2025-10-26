Peter’s Points: NBA Best Bets Today (Predictions, Prop Bets for Luka Doncic, Knicks-Heat, Kyshawn George)
A loaded nine-game NBA slate takes place on Sunday, featuring a few unbeaten teams in the New York Knicks, San Antonio Spurs and Milwaukee Bucks.
The action kicks off at 2:00 p.m. EST with Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs taking on the Brooklyn Nets, and it closes at 9:00 p.m. EST with Luka Doncic and the Los Angeles Lakers taking on the Sacramento Kings.
Doncic is off to an insane start this season, shooting over 80 percent on 2-point shots for L.A.
With a couple games under each team’s belt this season, there’s a little more information for bettors to use on Sunday.
I’m eyeing a few bets for this slate, including a player prop for Doncic and a moneyline pick in the Knicks vs. Miami Heat matchup.
Here’s a full breakdown of each of these NBA Best Bets on Oct. 26!
1 Season, 600 Bets: NBA Betting Record
- 2025-26 season record: 2-4 (-2.20 units)
- 2024-25 season record: 281-293-5 (-4.94 units)
- OVERALL (since 2021-22 season): 1293-1241-27 (+30.95 units)
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
NBA Best Bets Today
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Immanuel Quickley OVER 25.5 Points, Rebounds and Assists (-118)
- Luka Doncic OVER 16.5 Assists and Rebounds (-121)
- Kyshawn George OVER 14.5 Points (-112)
- New York Knicks Moneyline (-142) vs. Miami Heat
- Milwaukee Bucks-Toronto Raptors Six-Point Teaser (-140)
Immanuel Quickley OVER 25.5 Points, Rebounds and Assists (-118)
Toronto Raptors guard Immanuel Quickley is off to a strong start in the 2025-26 season, averaging 16.0 points, 5.5 rebounds and 8.0 assists in 33.0 minutes per game.
Injuries derailed Quickley’s 2024-25 season, but he showed in the 2023-24 season he could stuff the stat sheet for Toronto, averaging 18.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 6.8 assists per game across 38 contests.
I think this line is too low for him against a Dallas Mavericks team that is 0-2 in the 2025-26 season and ranks 19th in defensive rating. Quickley has put up 25 and 34 PRA in his two games, averaging 9.0 rebound chances and 9.5 potential assists per game.
He’s a great bet at this line, especially if he can push 20 points again on Sunday. IQ has at least 12 shot attempts in each game this season and has already taken 14 free throws, including 10 in his last game.
Luka Doncic OVER 16.5 Assists and Rebounds (-121)
Doncic’s MVP case has been on full display through the first two games of the Lakers’ season, as he’s averaging 46.0 points, 11.5 rebounds and 8.5 assists per game while shooting 62.5 percent from the field and 31.8 percent from 3.
I’m looking to Doncic’s assist and rebounds prop on Sunday, as he’s set at just 16.5 against the Sacramento Kings despite averaging 20 assists and rebounds per game. The Kings currently rank 28th in the NBA in opponent rebounds per game, so Doncic should have plenty of chances to hit the glass in this matchup.
Luka is averaging 14.0 rebound chances and 14.0 potential assists per game this season. He has the ball in his hands a ton for the Lakers, and he’s easily cleared this line (21 and 19 rebounds and assists) in his two games this season.
Kyshawn George OVER 14.5 Points (-112)
Washington Wizards second-year wing Kyshawn George has quickly become a breakout candidate in the 2025-26 season.
George is averaging 27.5 points per game while shooting 60.0 percent from the field and 66.7 percent from 3. Oh, and he’s chipping in 10.0 rebounds per night.
Washington is 1-1 this season after George turned in a scintillating 34-point performance against Dallas, shooting 11-for-15 from the field and 7-for-9 from 3-point range. While I’m not expecting a game like that, I do think George is a little undervalued at 14.5 points considering he’s taking 15.0 shots per game.
The former first-round pick has also attempted 13 free throws this season, so his entire game isn’t predicated on him hitting 3s at a high rate (although that has helped). George should be able to score 15 or more points against a Charlotte team that is on the second night of a back-to-back and ranks 18th in defensive rating despite playing the Brooklyn Nets and Philadelphia 76ers to open the season.
It’s worth noting that George has played a major role for the Wizards as well, playing over 32 minutes in both of his games while his usage rate has gone from 15.9 percent as a rookie to 25.6 percent this season.
New York Knicks Moneyline (-142) vs. Miami Heat
The Knicks are off to a 2-0 start this season, and they should have Josh Hart (probable) and Karl-Anthony Towns (questionable) in the lineup on Sunday after both played through their injuries on Friday night against Boston.
The Knicks haven’t been dominant on the offensive end yet this season – 18th in offensive rating – but they are third in defensive rating and held Boston to just 95 points on Friday night.
Miami has scored a ton of points this season (121 against Orlando and 146 against Memphis), but the Knicks may be able to slow this Heat team down, especially with Tyler Herro (foot) still out of the lineup.
The Heat rode a huge first quarter to their win over Memphis, but they still allowed 125 points to Orlando and 114 points to the Grizzlies.
I am high on the Heat – I bet them to make the playoffs – but they aren’t nearly as talented as this Knicks team, even with Mitchell Robinson out. Miami has the second-best net rating in the NBA, but it’s a little overvalued due to the blowout win over Memphis.
I expect the Knicks to win this game, and I’ll avoid laying the 2.5 points in case there is a late cover. Miami’s offense has been good to start this season, but this team was bottom-10 in the league in offensive rating in the 2024-25 campaign.
I’m not buying the turnaround against a Knicks team that has thrived on the defensive end to start this season.
Milwaukee Bucks-Toronto Raptors Six-Point Teaser (-140)
Milwaukee Bucks +12.5
The Bucks are 6.5-point underdogs on Sunday against the Cleveland Cavaliers, but I think they’re in a good spot to at least cover the spread, and I decided to tease them all the way up to 12.5 in this matchup.
Milwaukee is 2-0 to start the season, beating the Wizards and Raptors, and the Cavs (1-1) dropped their opener against the Knicks before beating a bad Brooklyn team.
Cleveland is still down Darius Garland and Max Strus, and it doesn’t have nearly as high of an offensive ceiling with those players out. Meanwhile, the Bucks are sixth in the NBA in 3-pointers made per game and 12th in 3-point percentage (38.1 percent).
Even if Cleveland wins this game at home, I expect Giannis Antetokounmpo to keep the Bucks within striking distance. Cleveland swept this season series last year, but two of those wins came by one possession and three were by 12 points or less.
Toronto Raptors +7.5
Toronto is 1-1 to start the 2025-26 season, beating the Atlanta Hawks by 20 before losing to Milwaukee in its second game of the season.
I’m buying the Raptors this season, especially against the Dallas Mavericks, who are 0-2 in the 2025-26 season with losses to Washington and a blowout loss to San Antonio.
Dallas doesn’t have a point guard right now, and it’s attempting to mold rookie Cooper Flagg into that spot at the moment. I’m not sold on Dallas as a favorite in this game, especially since it has the worst net rating in the league through two games.
I love moving the Raptors in this teaser to 7.5, as it protects against a two-possession win by Dallas. Toronto lost by six to the Bucks, but it has scored 116 or more points in both games this season, giving it a pretty high floor to keep pace on Sunday.
