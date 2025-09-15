Baltimore Metro High School Football Top 10 Rankings - Sept. 15, 2025
There’s no change at the top of this week’s High School on SI Baltimore area football Top 10 as nationally-ranked Saint Frances Academy maintains the No. 1 spot.
Archbishop Spalding is back at No. 2 after an impressive win at then-No. 3 McDonogh School in a rematch of the past two Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association (MIAA) A Conference title games. McDonogh is third, followed by Loyola Blakefield, Mount Saint Joseph and Milford Mill Academy.
Arundel (No. 7) and Paul Laurence Dunbar (8th) each move up one spot while Calvert Hall College falls to No. 9 after suffering its first loss of the season. St. Mary’s wraps up the Top 10.
A pair of MIAA A contests highlight this weekend’s slate as Calvert Hall visits Spalding, and McDonogh hosts Loyola.
Here’s this week’s High School on SI Baltimore area football Top 10:
1. SAINT FRANCES ACADEMY
Previous rank: No. 1
Record: 2-1
Last week: Defeated Saint Joseph’s Prep (Pa.), 34-26
This week: vs. Hewlett Sports Academy, Sept. 19
2. ARCHBISHOP SPALDING
Previous rank: No. 3
Record: 2-2
Last week: Defeated then-No. 2 McDonogh School, 35-13
This week: vs. No. 9 Calvert Hall College, Sept. 19
3. MCDONOGH SCHOOL
Previous rank: No. 2
Record: 2-1
Last week: Lost to then-No. 3 Archbishop Spalding, 35-13
This week: vs. No. 4 Loyola Blakefield, Sept. 19
4. LOYOLA BLAKEFIELD
Previous rank: No. 4
Record: 2-1
Last week: Lost to Gonzaga College (D.C.), 22-0
This week: at No. 3 McDonogh School, Sept. 19
5. MOUNT SAINT JOSEPH
Previous rank: No. 5
Record: 4-0
Last week: Defeated Dundalk, 21-0
This week: at Concordia Prep, Sept. 20
6. MILFORD MILL ACADEMY
Previous rank: No. 6
Record: 1-0
Last week: Defeated Broadneck, 36-13
This week: at Perry Hall, Sept. 19
7. ARUNDEL
Previous rank: No. 8
Record: 2-0
Last week: Defeated Severn Run, 49-14
This week: at Broadneck, Sept. 19
8. PAUL LAURENCE DUNBAR
Previous rank: No. 9
Record: 1-1
Last week: Defeated Fort Hill, 30-0
This week: at Forest Park, Sept. 19
9. CALVERT HALL COLLEGE
Previous rank: No. 7
Record: 2-1
Last week: Lost to La Salle College (Pa.), 48-7
This week: at No. 2 Archbishop Spalding, Sept. 19
10. SAINT MARY’S
Previous rank: No. 10
Record: 2-0
Last week: Defeated Concordia Prep, 12-10
This week: at Gilman School, Sept. 19