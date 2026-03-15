Loyola Blakefield’s Brady Murn Commits to Marquette, Strengthening MIAA-to–Big East Pipeline

The pipeline between the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association (MIAA) and prominent college lacrosse programs has long been strong — particularly when it comes to Catholic high schools sending talent to Catholic universities.

Loyola Blakefield standout Brady Murn Headed to Marquette

That tradition will continue with the commitment of Loyola Blakefield (Maryland) short-stick defensive midfielder Brady Murn, who announced on Jan. 26 that he will join the Marquette Golden Eagles as part of their Class of 2026 recruiting class.

Murn’s decision represents another example of a growing relationship between elite MIAA programs and college teams competing at the highest levels of Division I lacrosse. In this case, the connection also carries a deeper alignment in identity. Like Loyola Blakefield, Marquette is a Jesuit institution, allowing Murn to continue both his academic and athletic journey within a familiar tradition.

A Growing MIAA Presence at Marquette

While Murn is currently the only MIAA player committed to Marquette in the 2026 class, the Golden Eagles’ roster already reflects the conference’s strong influence.

A look at Marquette’s current lineup shows seven players who previously competed in the MIAA, several of whom have contributed during the current season. The consistent presence of MIAA talent speaks to the level of competition within the Baltimore-area conference, widely regarded as one of the premier high school lacrosse leagues in the nation.

The Golden Eagles program, which began Division I competition in 2014, is entering a new chapter under second-year head coach Jake Richard. Marquette finished the 2025 season with a 7-7 record and earned a berth in the Big East Tournament, a sign that the program is beginning to build momentum within the conference.

As Richard continues to shape the roster with his own recruiting classes, players like Murn could help elevate the program to another level.

Why Marquette Was the Right Fit

For Murn, the decision to commit to Marquette came down to several factors.

First and foremost was the shared Jesuit foundation between Loyola Blakefield and Marquette. Continuing his education within that tradition was a meaningful component of the decision.

Beyond academics, Murn was drawn to the culture within the lacrosse program. The Golden Eagles’ environment struck him as both competitive and welcoming — a balance that helped solidify his interest.

The coaching staff also played a significant role. Murn cited the staff’s energy and commitment to player development as a major influence, noting their focus on pushing athletes to reach their full potential.

Another appealing element was Marquette’s challenging schedule, particularly within the Big East Conference. Competing against some of the nation’s top programs presents the opportunity for growth and high-level competition throughout his college career.

Finally, the location played its part as well. Milwaukee offers a vibrant college setting and a new environment for the Maryland native to pursue both academics and athletics.

Potential Impact in a Rising Program

As Marquette continues to develop under Richard’s leadership, Murn could arrive at an opportune time.

With each recruiting class, more of the roster will consist of players specifically recruited to fit Richard’s system. That continuity could help the Golden Eagles continue their climb within the Big East.

If that trajectory continues, Murn may find himself contributing during a significant era in Marquette lacrosse history.

For now, Loyola Blakefield’s standout midfielder can enjoy the milestone moment — and the next step in a journey that will carry him from one Jesuit lacrosse tradition to another.

Congratulations and best of luck to Brady Murn as he prepares for his future with the Golden Eagles.