High School

Baltimore Metro High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 16-17, 2025

Get Baltimore area schedules and scores as the 2025 Maryland high school football season continues on Friday, October 17

CJ Vafiadis

St. Frances Academy vs. Chaminade-Madonna
St. Frances Academy vs. Chaminade-Madonna / Robson Lopes

There are 60 games scheduled across the Baltimore metro area this weekend, including seven games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Baltimore Metro High School Football Scoreboard. 

The marquee matchups of the weekend are No. 16 St. Mary's traveling to take No. 12 Calvert Hall, and No. 17 Loyola Blakefield hosting No. 18 Mount St. Joseph.

Baltimore High School Football Schedule - Thursday, October 16, 2025

There are 29 Baltimore high school football games in Maryland on Thursday, October 16, 2025. The first game, Carver Vo-Tech vs Lewis, starts at 3:45 PM.

The game of the night is highlighted by Woodlawn vs Milford Mill Academy at 4:00 PM. The final game, Havre de Grace vs Harford Tech, starts at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our Baltimore Metro High School Football Scoreboard

Full list of Thursday Baltimore metro games:

Aberdeen vs North East

Atholton vs Howard

Benjamin Franklin vs Lake Clifton

C. Milton Wright vs Edgewood

Carver Vo-Tech vs Lewis

Catonsville vs Owings Mills

City College vs Digital Harbor

Douglass vs Poly

Elkton vs Perryville

Forest Park vs Patterson

Green Street Academy vs Edmondson-Westside

Guilford Park vs Glenelg

Harford Tech vs Havre de Grace

Kenwood vs Perry Hall

Kent County vs Washington

Kent Island vs Wicomico

Loch Raven vs Rockville

Long Reach vs Oakland Mills

Marriotts Ridge vs Wilde Lake

Mergenthaler Vo-Tech vs Dunbar

Milford Mill Academy vs Woodlawn

New Town vs Randallstown

North Harford vs Centennial

Queen Anne's County vs Bennett

Quince Orchard vs Clarksburg

Reservoir vs River Hill

Rising Sun vs Bohemia Manor

Sparrows Point vs Western Tech & Environmental Science

Towson vs Eastern Tech

View all Baltimore metro games

Baltimore High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 17, 2025

There are 28 Baltimore high school football games in Maryland on Friday, October 17, 2025. The first game, Our Lady of Mount Carmel vs Archbishop Curley, starts at 4:00 PM.

The game of the week is highlighted by Hun vs St. Frances at 7:00 PM. The final game, Annapolis Area Christian vs Revolution, starts at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our Baltimore Metro High School Football Scoreboard

Full list of Friday Baltimore metro games:

Annapolis at North County

Annapolis Area Christian at Riverdale Baptist

Archbishop Curley at Our Lady of Mount Carmel

Arundel at Severna Park

Bel Air at Patterson Mill

Boys' Latin at John Carroll

Brunswick at South Carroll

Central Maryland Christian Crusaders at Maryland School for the Deaf

Chesapeake at Northeast

Colonel Richardson at Nandua

Concordia Prep at Gilman

Decatur at Easton

Dulaney at Hereford

Dundalk at Franklin

Francis Scott Key at Century

Glen Burnie at Meade

Hun at St. Frances

Joppatowne at Fallston

Liberty at Winters Mill

Manchester Valley at Westminster

Mount St. Joseph at Loyola Blakefield

Old Mill at Broadneck

Parkside at North Caroline

Parkville at Overlea

South River at Southern

St. John's Catholic Prep at St. Vincent Pallotti

St. Mary's at Calvert Hall

View all Baltimore metro games

Published
CJ Vafiadis
CJ VAFIADIS

CJ Vafiadis is the Marketing Director at SBLive Sports, bringing over 10 years of experience in sports marketing and team operations. His career began courtside as a student manager for the University of San Diego men’s basketball team, followed by a role as a graduate assistant with the University of Arizona basketball program. CJ’s background in both collegiate athletics and media has shaped his passion for connecting communities through high school sports coverage and innovative marketing strategies.

