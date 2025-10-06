High School

Baltimore Metro High School Football Rankings - Oct. 5, 2025

Baltimore Top 10 stands still but two Top-10 showdowns this week could shake things up

Derek Toney

St. Frances Academy remains the undisputed No. 1 high school football team in the Baltimore Metro area.
It’s status quo in the latest High School on SI Baltimore area football Top 10 poll.

Nationally-ranked Saint Frances Academy is No. 1, followed by Archbishop Spalding, McDonogh School,  Milford Mill Academy and Loyola Blakefield. Old Mill, Calvert Hall College, Concordia Prep, Mount Saint Joseph make up the rest of the Top 10. 

A pair of Top 10 matches will take place this weekend with three-time defending Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association (MIAA) A Conference champ Spalding traveling to Concordia Prep, and Calvert Hall hosting McDonogh. 

Here’s this week’s High School on SI Baltimore area football Top 10:

1. SAINT FRANCES ACADEMY

Previous rank: No. 1 

Record: 3-1

Last week: Defeated The First Academy (Fla.), 37-0

This week: vs. St. Thomas More (Conn.) at Under Armour Stadium, Oct. 10

2. ARCHBISHOP SPALDING 

Previous rank: No. 2

Record: 5-2

Last week: Defeated St. Mary’s, 51-7

This week: at No. 8 Concordia Prep, Oct. 11

3. MCDONOGH SCHOOL

Previous rank: No. 3

Record: 5-1

Last week: Defeated No. 9 Mount Saint Joseph, 28-14

This week: at No. 7 Calvert Hall College, Oct. 10

4. MILFORD MILL ACADEMY

Previous rank: No. 4

Record: 4-0

Last week: Defeated Franklin, 35-0

This week: vs. New Town, Oct. 9

5. LOYOLA BLAKEFIELD 

Previous rank: No. 5

Record: 4-2

Last week: Defeated Gilman School, 38-21

This week: vs. St. Mary’s at Pascal Field, Oct. 10

6. OLD MILL

Previous rank: No. 6

Record: 5-0

Last week: Defeated North County, 49-0

This week: at Severna Park, Oct. 10

7. CALVERT HALL COLLEGE

Previous rank: No. 7

Record: 3-2

Last week: Did not play

This week: vs. No. 3 McDonogh School, Oct. 10

8. CONCORDIA PREP

Previous rank: No. 8

Record: 3-3

Last week: Did not play

This week: vs. No. 2 Archbishop Spalding, Oct. 11

9. MOUNT SAINT JOSEPH

Previous rank: No. 9

Record: 4-3

Last week: Lost to No. 3 McDonogh School, 28-14

This week: vs. Gilman School, Oct. 11

10. PAUL LAURENCE DUNBAR

Previous rank: No. 10

Record: 3-0

Last week: Defeated Lake Clifton, 58-0

This week: vs. Baltimore City College, Oct. 10

