High School

Baltimore Metro High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 24, 2025

Get Baltimore area schedules and scores as the 2025 Maryland high school football season continues on Friday, October 24

CJ Vafiadis

Archbishop Spalding Cavaliers @ Brownsburg Bulldogs - Aug 22, 2025
Archbishop Spalding Cavaliers @ Brownsburg Bulldogs - Aug 22, 2025 / Tyler Hart

There are 60 games scheduled across the Baltimore metro area this weekend, including nine games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Baltimore Metro High School Football Scoreboard

The marquee matchups of the weekend are Archbishop Spalding at Loyola Blakefield and Mount St. Joseph vs St. Mary's.

Baltimore High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 24, 2025

There are 50 Baltimore high school football games in Maryland on Friday, October 24, 2025. The first game, Edmondson-Westside vs Douglass, starts at 3:00 PM.

The game of the week is highlighted by Archbishop Spalding vs Loyola Blakefield at 6:00 PM. The final game, Rising Sun vs North East, starts at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our Baltimore Metro High School Football Scoreboard

Full list of Friday Baltimore metro games:

Aberdeen vs Joppatowne

Annapolis vs Old Mill

Archbishop Curley vs St. Vincent Pallotti

Archbishop Spalding vs Loyola Blakefield

Arundel vs Crofton

Atholton vs Oakland Mills

Bel Air vs C. Milton Wright

Bennett vs North Caroline

Bohemia Manor vs Harford Tech

Boys' Latin vs St. John's Catholic Prep

Broadneck vs Meade

Calvert Hall vs Gilman

Catonsville vs Woodlawn

Centennial vs Northwood

Century vs Manchester Valley

Chesapeake vs South River

City College vs Green Street Academy

Clarksburg vs Watkins Mill

Colonel Richardson vs Kent County

Decatur vs Kent Island

Digital Harbor vs Dunbar

Douglass vs Edmondson-Westside

Dulaney vs Dundalk

Eastern Tech vs Western Tech & Environmental Science

Edgewood vs Fallston

Forest Park vs Mergenthaler Vo-Tech

Francis Scott Key vs Westminster

Glenelg vs Long Reach

Glen Burnie vs Severn Run

Guilford Park vs Howard

Hammond vs Wilde Lake

Havre de Grace vs North Harford

Hereford vs Perry Hall

John Carroll vs St. Paul's

Lake Clifton vs Lewis

Liberty vs South Hagerstown

Meade vs Broadneck

Milford Mill Academy vs Randallstown

Mt. Hebron vs Reservoir

North County vs Severna Park

North East vs Rising Sun

Northeast vs Southern

Our Lady of Mount Carmel vs Severn School

Overlea vs Owings Mills

Parkside vs Queen Anne's County

Patterson vs Poly

Patterson Mill vs Perryville

Pikesville vs Towson

River Hill vs Marriotts Ridge

South Carroll vs Winters Mill

St. Frances vs Aces Elite Sports Academy

View all Baltimore metro games

Create an account to get alerts for your favorite teams!

Get even closer to the action by creating a free account. Follow your favorite teams and get score updates, breaking news and alerts when new photo galleries are available. Sign up for free here.

More Football Coverage from High School On SI

feed

Published
CJ Vafiadis
CJ VAFIADIS

CJ Vafiadis is the Marketing Director at SBLive Sports, bringing over 10 years of experience in sports marketing and team operations. His career began courtside as a student manager for the University of San Diego men’s basketball team, followed by a role as a graduate assistant with the University of Arizona basketball program. CJ’s background in both collegiate athletics and media has shaped his passion for connecting communities through high school sports coverage and innovative marketing strategies.

Home/Maryland