High School On SI Power 25 Football National Rankings – Dec. 14, 2025
St. Frances Academy staked its claim to holding onto the top spot in High School On SI Power 25 national high school football rankings when our national champion is crowned following next week’s finales.
The top-ranked Panthers overcame a slow start (understandable, considering they hadn’t played in a month) to beat Utah state champion Corner Canyon 37-20 in a game arranged a couple of weeks ago when St. Frances’ regularly scheduled game against IMG Academy was called off.
Now, two Georgia powerhouses — No. 2 Buford and No. 3 Carrollton — will meet Tuesday night at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta to decide the Class 6A title and show why the winner deserves to vault over St. Frances and win the national title.
Below the top three contenders, three teams fell out of this week’s rankings — Allen and Chaminade-Madonna following losses in the Texas and Florida playoffs, respectively, and Sierra Canyon of California.
Taking their place are No. 17 Duncanville, which knocked off Allen in the Class 6A Division I semifinals, along with two state champions who’d previously completed their seasons — No. 18 Clay-Chalkville in Alabama and No. 19 Avon in Ohio.
Here’s the complete breakdown of this week’s High School On SI Power 25 national high school football rankings.
High School On SI Power 25 Football Rankings – Dec. 14, 2025
1. St. Frances Academy (Baltimore) (10-1)
Previous ranking: 1
Last week: Def. Corner Canyon (Draper Utah) 37-20
Lowdown: The Panthers made an impressive case that they should remain in the top spot, with their defense holding down the fort until the offense joined the fray as Virginia signee QB Jae’Oyn Williams threw three touchdown passes.
Next up: Season over
2. Buford (Ga.) (14-0)
Previous ranking: 2
Last week: Idle
Next up: vs. No. 3 Carrollton, Class 6A championship, Dec. 16
3. Carrollton (Ga.) (14-0)
Previous ranking: 3
Last week: Idle
Next up: vs. No. 2 Buford, Class 6A championship, Dec. 16
4. Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas) (11-1)
Previous ranking: 4
Last week: Season over
5. Edna Karr (New Orleans) (14-0)
Previous ranking: 5
Last week: Def. St. Augustine (New Orleans) 49-14
Lowdown: The Cougars’ 27th consecutive win resulted in a successful defense of their Division I Select state title, with the defense — led by 5-star DL Richard Anderson — forcing five turnovers, QB John Johnson running for four touchdowns and throwing for another, and RB Tre Garrison breaking the Prep Classic record with 41 carries for 183 yards and a touchdown.
Next up: Season over
6. IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) (9-0)
Previous ranking: 7
Last week: Season over
7. St. Thomas Aquinas (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.) (14-1)
Previous ranking: 8
Last week: Def. Lakeland (Fla.) 29-0
Lowdown: The Raiders extended their state-record streak of state championships to seven in a row, getting five field goals from Johnny DiSalvatore while blanking the Dreadknaughts for the second straight year in the Class 5A title game.
Next up: Season over
8. Santa Margarita (Rancho Santa Margarita, Calif.) (11-3)
Previous ranking: 11
Last week: Def. No. 23 De La Salle 47-13
Lowdown: The Eagles, led by first-year coach Carson Palmer, won their CIF Open Division championship with a dominating performance as Trace Johnson threw for four touchdowns, including two to USC commit Trent Mosley among his eight catches for 134 yards.
Next up: Season over
9. DeMatha (Hyattsville, Md.) (11-0)
Previous ranking: 9
Last week: Season over
10. Grimsley (Greensboro, N.C.) (15-0)
Previous ranking: 13
Last week: Def. Clayton (N.C.) 24-14
Lowdown: The Whirlies successfully repeated as a state champion, winning the inaugural Class 7A championship with their 31st consecutive win thanks to Tennessee commit QB Faizon Brandon, named the title game’s MVP with 191 total yards and two touchdowns, and forcing three second-half turnovers to build a 24-7 lead after three quarters.
Next up: Season over
11. Randle (Richmond, Texas) (15-0)
Previous ranking: 16
Last week: Def. Boerne (Texas) 40-16
Lowdown: Stop us if you’ve heard this before — junior RB Landen Williams-Callis goes off to lead the Lions to victory. This time, the 5-star prospect ran for 201 yards and five touchdowns on 25 carries, giving him 131 career touchdowns to move to No. 2 among the Houston area’s all-time leaders, behind only his cousin, former All-American Jazquizz Rodgers, who scored 136 from 2004-07 (the state record is 205 touchdowns by Johnathan Gray for Aledo from 2008-11).
Next up: vs. South Oak Cliff (Dallas), Class 5A Division II championship, Dec. 20
12. Bixby (Okla.) (13-0)
Previous ranking: 14
Next up: Season over
13. Thomas County Central (Thomasville, Ga.) (14-0)
Previous ranking: 17
Last week: Def. Roswell (Ga.) 49-28
Lowdown: Senior RB Christian Lawrence ran for four touchdowns, and the Yellow Jackets rolled up a season-high 588 total yards to pull away in the second half to advance to the 5A final, where they’ll face a Gainesville team making the most of their second chance.
Next up: vs. Gainesville (Ga.), Class 5A championship, Dec. 15
14. Detroit Catholic Central (14-0)
Previous ranking: 19
Last week: Season over
15. Brownsburg (Ind.) (14-0)
Previous ranking: 20
Last week: Season over
16. Mount Carmel (Chicago) (14-0)
Previous ranking: 21
Next up: Season over
17. Duncanville (Texas) (12-1)
Previous ranking: NR
Last week: Def. then-No. 12 Allen 31-9
Lowdown: Welcome back, Panthers! They’d been in the Power 25 earlier in the year, dropped out at midseason, but after avenging their only loss to Waxahachie in the quarterfinals, they rolled over the Eagles in the semifinals, starting with Trenton Yancey’s 47-yard touchdown run and finishing with his 27-yard score with 2:18 to play.
Next up: vs. North Shore (Houston), Class 6A Division I championship, Dec. 20
18. Clay-Chalkville (Ala.) (15-0)
Previous ranking: NR
Lowdown: The Cougars dominated from start to finish in the Alabama Class 6A division, closing out their season on Dec. 5 with a 38-21 win over previously unbeaten Saraland.
Last week: Season over
19. Avon (Ohio) (13-1)
Previous ranking: NR
Lowdown: The Eagles successfully defended their Division II championship, beating Anderson 37-20 on Dec. 4. As the Buckeye State’s top team, they enter the rankings.
Next up: Season over
20. St. Joseph Regional (Montvale, N.J.) (10-2)
Previous ranking: 18
Last week: Season over
21. Grayson (Loganville, Ga.) (12-1)
Previous ranking: 22
Last week: Season over
22. Southlake Carroll (Texas) (14-1)
Previous ranking: 6
Last week: Lost to DeSoto (Texas) 57-44
Lowdown: The Dragons offense performed as expected, but their defense let them down as they coughed up a 16-point third-quarter lead, giving up 20 unanswered points in the final 11 minutes of the game.
Next up: Season over
23. De La Salle (Concord, Calif.) (12-1)
Previous ranking: 10
Last week: Lost to No. 8 Santa Margarita 47-13
Lowdown: The Spartans lost their eighth consecutive state championship game, unable to make a dent in the Santa Margarita defense, gaining just 180 total yards.
Next up: Season over
24. Centennial (Corona, Calif.) (11-2)
Previous ranking: 23
Last week: Season over
25. St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.) (9-2)
Previous ranking: 25
Last week: Season over
Dropped Out
12. Allen (Texas)
15. Chaminade-Madonna (Hollywood, Fla.)
24. Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth, Calif.)
Under Consideration
Basha (Chandler, Ariz.)
Baylor (Chattanooga, Tenn.)
Bryant (Ark.)
Cardinal Mooney (Sarasota, Fla.)
Cherry Creek (Greenwood Village, Colo.)
King (Houston)
La Salle College (Wyndmoor, Pa.)
North Shore (Houston)
South Oak Cliff (Dallas)