Boys' Latin's J. Duncan Smith Field gets a new turf
Boys' Latin School of Maryland football team held its first preseason workout on a newly installed synthetic turf field, Thursday, as J. Duncan Smith Field, the Lakers' home stadium, got a face lift.
J. Duncan Smith Field is the primary home to the Lakers' football program as well as its nation powerhouse lacrosse program. The new turf has a large BL logo at midfield. In addition, an oval shaped emblem containing the year 1844, the year the school was founded, resides between the 20 and 30 yard lines on each side of the field.
The current turf was installed in 2014 on J. Duncan Smith Field, which is situated on the lower part of the BL campus and has concrete bleachers on one side of the stadium.
In addition, the demolition is underway on the school's LeBrun Coaches Field, on the upper part of the campus. This field is primarily used by the school's soccer program and some of its undersquad teams. It's new field will be installed and ready to go for the fall season.
Boys' Latin football is coming off a 3-6 2023 season. The Lakers, who were in their first season under new head coach Anthony Rinaudo, went 2-4 in the MIAA B Conference and missed the conference playoffs. The Boys' Latin lacrosse team went 14-3 last spring and fell, 14-12, in the MIAA A Conference championship game to McDonogh.