Baltimore Metro High School Football Rankings - Oct. 5, 2025
It’s status quo in the latest High School on SI Baltimore area football Top 10 poll.
Nationally-ranked Saint Frances Academy is No. 1, followed by Archbishop Spalding, McDonogh School, Milford Mill Academy and Loyola Blakefield. Old Mill, Calvert Hall College, Concordia Prep, Mount Saint Joseph make up the rest of the Top 10.
A pair of Top 10 matches will take place this weekend with three-time defending Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association (MIAA) A Conference champ Spalding traveling to Concordia Prep, and Calvert Hall hosting McDonogh.
Here’s this week’s High School on SI Baltimore area football Top 10:
1. SAINT FRANCES ACADEMY
Previous rank: No. 1
Record: 3-1
Last week: Defeated The First Academy (Fla.), 37-0
This week: vs. St. Thomas More (Conn.) at Under Armour Stadium, Oct. 10
2. ARCHBISHOP SPALDING
Previous rank: No. 2
Record: 5-2
Last week: Defeated St. Mary’s, 51-7
This week: at No. 8 Concordia Prep, Oct. 11
3. MCDONOGH SCHOOL
Previous rank: No. 3
Record: 5-1
Last week: Defeated No. 9 Mount Saint Joseph, 28-14
This week: at No. 7 Calvert Hall College, Oct. 10
4. MILFORD MILL ACADEMY
Previous rank: No. 4
Record: 4-0
Last week: Defeated Franklin, 35-0
This week: vs. New Town, Oct. 9
5. LOYOLA BLAKEFIELD
Previous rank: No. 5
Record: 4-2
Last week: Defeated Gilman School, 38-21
This week: vs. St. Mary’s at Pascal Field, Oct. 10
6. OLD MILL
Previous rank: No. 6
Record: 5-0
Last week: Defeated North County, 49-0
This week: at Severna Park, Oct. 10
7. CALVERT HALL COLLEGE
Previous rank: No. 7
Record: 3-2
Last week: Did not play
This week: vs. No. 3 McDonogh School, Oct. 10
8. CONCORDIA PREP
Previous rank: No. 8
Record: 3-3
Last week: Did not play
This week: vs. No. 2 Archbishop Spalding, Oct. 11
9. MOUNT SAINT JOSEPH
Previous rank: No. 9
Record: 4-3
Last week: Lost to No. 3 McDonogh School, 28-14
This week: vs. Gilman School, Oct. 11
10. PAUL LAURENCE DUNBAR
Previous rank: No. 10
Record: 3-0
Last week: Defeated Lake Clifton, 58-0
This week: vs. Baltimore City College, Oct. 10