Baltimore Metro High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 10, 2025

Get Baltimore area schedules and scores as the 2025 Maryland high school football season continues on Friday, October 10

There are 60 games scheduled across the Baltimore metro area this weekend, including nine games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Baltimore Metro High School Football Scoreboard. 

The marquee matchups of the weekend are No. 4 McDonogh traveling to take No. 17 Calvert Hall, and  No. 16 Concordia Prep hosts No. 3 Archbishop Spalding.

Baltimore High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 10, 2025

There are 49 Baltimore high school football games in Maryland on Friday, October 10, 2025. The first game, Digital Harbor vs Forest Park, starts at 3:45 PM. The game of the week is highlighted by St. Thomas More vs St. Frances at 7:00 PM. The final game, Harford Tech vs C. Milton Wright, starts at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our Baltimore Metro High School Football Scoreboard

Full list of Friday Baltimore metro games:

Aberdeen vs. Havre de Grace

Annapolis vs. Meade

Annapolis Area Christian vs. St. Stephen's & St. Agnes

Arundel vs. Glen Burnie

Bel Air vs. Fallston

Benjamin Franklin vs. Green Street Academy

Bohemia Manor vs. Elkton

Boys' Latin vs. Our Lady of Mount Carmel

Broadneck vs. North County

Calvert Hall vs. McDonogh

Cambridge-South Dorchester vs. Kent County

Carver Vo-Tech vs. Edmondson-Westside

Catonsville vs. Franklin

Centennial vs. Northeast

Century vs. Winters Mill

Chesapeake vs. Severn Run

City College vs. Dunbar

Clarksburg vs. Rockville

Colonel Richardson vs. Snow Hill

Crofton vs. South River

C. Milton Wright vs. Harford Tech

Damascus vs. Westminster

Douglass vs. Lake Clifton

Dulaney vs. Perry Hall

Edgewood vs. Patterson Mill

Elkton vs. Bohemia Manor

Forest Park vs. Digital Harbor

Francis Scott Key vs. Liberty

Glenelg vs. Howard

Hammond vs. Reservoir

Havre de Grace vs. Aberdeen

Hereford vs. Overlea

Joppatowne vs. Rising Sun

John Carroll vs. St. Vincent Pallotti

Kenwood vs. Woodlawn

Kent Island vs. Parkside

Loch Raven vs. Towson

Loyola Blakefield vs. St. Mary's

Manchester Valley vs. South Carroll

Mergenthaler Vo-Tech vs. Poly

North Caroline vs. Wicomico

North East vs. North Harford

Patterson vs. Lewis

Patapsco vs. Western Tech & Environmental Science

Pikesville vs. Sparrows Point

Randallstown vs. Owings Mills

River Hill vs. Wilde Lake

Severna Park vs. Old Mill

St. Frances vs. St. Thomas More

St. John's Catholic Prep vs. St. Paul's

Washington vs. Southern

Published
