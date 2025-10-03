Baltimore Metro High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 3, 2025

High School

Archbishop Spalding captured its third straight MIAA A Conference championship, completing a 12-0 season and clinching the top spot in the Maryland state rankings for the first time.
There are 58 games scheduled across the Baltimore metro area this weekend, including eight games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Baltimore Metro High School Football Scoreboard

The marquee matchups of the weekend are The First Academy traveling to take on No. 1 St. Frances,  and No. 4 McDonogh hosting No. 18 Mount St. Joseph.

Baltimore High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 3, 2025

There are 48 Baltimore high school football games in Maryland on Friday, highlighted by St. Mary's vs Archbishop Spalding at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our Baltimore Metro High School Football Scoreboard

Full list of Friday Baltimore metro games:

Aberdeen at Bel Air

Annapolis at Arundel

Archbishop Curley at St. John's Catholic Prep

Atholton at Guilford Park

Bohemia Manor at Red Lion Christian Academy

Cambridge-South Dorchester at Colonel Richardson

Carver Vo-Tech at Green Street Academy

Centennial at Southern

Chesapeake at Crofton

Clarksburg at Sherwood

Digital Harbor at Patterson

Douglass at Lewis

Easton at Bennett

Edgewood at Havre de Grace

Edmondson-Westside at Benjamin Franklin

Fallston at Harford Tech

Forest Park at Poly

Glen Burnie at Broadneck

Glenelg at Oakland Mills

Kent Island at North Caroline

Lake Clifton at Dunbar

Lansdowne at Northeast

Long Reach at Howard

Manchester Valley at Liberty

Meade at Severna Park

Mergenthaler Vo-Tech at City College

Milford Mill Academy at Franklin

Mount St. Joseph at McDonogh

Mt. Hebron at Wilde Lake

North East at Elkton

North Hagerstown at Century

North Harford at C. Milton Wright

Old Mill at North County

Our Lady of Mount Carmel at John Carroll

Overlea at Kenwood

Patterson Mill at Joppatowne

Perryville at Rising Sun

Queen Anne's County at Kent County

Reservoir at Marriotts Ridge

River Hill at Hammond

Severn Run at South River

St. Mary's at Archbishop Spalding

The First Academy at St. Frances

Towson at Patapsco

Westminster at South Carroll

Winters Mill at Francis Scott Key

