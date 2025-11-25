Baltimore High School Football Top 10 Rankings - Nov. 25, 2025
After ending Guilford Park’s breakout season, Westminster debuts in this week’s High School on SI Baltimore metro football Top 10 poll.
The 10th-ranked Owls ended then-No. 10 Guilford Park’s undefeated campaign with a 24-6 decision in the Maryland Class 3A state quarterfinals last Friday. Westminster will host Oakdale in a 3A state semifinal match Friday evening.
Saint Frances Academy, the No. 1 team in the High School on SI national Top 25, remain tops in Baltimore, followed by Archbishop Spalding, Milford Mill Academy. McDonogh School and Saint Mary’s. Mergenthaler Vocational-Technical, Dunbar, Gilman and Calvert Hall College joins Westminster in the second 5.
This week’s slate start Thanksgiving morning with Calvert Hall taking on Loyola Blakefield in the 105th Turkey Bowl at Towson University, followed Friday evening with state public semifinal action.
Here’s this week’s High School on SI Baltimore area football Top 10:
1. SAINT FRANCES ACADEMY
Previous rank: No. 1
Record: 9-1
vs. Corner Canyon (UT), Dec. 10 at Under Armour Stadium in Baltimore
2. ARCHBISHOP SPALDING
Previous rank: No. 2
Record: 10-2
Last week: Defeated No. 4 McDonogh School, 30-22, Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association (MIAA) A Conference final
SEASON COMPLETE - MIAA A CONFERENCE CHAMPIONS
3. MILFORD MILL ACADEMY
Previous rank: No. 3
Record: 10-0
Last week: Defeated Edgewood, 26-14, Maryland Class 3A state quarterfinal
This week: at Linganore, Maryland Class 3A state semifinal, Nov. 28
4. MCDONOGH SCHOOL
Previous rank: No. 4
Record: 8-3
SEASON COMPLETE - MIAA A CONFERENCE FINALIST
5. SAINT MARY’S
Previous rank: No. 5
Record: 7-4
SEASON COMPLETE - MIAA A CONFERENCE SEMIFINALIST
6. MERGENTHALER VOCATIONAL-TECHNICAL
Previous rank: No. 6
Record: 10-1
Last week: Defeated Marriotts Ridge, 52-0, Maryland Class 4A/3A state quarterfinal
This week: vs. Old Mill, Maryland Class 4A/3A state semifinal, Nov. 28
7. PAUL LAURENCE DUNBAR
Previous rank: No. 7
Record: 10-1
Last week: Defeated Queen Anne’s County, 52-6, Maryland Class 2A/1A state quarterfinal
This week: at Elkton, Maryland Class 2A/1A state semifinal, Nov. 28
8. GILMAN SCHOOL
Previous rank: No. 8
Record: 4-5
SEASON COMPLETE - MIAA A CONFERENCE SEMIFINALIST
9. CALVERT HALL COLLEGE
Previous rank: No. 9
Record: 5-4
Last week: Did not play
This week: vs. Loyola Blakefield, 105th Turkey Bowl at Towson University, Nov. 27
10. WESTMINSTER
Previous rank: Not ranked
Record: 10-1
Last week: Defeated then-No. 10 Guilford Park, 24-6., Maryland Class 3A state quarterfinal
This week: vs. Oakdale, Maryland Class 3A state semifinal, Nov. 28