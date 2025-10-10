Baltimore Metro High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 10, 2025
There are 60 games scheduled across the Baltimore metro area this weekend, including nine games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Baltimore Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the weekend are No. 4 McDonogh traveling to take No. 17 Calvert Hall, and No. 16 Concordia Prep hosts No. 3 Archbishop Spalding.
Baltimore High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 10, 2025
There are 49 Baltimore high school football games in Maryland on Friday, October 10, 2025. The first game, Digital Harbor vs Forest Park, starts at 3:45 PM. The game of the week is highlighted by St. Thomas More vs St. Frances at 7:00 PM. The final game, Harford Tech vs C. Milton Wright, starts at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our Baltimore Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Full list of Friday Baltimore metro games:
Aberdeen vs. Havre de Grace
Annapolis vs. Meade
Annapolis Area Christian vs. St. Stephen's & St. Agnes
Arundel vs. Glen Burnie
Bel Air vs. Fallston
Benjamin Franklin vs. Green Street Academy
Bohemia Manor vs. Elkton
Boys' Latin vs. Our Lady of Mount Carmel
Broadneck vs. North County
Calvert Hall vs. McDonogh
Cambridge-South Dorchester vs. Kent County
Carver Vo-Tech vs. Edmondson-Westside
Catonsville vs. Franklin
Centennial vs. Northeast
Century vs. Winters Mill
Chesapeake vs. Severn Run
City College vs. Dunbar
Clarksburg vs. Rockville
Colonel Richardson vs. Snow Hill
Crofton vs. South River
C. Milton Wright vs. Harford Tech
Damascus vs. Westminster
Douglass vs. Lake Clifton
Dulaney vs. Perry Hall
Edgewood vs. Patterson Mill
Forest Park vs. Digital Harbor
Francis Scott Key vs. Liberty
Glenelg vs. Howard
Hammond vs. Reservoir
Hereford vs. Overlea
Joppatowne vs. Rising Sun
John Carroll vs. St. Vincent Pallotti
Kenwood vs. Woodlawn
Kent Island vs. Parkside
Loch Raven vs. Towson
Loyola Blakefield vs. St. Mary's
Manchester Valley vs. South Carroll
Mergenthaler Vo-Tech vs. Poly
North Caroline vs. Wicomico
North East vs. North Harford
Patterson vs. Lewis
Patapsco vs. Western Tech & Environmental Science
Pikesville vs. Sparrows Point
Randallstown vs. Owings Mills
River Hill vs. Wilde Lake
Severna Park vs. Old Mill
St. Frances vs. St. Thomas More
St. John's Catholic Prep vs. St. Paul's
Washington vs. Southern
