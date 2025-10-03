Baltimore Metro High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 3, 2025
Get Baltimore area schedules and scores as the 2025 Maryland high school football season continues on Friday, October 3
There are 58 games scheduled across the Baltimore metro area this weekend, including eight games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Baltimore Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the weekend are The First Academy traveling to take on No. 1 St. Frances, and No. 4 McDonogh hosting No. 18 Mount St. Joseph.
Baltimore High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 3, 2025
There are 48 Baltimore high school football games in Maryland on Friday, highlighted by St. Mary's vs Archbishop Spalding at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our Baltimore Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Full list of Friday Baltimore metro games:
Aberdeen at Bel Air
Annapolis at Arundel
Archbishop Curley at St. John's Catholic Prep
Atholton at Guilford Park
Bohemia Manor at Red Lion Christian Academy
Cambridge-South Dorchester at Colonel Richardson
Carver Vo-Tech at Green Street Academy
Centennial at Southern
Chesapeake at Crofton
Clarksburg at Sherwood
Digital Harbor at Patterson
Douglass at Lewis
Easton at Bennett
Edgewood at Havre de Grace
Edmondson-Westside at Benjamin Franklin
Fallston at Harford Tech
Forest Park at Poly
Glen Burnie at Broadneck
Glenelg at Oakland Mills
Kent Island at North Caroline
Lake Clifton at Dunbar
Lansdowne at Northeast
Long Reach at Howard
Manchester Valley at Liberty
Meade at Severna Park
Mergenthaler Vo-Tech at City College
Milford Mill Academy at Franklin
Mount St. Joseph at McDonogh
Mt. Hebron at Wilde Lake
North East at Elkton
North Hagerstown at Century
North Harford at C. Milton Wright
Old Mill at North County
Our Lady of Mount Carmel at John Carroll
Overlea at Kenwood
Patterson Mill at Joppatowne
Perryville at Rising Sun
Queen Anne's County at Kent County
Reservoir at Marriotts Ridge
River Hill at Hammond
Severn Run at South River
St. Mary's at Archbishop Spalding
The First Academy at St. Frances
Towson at Patapsco
Westminster at South Carroll
Winters Mill at Francis Scott Key
