Baltimore High School Football Top 10 Rankings - Nov. 25, 2025

Westminster joins this week's Top 10 after knocking off Guilford Park

Top-ranked St. Frances has added a game, as it will face Utah's Corner Canyon at Under Armour Stadium in Baltimore on Dec. 10.
After ending Guilford Park’s breakout season, Westminster debuts in this week’s High School on SI Baltimore metro football Top 10 poll.

The 10th-ranked Owls ended then-No. 10 Guilford Park’s undefeated campaign with a 24-6 decision in the Maryland Class 3A state quarterfinals last Friday. Westminster will host Oakdale in a 3A state semifinal match Friday evening. 

Saint Frances Academy, the No. 1 team in the High School on SI national Top 25, remain tops in Baltimore, followed by Archbishop Spalding, Milford Mill Academy. McDonogh School and Saint Mary’s. Mergenthaler Vocational-Technical, Dunbar, Gilman and Calvert Hall College joins Westminster in the second 5.

This week’s slate start Thanksgiving morning with Calvert Hall taking on Loyola Blakefield in the 105th Turkey Bowl at Towson University, followed Friday evening with state public semifinal action.

Here’s this week’s High School on SI Baltimore area football Top 10: 

1. SAINT FRANCES ACADEMY

Previous rank: No. 1 

Record: 9-1

vs. Corner Canyon (UT), Dec. 10 at Under Armour Stadium in Baltimore

2. ARCHBISHOP SPALDING 

Previous rank: No. 2

Record: 10-2

Last week: Defeated No. 4 McDonogh School, 30-22, Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association (MIAA) A Conference final

SEASON COMPLETE - MIAA A CONFERENCE CHAMPIONS

3. MILFORD MILL ACADEMY

Previous rank: No. 3

Record: 10-0

Last week: Defeated Edgewood, 26-14, Maryland Class 3A state quarterfinal

This week: at Linganore, Maryland Class 3A state semifinal, Nov. 28

4. MCDONOGH SCHOOL

Previous rank: No. 4

Record: 8-3

SEASON COMPLETE - MIAA A CONFERENCE FINALIST

5. SAINT MARY’S

Previous rank: No. 5

Record: 7-4

SEASON COMPLETE - MIAA A CONFERENCE SEMIFINALIST

6. MERGENTHALER VOCATIONAL-TECHNICAL

Previous rank: No. 6

Record: 10-1

Last week: Defeated Marriotts Ridge, 52-0, Maryland Class 4A/3A state quarterfinal

This week: vs. Old Mill, Maryland Class 4A/3A state semifinal, Nov. 28

7. PAUL LAURENCE DUNBAR

Previous rank: No. 7

Record: 10-1 

Last week: Defeated Queen Anne’s County, 52-6, Maryland Class 2A/1A state quarterfinal

This week: at Elkton, Maryland Class 2A/1A state semifinal, Nov. 28

8. GILMAN SCHOOL

Previous rank: No. 8

Record: 4-5

SEASON COMPLETE - MIAA A CONFERENCE SEMIFINALIST

9. CALVERT HALL COLLEGE

Previous rank: No. 9

Record: 5-4

Last week: Did not play

This week: vs. Loyola Blakefield, 105th Turkey Bowl at Towson University, Nov. 27

10. WESTMINSTER

Previous rank: Not ranked

Record: 10-1

Last week: Defeated then-No. 10 Guilford Park, 24-6., Maryland Class 3A state quarterfinal

This week: vs. Oakdale, Maryland Class 3A state semifinal, Nov. 28

