Final 2025 Baltimore Metro High School Football Top 10 Rankings
The 2025 Baltimore area high school football season is over after last weekend’s state public championships at Navy-Marine Corps Stadium, followed by Saint Frances Academy capping its season with a nationally-televised victory Wednesday evening.
St. Frances completed a wire-to-wire run as the No. 1 team in the High School on SI Baltimore area Top 25. The Panthers, ranked No. 1 in the High School on SI National Top 25, only lost to California private powerhouse Saint John’s Bosco.
Archbishop Spalding, which was last year’s No. 1 in the High School on SI Baltimore area Top 25, is No. 2 after claiming an unprecedented fourth straight outright Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association A Conference crown. McDonogh School, which was MIAA A runner-up to Spalding for the third straight year, finished No. 3
The Baltimore City duo of Mergenthaler Vocational-Technical and Paul Laurence Dunbar complete the final Top 5 after winning Maryland public state titles last weekend at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. Mergenthaler won its third Class 4A/3A state championship in five seasons, while Dunbar claimed a state-best 14th title with the Class 2A/1A crown.
Saint Mary's, which enjoyed a turnaround season, starts the second 5. The Saints reached the MIAA A playoffs after going 0-10 in 2024. Milford Mill Academy is No. 6 after winning another Baltimore County Division I crown and advancing to the state semifinals (Class 3A) for a fifth straight season.
Gilman School and Calvert Hall College finished 8th and 9th respectively. The Greyhounds reached the MIAA A playoffs for the first time since 2017. The Cardinals, who missed the MIAA A postseason for only the second time in the nine seasons playoffs have taken place, won their rivalry match with Loyola Blakefield in the Turkey Bowl.
Westminster rounds out the final Baltimore area Top 10. The Owls were the top squad in the Carroll County Athletic League and reached the Class 3A state semifinals.
Here’s the final High School on SI Baltimore-area football Top 10 for the 2025 season:
1. SAINT FRANCES ACADEMY
Previous rank: No. 1
Record: 10-1
This week: Defeated Corner Canyon (Utah), 37-20
SEASON RESULT - OVERTIME NATIONAL CHAMPION
2. ARCHBISHOP SPALDING
Previous rank: No. 2
Record: 10-2
SEASON RESULT - MARYLAND INTERSCHOLASTIC ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION (MIAA) A CONFERENCE CHAMPION
3. MCDONOGH SCHOOL
Previous rank: No. 3
Record: 8-3
SEASON RESULT - MIAA A CONFERENCE FINALIST
4. MERGENTHALER VOCATIONAL-TECHNICAL
Previous rank: No. 6
Record: 12-1
Last week: Defeated No. 17 Sherwood, 40-20, Maryland Class 4A/3A state final
SEASON RESULT - MARYLAND CLASS 4A/3A STATE & BALTIMORE CITY DIVISION I CHAMPION
5. PAUL LAURENCE DUNBAR
Previous rank: No. 7
Record: 12-1
Last week: Defeated Henry E. Lackey, 50-20, Maryland Class 2A/1A state final
SEASON RESULT - MARYLAND CLASS 2A/1A STATE CHAMPION
6. SAINT MARY’S
Previous rank: No. 4
Record: 7-4
SEASON RESULT - MIAA A CONFERENCE SEMIFINALIST
7. MILFORD MILL ACADEMY
Previous rank: No. 5
Record: 10-1
SEASON RESULT - MARYLAND CLASS 3A STATE SEMIFINALIST & BALTIMORE COUNTY DIVISION I CHAMPION
8. GILMAN SCHOOL
Previous rank: No. 8
Record: 4-5
SEASON RESULT - MIAA A CONFERENCE SEMIFINALIST
9. CALVERT HALL COLLEGE
Previous rank: No. 9
Record: 6-4
SEASON RESULT - FIFTH PLACE IN MIAA A CONFERENCE
10. WESTMINSTER
Previous rank: No. 10
Record: 10-2
SEASON RESULT - MARYLAND CLASS 3A STATE SEMIFINALIST & CARROLL COUNTY ATHLETIC LEAGUE CHAMPION