Baltimore Metro High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 16-17, 2025
There are 60 games scheduled across the Baltimore metro area this weekend, including seven games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Baltimore Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the weekend are No. 16 St. Mary's traveling to take No. 12 Calvert Hall, and No. 17 Loyola Blakefield hosting No. 18 Mount St. Joseph.
Baltimore High School Football Schedule - Thursday, October 16, 2025
There are 29 Baltimore high school football games in Maryland on Thursday, October 16, 2025. The first game, Carver Vo-Tech vs Lewis, starts at 3:45 PM.
The game of the night is highlighted by Woodlawn vs Milford Mill Academy at 4:00 PM. The final game, Havre de Grace vs Harford Tech, starts at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our Baltimore Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Full list of Thursday Baltimore metro games:
Aberdeen vs North East
Atholton vs Howard
Benjamin Franklin vs Lake Clifton
C. Milton Wright vs Edgewood
Carver Vo-Tech vs Lewis
Catonsville vs Owings Mills
City College vs Digital Harbor
Douglass vs Poly
Elkton vs Perryville
Forest Park vs Patterson
Green Street Academy vs Edmondson-Westside
Guilford Park vs Glenelg
Harford Tech vs Havre de Grace
Kenwood vs Perry Hall
Kent County vs Washington
Kent Island vs Wicomico
Loch Raven vs Rockville
Long Reach vs Oakland Mills
Marriotts Ridge vs Wilde Lake
Mergenthaler Vo-Tech vs Dunbar
Milford Mill Academy vs Woodlawn
New Town vs Randallstown
North Harford vs Centennial
Queen Anne's County vs Bennett
Quince Orchard vs Clarksburg
Reservoir vs River Hill
Rising Sun vs Bohemia Manor
Sparrows Point vs Western Tech & Environmental Science
Towson vs Eastern Tech
Baltimore High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 17, 2025
There are 28 Baltimore high school football games in Maryland on Friday, October 17, 2025. The first game, Our Lady of Mount Carmel vs Archbishop Curley, starts at 4:00 PM.
The game of the week is highlighted by Hun vs St. Frances at 7:00 PM. The final game, Annapolis Area Christian vs Revolution, starts at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our Baltimore Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Full list of Friday Baltimore metro games:
Annapolis at North County
Annapolis Area Christian at Riverdale Baptist
Archbishop Curley at Our Lady of Mount Carmel
Arundel at Severna Park
Bel Air at Patterson Mill
Boys' Latin at John Carroll
Brunswick at South Carroll
Central Maryland Christian Crusaders at Maryland School for the Deaf
Chesapeake at Northeast
Colonel Richardson at Nandua
Concordia Prep at Gilman
Decatur at Easton
Dulaney at Hereford
Dundalk at Franklin
Francis Scott Key at Century
Glen Burnie at Meade
Hun at St. Frances
Joppatowne at Fallston
Liberty at Winters Mill
Manchester Valley at Westminster
Mount St. Joseph at Loyola Blakefield
Old Mill at Broadneck
Parkside at North Caroline
Parkville at Overlea
South River at Southern
St. John's Catholic Prep at St. Vincent Pallotti
St. Mary's at Calvert Hall
