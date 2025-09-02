Baltimore Metro High School Football Top 10 Rankings - Sept. 2, 2025
There’s no change at the top in the first High School on SI Baltimore Metro Top 10 poll of the regular season.
Nationally-ranked Saint Frances Academy is No. 1 followed by three-time reigning Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association (MIAA) A Conference champ Archbishop Spalding, and McDonogh School. Loyola Blakefield and Mount St. Joseph complete the Top 5.
The second 5 features Milford Mill Academy, Calvert Hall College, Broadneck, Dunbar and Arundel. The 2025 regular season shifts into full gear this weekend with the start of public competition.
St. Frances (No. 4 in the latest High School on SI National Top 25) travels to California for a matchup with national No. 2 Saint John Bosco. Spalding, which rebounded from its season-opening loss in Indiana with an impressive showing in its home opener last weekend, hosts New Jersey’s Hun School in a final non-league tuneup before starting MIAA A play.
Loyola travels to Bethesda (Md.) for a Maryland Top 25 match with defending Interstate Athletic Conference champ Georgetown Prep. In another Maryland Top 25 tilt, Mount St. Joseph hosts Saint Mary Ryken in their annual Brother Lambert Cup game.
Calvert Hall hosts defending MIAA B champ Archbishop Curley, while Dunbar begins a new era with a non-league match against Northern Virginia stronghold Stone Bridge in Courtney Bridget’s debut as Poets’ coach. Arundel, which won the Maryland Class 3A title last season, starts their title defense with a non-league match at River Hill.
Here’s the entire High School on SI Baltimore Top 25:
1. SAINT FRANCES ACADEMY
Preseason rank: No. 1
Record: 1-0
Last week: Did not play (defeated Florida’s Chaminade-Madonna. 42-13, Aug. 23)
This week: at Saint John’s Bosco (Calif.), Sept. 5
2. ARCHBISHOP SPALDING
Preseason rank: No. 2
Record: 1-1
Last week: Defeated Archbishop Hoban (Ohio), 56-29 (lost to Indiana’s Brownsburg, 36-23, Aug. 22)
This week: vs. Hun School (N.J.), Sept. 5
3. MCDONOGH SCHOOL
Preseason rank: No. 3
Record: 2-0
Last week: Defeated St. Anthony’s (N.Y.), 38-21 (defeated Riverdale Baptist School, 48-6, Aug. 22)
This week: Off (next game - vs. No. 2 Archbishop Spalding, Sept. 12)
4. LOYOLA BLAKEFIELD DONS
Preseason rank: No. 4
Record: 1-0
Last week: Defeated Scranton (Pa.) Prep, 45-13
This week: at Georgetown Prep, Sept. 5
5. MOUNT SAINT JOSEPH
Preseason rank: No. 6
Record: 2-0
Last week: Defeated Mount Zion Prep, 45-13 (defeated then-No. 8 Bullis School, 10-7, Aug. 22)
This week: vs. Saint Mary’s Ryken, Sept. 6
6. MILFORD MILL ACADEMY
Preseason rank: No. 6
Record: 0-0
This week: vs. Richard Wright Charter School (D.C.), Sept. 5
7. CALVERT HALL COLLEGE
Preseason rank: No. 7
Record: 1-0
Last week: Defeated William Penn Charter (Pa.), 33-7
This week: vs. Archbishop Curley, Sept. 5
8. BROADNECK
Preseason rank: No. 8
Record: 0-0
This week: vs. Saint Mary’s at Pascal Field, Sept. 5
9. PAUL LAURENCE DUNBAR
Preseason rank: No. 9
Record: 0-0
This week: vs. Stone Bridge (Va.), Sept. 6
10. ARUNDEL
Preseason rank: No. 10
Record: 0-0
This week: at River Hill, Sept. 5